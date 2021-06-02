<Credit Cards

Revealed: the world’s most popular condiments

Condiments are arguably one of the greatest inventions of the culinary world, but they don’t always get the credit they deserve regarding their power to elevate a dish from humdrum to heavenly.

The world's most popular condiments

Whether you’re more inclined to squirt ketchup all over your fries, or prefer to dip them in mayo or aioli, there are so many options to choose from. Whatever yours may be, spreads and sauces make our meals complete, but how do preferences vary around the world?

The new saucy study from the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk aims to sort the mustard maniacs from the ketchup connoisseurs, by revealing every country's most popular condiment. 

But what defines a condiment? A condiment is a spice, sauce, or preparation that is added to food after cooking to enhance the flavour, impart flavour or to compliment a dish.

Taking a seed list from here and here, the money.co.uk team have analysed 43 condiments alongside 55 condiment brands from around the world to reveal which are the most popular (based on search data) in the 35 of the world’s wealthiest countries.

Relish the thought: the world’s most popular condiments ranked

CountryCondimentMonthly search volume
USAGuacamole197,000
BrazilGuacamole151,000
PolandRanch sauce135,000
GermanyGuacamole112,000
FranceMayonnaise99,000
PortugalSalsa99,000
JapanTartar sauce81,000
UKTahini72,000
ItalyGuacamole71,000
MexicoSalsa65,000
IndiaMayonnaise64,000
SpainSalsa59,000
CanadaGuacamole46,000
AustriaMayonnaise40,000
RussiaHummus38,000
NetherlandsGuacamole29,000
ArgentinaGuacamole27,000
SwedenHummus27,000
BelgiumRanch sauce25,000
AustraliaGuacamole24,000
IndonesiaMustard22,000
FinlandBrown sauce19,000
TurkeyMayonnaise16,000
DenmarkGuacamole and Hummus15,000
Czech RepublicGuacamole14,000
NorwayGuacamole13,000
SwitzerlandGuacamole12,000
HungaryWasabi12,000
UkraineMayonnaise9,300
ThailandFish sauce7,800
New ZealandHollandaise sauce6,000
IrelandGuacamole5,100
South KoreaWasabi3,500
GreeceGuacamole3,100
Saudi ArabiaHummus2,100

After ranking 43 different condiments across 35 countries, there was only one clear winner: Guacamole

Beloved by 40% of the countries included in our report, guacamole takes the top spot as the world’s most popular condiment. The versatile and addictively creamy concoction is also totally instagrammable due to the huge rise in popularity of the photogenic brunch option, avocado toast (1.8 million hashtag mentions). 

Avocados are a hot topic online, with digital shots of the bright green fruit highlighted on the social media profiles of avocado fanatics daily. In fact, avocado has a whopping 12.2 million hashtag mentions on Instagram. 

It might be a condiment with truly endless possibilities, but given the option, many opt to eat theirs the classic way; served straight up with tortilla chips. 

Residents of the United States are such huge fans of the avocado dip, that they are searching for guacamole online a staggering 197,000 times each month, equivalent to filling the capacity of America’s largest football stadium, Michigan Stadium twice.

This deep love of guac is also felt by those living in Brazil and Germany, with 151,000 and 112,000 monthly searches, respectively. 

Mayonnaise, the most popular condiment in France, claimed second place, boasting 99,000 monthly searches by French foodies. 

Salsa meanwhile ranked as the third most popular condiment in the world. Fans of this sauce are highly likely to be found in Portugal, where 99,000 searches are made for the condiment each month, followed by Mexico (65,000 searches), and Spain (59,000 searches).  

Looking ahead, it’s fairly apparent that the sauces, dressings and condiments market will continue to grow in popularity, with sales expected to increase 4.8% by 2025, and generate a global market value of $181bn by 2025. 

Nutella revealed as the most popular condiment brand around the world

CountryBrand nameMonthly search volume
USAVegemite170,000
ItalyNutella139,000
FranceNutella91,000
BrailNutella87,000
GermanyNutella73,000
UKMarmite55,000
IndiaNutella45,000
TurkeyNutella42,000
AustraliaVegemite30,000
MexicoNutella28,000
PolandNutella22,000
ArgentinaNutella19,000
CanadaVegemite18,000
SpainNutella18,000
IndonesiaNutella12,000
BelgiumNutella11,000
NetherlandsMarmite7,500
SwedenNutella7,500
AustriaNutella6,800
DenmarkNutella6,500
PortugalNutella6,000
Czech RepublicNutella5,200
RussiaNutella4,900
HungaryNutella4,600
SwitzerlandNutella4,400
ThailandNutella4,300
Saudi ArabiaNutella3,800
JapanNutella3,700
FinlandNutella3,500
New ZealandMarmite2,900
GreeceNutella2,800
IrelandNutella2,200
NorwayMarmite1,500
UkraineNutella1,500
South KoreaNutella700

When it comes to the world’s favourite branded condiment, it seems that the world has - quite literally - gone nuts for the chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella. In fact, 80% of the countries in our report are searching for it more than any other branded condiments.. 

Unsurprisingly, the sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread proved particularly popular in its home country of Italy, with 139,000 monthly searches. That’s 163 passenger planes worth of people every month or equivalent to 1 in every 434 Italians searching for the spread each month. 

Chocoholics in both France and Brazil are also clear fans of the spread, with 91,000 and 87,000 respective monthly searches.

Other branded condiments coming out on top included Marmite and Vegemite, with 11% of analysed countries favouring the iconically debate-inducing yeast spread, Marmite. Losing the battle of the ‘mites is Vegemite, which just 8% of countries opted for as their go-to branded condiment. 

It might not shock anybody to see that UK residents are the biggest Marmite lovers, with 55,000 brand searches made by Brits each month. On the other side of the pond however, Vegemite reigns supreme, racking up a whopping 170,000 monthly searches .

Guacamole and wasabi revealed as the USA’s top condiments

StateCondimentMonthly search volume
CaliforniaGuacamole36,350
New YorkGuacamole25,742
FloridaGuacamole23,033
TexasWorcestershire sauce20,558
OhioWasabi20,35
PennsylvaniaGuacamole12,808
IllinoisGuacamole12,725
New JerseyGuacamole12,400
North CarolinaGuacamole10,192
VirginaGuacamole9,400
MichiganGuacamole9,367
TennesseeWasabi8,858
MassachusettsGuacamole8,558
WashingtonGuacamole7,758
MarylandGuacamole7,075
KentuckyWasabi6,350
ArizonaGuacamole6,142
South CarolinaWasabi6,042
IndianaGuacamole5,975
WisconsinGuacamole5,808
MinnesotaGuacamole5,608
ColoradoGuacamole5,358
ConnecticutGuacamole5,208
MissouriWasabi5,150
IowaWasabi4,267
OregonGuacamole4,092
KansasWasabi3,808
NevadaHummus3,133
AlabamaGuacamole3,092
LouisianaWasabi3,092
ArkansasWasabi2,792
OklahomaGuacamole2,583
UtahGuacamole2,400
MississippiWasabi1,642
NebraskaGuacamole1,1642
HawaiiGuacamole1,507
MontanaJam1,490
New HampshireGuacamole1,467
MaineGuacamole1,330
New MexicoGuacamole1,325
West VirginiaWasabi1,250
IdahoGuacamole 1,240
Rhode IslandWasabi1,190
DelawareGuacamole1,000
VermontMaple syrup950
WyomingWasabi918
South DakotaGuacamole595
AlaskaGuacamole583
North DakotaGuacamole583
GeorgiaWasbi564

After analysing 38 condiments across all 50 states, it is clear that when it comes to elevating their dishes, American’s are searching for condiments packing a flavoursome punch, with guacamole and wasabi dominating the US rankings. 

Guacamole retains its global crown as the most searched for condiment in the US, with 64% of states favouring the condiment above anything else. Residents living in the Golden State were searching for guacamole the most (36,350 per annum). This is perhaps unsurprising considering California is the leading producer of domestic avocados, not to mention home to 90% of the nation’s crop. 

Other states with an obvious preference for all things avocado were New York and Florida, who made 25,742 and 32,033 searches respectively for the condiment over the past 12 months.

Wasabi claimed second place as the most popular condiment in the US, with the Japanese horseradish paste favoured most notably by those living in Ohio, who searched for it 20,350 times in the last 12 months alone. 

Other honorable mentions must go to Worcestershire sauce, hummus and maple syrup. 

Texans are obviously big fans of the tang that accompanies the British export Worcestershire sauce as they made 20,588 searches for it a month, whilst chickpea based hummus is the condiment of choice in Nevada, with 3,133 searches. 

Somewhat predictably, maple syrup was revealed to be the top condiment in Vermont, with 950 annual searches. Vermont is the nation’s leading producer of maple syrup, producing over 2 million gallons in 2020 alone, and generating over 50% of maple syrup consumed across the United States.

Spice it up: the most popular hot sauces in America

StateHot sauce
TexasEl Yucateco
CaliforniaFrank's RedHot sauce
New YorkCholula hot sauce
FloridaCholula hot sauce
IllinoisCholula hot sauce
New JerseyCholula hot sauce
PennsylvaniaCholula hot sauce
OhioCholula hot sauce
MichiganCholula hot sauce
LouisianaCrystal hot sauce
VirginiaCholula hot sauce
IndianaThe Rapture hot sauce
North CarolinaCholula hot sauce
GeorgiaCrystal hot sauce
MassachusettsCholula hot sauce
WashingtonCholula hot sauce
ArizonaCholula hot sauce
MarylandCholula hot sauce
ColoradoCholula hot sauce
OregonEl Chilerito Chamoy hot sauce
WisconsinCholula hot sauce
MinnesotaCholula hot sauce
TennesseeCholula hot sauce
MissouriCholula hot sauce
ConnecticutCholula hot sauce
AlabamaCholula hot sauce
South CarolinaCholula hot sauce
NevadaCholula hot sauce
UtahCholula hot sauce
ArkansasThe Rapture hot sauce
KentuckyCholula hot sauce
OklahomaCholula hot sauce
IowaCholula hot sauce
KansasCholula hot sauce
New MexicoThe Rapture hot sauce
MississippiCrystal hot sauce
NebraskaCholula hot sauce
New HampshireCholula hot sauce
IdahoCholula hot sauce
MaineCholula hot sauce
HawaiiCholula hot sauce
Rhode IslandCholula hot sauce
West VirginiaCholula hot sauce
DelawareCholula hot sauce
South DakotaCholula hot sauce
MontanaCholula hot sauce
North DakotaCholula hot sauce
VermontCholula hot sauce
WyomingCholula hot sauce

Whether sweet or fiery in base flavours, all hot sauces are created with the intention of adding an element of extreme flavour to dishes, and definitely deserve maximum kudos for transforming something totally tasteless into a delicious treat. 

But why do so many of us have such a deep love of chili, spice and all things nice?

Well, when you consume foods containing chili peppers, certain receptors in your mouth react extremely powerfully, and that tricks your brain into thinking that your mouth is on fire. As part of the body's response to this stress, you will produce endorphins to help stem the pain. These endorphins subsequently make you feel joyful. 

Whether being used to flavour recipes, to marinate meat in, or as a dip for extreme heat lovers, chili sauces are a fundamental aspect of several world cuisines, but which hot sauces are the most popular in every US state? 

Cholula is the most popular hot sauce in America, with 80% of the 50 states searching for the brand more than any other over the past twelve months. 

New York searched for the brand the most, 1,717 times over the past 12 months. Florida and Illinois took the second and third spot, with Cholula searched 1,475 and 903 times in the last year. 

The original Cholula sauce blends piquin peppers, arbol peppers and spices. The sauce only has six ingredients in total including; water, peppers, vinegar, garlic powder, spices, and xanthan gum, making it the perfect choice for hot sauce purists. Currently, six varieties of Cholula are widely marketed in North America, including Original, Chipotle, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime, Green Pepper, and Sweet Habanero.

Texan spice lovers prefer hot sauce brand El Yucateco over any other, with the habanero hot sauce boasting 3,117 searches in the last 12 months.

Around the world in 32 hot sauces

Country Hot sauce
USASriracha
UKSriracha
GermanyAjvar
MexicoAji
IndiaGreen chile
SpainAji
IndonesiaGochujang
TurkeyMuhammara
NetherlandsSriracha
Canada Gochujang
AustraliaSriracha
ArgentinaAji
PolandSriracha
FranceHarissa
BrazilMolho de pimenta
NorwaySriracha
ItalyAji
SwedenSriracha
BelgiumSriracha
AustriaAjvar
SwitzerlandSriracha
ThailandSriracha
DenmarkSriracha
Czech RepublicSriracha
New ZealandHarissa
FinlandHarissa
Saudi ArabiaSriracha
JapanSriracha
IrelandHarissa
RussiaSriracha
PortugalHarissa
South KoreaSriracha
HungaryHarissa
GreeceHarissa
UkraineHarissa

Hot sauce lovers, we know you're a dedicated bunch when it comes to those fiery condiments. After all, what would what would Moroccan food be without a dash of Harissa? Or Thai food without the added Sriracha heat?

Many home cooks are utilising the expansion of their local supermarkets world cuisine aisles and discovering new and exotic condiments along the way. By experimenting and adding previously undiscovered sauces to dishes, added depths of flavour are instantly released that help bring food to life. The global hot sauce market reached a value of $4.5bn in 2020, but which of the 32 hot sauce brands we analysed are the most popular around the world? 

Iconic condiment Sriracha emerged as the most popular hot sauce in the world, with 77% of the countries included in the report also searching for the spicy condiment more than any other. 

The US is searching for Sriracha the most, with 151,000 monthly searches being made for the condiment. That’s 5,033 London bus passengers worth each month!

This is followed by spice lovers in both the UK and Australia, searching for Sriracha 55,000 and 23,000 times per month, respectively.

Buffalo claimed second place, and also emerged as the most favoured hot sauce by residents in Brazil, who make 23,000 searches for the brand each month. 

The US and UK’s most costly condiments revealed

Every kitchen will have a dedicated cupboard or fridge shelf  full of their preferred flavours and brands, but which of the most popular condiments in the UK and US are the most costly per 100ml/g? 

In the UK, popular and well-known gravy brand, Bisto, takes the top spot as the most costly, and at £1.30 on average for a 170g tub, that’s £0.76 per 100g. 

Henderson’s Relish takes second place, with a 284ml bottle costing £1.62 on average (£0.57 per 100ml). The original product launched by entrepreneur and Dragons Den contestant Levi Roots is the increasingly popular Reggae Reggae sauce, which takes third place. A 290ml bottle costs around £1.50, meaning - per 100ml - the barbecue sauce will set you back £0.52. 

In the US condiments are significantly more expensive per 100ml/g, with Pepper Palace emerging as the most costly by far. At a price of $10.09 on average for a 147ml bottle, the hot sauce will set consumers back a whopping $6.86 per 100ml. 

Claiming second place as the most costly is Everything Bagel Seasoning. A 65g bottle costing $3.75 on average results in a price of $5.75 per 100g. Marmite takes third place, with the controversial spread costing around $5.37 for a 250g jar ($2.15 per 100g). 

The most popular breakfast condiments in the UK

After ranking 18 popular breakfast condiments across the 12 regions of the UK, it appears that honey is the most popular one in the UK. 

CityCondiment
BristolJam
BelfastPeanut butter
BirminghamMarmalade
CardiffHoney
DerbyHoney
EdinburghPeanut butter
GlasgowNutella
LeedsHoney
LeicesterHoney
LiverpoolNutella
LondonBrown sauce
ManchesterNutella
NewcastlePeanut butter
PlymouthHoney
PortsmouthHoney
SheffieldPeanut butter
RegionCondiment
Northern IrelandPeanut butter
ScotlandPeanut butter
WalesHoney
North EastPeanut butter
YorkshireHoney
North WestNutella
East MidlandsHoney
West MidlandsHoney
Greater LondonBrown sauce
South EastHoney
South WestJam

Winnie the Pooh’s favourite food is the most searched for condiment across Wales, The North-West, West Midlands, East Midlands, South-West and South-East regions of the UK. 

Furthermore, residents living in the cities of Derby, Leeds, Leicester, Plymouth and Portsmouth also search for honey more than any other breakfast condiment.

Cream takes second place when it comes to breakfast condiments, with both Yorkshire and the Humber, and Greater London searching for the meal accompaniment more than any other. 

North vs South Divide: Fish and Chip condiments

Ranking 11 of the most popular fish and chip condiments across 12 UK regions reveals  gravy and vinegar as the most popular condiments to enjoy alongside a big plate of fish and chips.

The most popular fish and chips condiment

CityCondiment
BristolGravy
BelfastVinegar
BirminghamSalt
CardiffGravy
EdinburghVinegar
GlasgowCurry sauce
LeedsSalt
LeicesterSalt
LiverpoolSalt
LondonTartar sauce
ManchesterSalt
NewcastleMayonnaise
PlymouthSalt
PortsmouthVinegar
SheffieldGravy
RegionCondiment
Northern IrelandVinegar
ScotlandCurry sauce
WalesGravy
North EastMayonnaise
YorkshireSalt
North WestSalt
East MidlandsSalt
West MidlandsSalt
Greater LondonTartar sauce
South WestGravy

Gravy takes the top spot in the areas of Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South-West regions of the UK. Vinegar, meanwhile, is preferred as the ultimate fish and chip condiment in Northern Ireland and the South East. 

Delving down further into the fish and chip preferences of cities, residents in Bristol, Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Portsmouth are home to fans of vinegar. Whilst Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester and Sheffield all opt for gravy with their takeaway orders.

Glaswegians enjoy curry sauce more than any other condiment with a fish and chip supper, but equal opportunists in London are fans of complimenting their fish and chips with Ketchup, brown sauce, tartar sauce, and mushy peas in equal amounts. 

Methodology and sources

Most popular branded and non-branded condiments around the world:

Most popular branded and non-branded condiments around the world: 

We began by creating a list of 98 branded and *non-branded condiments, plus 37 hot sauces from around the world using the following articles:

We then built out a list of search terms used for the condiments, and used these to track the average search volume for each condiment in Ahrefs, across the 35 countries included in the report. 

Data correct as of: 06/05/2021

Raw data:

*For countries where English wasn't the first language, Google translate was used to get native translations of: Tartar Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Hummus, Mustard, Brown sauce, Mayonnaise, Fish Sauce, and Wasabi. In countries where search volume wasn't present in the native language, search volume for the key terms in English was taken.

---

The most popular condiments and hot sauces:

The report also analysed types of hot sauce hot sauces from around the world to reveal which hot sauces are the most popular. In the USA we analysed branded hot sauces available across the 50 US states to discover which hot sauce brands are the most popular. For our research we used the following articles:

We then used Google Ads' Keyword Planner to find out which of these condiments had the most searches across the US in the last 12 months to reveal which condiments are the most popular in each US state.

*we removed Hollandaise Sauce and Brown Sauce due to the data not being available 

*we removed Hollandaise Sauce and Brown Sauce due to the data not being available

----

The most popular breakfast and fish & chip condiments across the UK:

Finally, we analysed the UK's most popular breakfast and fish and chip condiments to reveal which condiments are the most popular on staple British dishes in each UK region. We used the following articles as our seed lists:

We then used Google Trends to find out which of these condiments had the most searches in the last 12 months to reveal which condiments are the most popular in each UK region and city. 

Most costly condiments

The report looked at the top nine most searched for condiments in the UK and top 10 most searched for condiments in the US and analysed which of the most popular condiments were the most expensive per 100ml/g. UK: 

The average cost per 100ml/g was calculated using the average full price on google and then dividing this figure by the condiment size to reveal how much each condiment would cost per 100ml/g.

Data: GBP exchange rates taken on the 5th May 2021 

Data: GBP exchange rates taken on the 5th May 2021

USA:

The average cost per 100ml/g was calculated using the average full price on google and then dividing this figure by the condiment size to reveal how much each condiment would cost per 100ml/g.

Data: USA rates taken on the 11th May 2021 

Data: USA rates taken on the 11th May 2021 

Please note: We changed Google search settings to USA to get the average price of each condiment in the country

