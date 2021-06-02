Whether you’re more inclined to squirt ketchup all over your fries, or prefer to dip them in mayo or aioli, there are so many options to choose from. Whatever yours may be, spreads and sauces make our meals complete, but how do preferences vary around the world? The new saucy study from the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk aims to sort the mustard maniacs from the ketchup connoisseurs, by revealing every country's most popular condiment. But what defines a condiment? A condiment is a spice, sauce, or preparation that is added to food after cooking to enhance the flavour, impart flavour or to compliment a dish. Taking a seed list from here and here, the money.co.uk team have analysed 43 condiments alongside 55 condiment brands from around the world to reveal which are the most popular (based on search data) in the 35 of the world’s wealthiest countries. Relish the thought: the world’s most popular condiments ranked

Country Condiment Monthly search volume USA Guacamole 197,000 Brazil Guacamole 151,000 Poland Ranch sauce 135,000 Germany Guacamole 112,000 France Mayonnaise 99,000 Portugal Salsa 99,000 Japan Tartar sauce 81,000 UK Tahini 72,000 Italy Guacamole 71,000 Mexico Salsa 65,000 India Mayonnaise 64,000 Spain Salsa 59,000 Canada Guacamole 46,000 Austria Mayonnaise 40,000 Russia Hummus 38,000 Netherlands Guacamole 29,000 Argentina Guacamole 27,000 Sweden Hummus 27,000 Belgium Ranch sauce 25,000 Australia Guacamole 24,000 Indonesia Mustard 22,000 Finland Brown sauce 19,000 Turkey Mayonnaise 16,000 Denmark Guacamole and Hummus 15,000 Czech Republic Guacamole 14,000 Norway Guacamole 13,000 Switzerland Guacamole 12,000 Hungary Wasabi 12,000 Ukraine Mayonnaise 9,300 Thailand Fish sauce 7,800 New Zealand Hollandaise sauce 6,000 Ireland Guacamole 5,100 South Korea Wasabi 3,500 Greece Guacamole 3,100 Saudi Arabia Hummus 2,100

After ranking 43 different condiments across 35 countries, there was only one clear winner: Guacamole. Beloved by 40% of the countries included in our report, guacamole takes the top spot as the world’s most popular condiment. The versatile and addictively creamy concoction is also totally instagrammable due to the huge rise in popularity of the photogenic brunch option, avocado toast (1.8 million hashtag mentions). Avocados are a hot topic online, with digital shots of the bright green fruit highlighted on the social media profiles of avocado fanatics daily. In fact, avocado has a whopping 12.2 million hashtag mentions on Instagram. It might be a condiment with truly endless possibilities, but given the option, many opt to eat theirs the classic way; served straight up with tortilla chips. Residents of the United States are such huge fans of the avocado dip, that they are searching for guacamole online a staggering 197,000 times each month, equivalent to filling the capacity of America’s largest football stadium, Michigan Stadium twice. This deep love of guac is also felt by those living in Brazil and Germany, with 151,000 and 112,000 monthly searches, respectively. Mayonnaise, the most popular condiment in France, claimed second place, boasting 99,000 monthly searches by French foodies. Salsa meanwhile ranked as the third most popular condiment in the world. Fans of this sauce are highly likely to be found in Portugal, where 99,000 searches are made for the condiment each month, followed by Mexico (65,000 searches), and Spain (59,000 searches). Looking ahead, it’s fairly apparent that the sauces, dressings and condiments market will continue to grow in popularity, with sales expected to increase 4.8% by 2025, and generate a global market value of $181bn by 2025. Nutella revealed as the most popular condiment brand around the world

Country Brand name Monthly search volume USA Vegemite 170,000 Italy Nutella 139,000 France Nutella 91,000 Brail Nutella 87,000 Germany Nutella 73,000 UK Marmite 55,000 India Nutella 45,000 Turkey Nutella 42,000 Australia Vegemite 30,000 Mexico Nutella 28,000 Poland Nutella 22,000 Argentina Nutella 19,000 Canada Vegemite 18,000 Spain Nutella 18,000 Indonesia Nutella 12,000 Belgium Nutella 11,000 Netherlands Marmite 7,500 Sweden Nutella 7,500 Austria Nutella 6,800 Denmark Nutella 6,500 Portugal Nutella 6,000 Czech Republic Nutella 5,200 Russia Nutella 4,900 Hungary Nutella 4,600 Switzerland Nutella 4,400 Thailand Nutella 4,300 Saudi Arabia Nutella 3,800 Japan Nutella 3,700 Finland Nutella 3,500 New Zealand Marmite 2,900 Greece Nutella 2,800 Ireland Nutella 2,200 Norway Marmite 1,500 Ukraine Nutella 1,500 South Korea Nutella 700

When it comes to the world’s favourite branded condiment, it seems that the world has - quite literally - gone nuts for the chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella. In fact, 80% of the countries in our report are searching for it more than any other branded condiments.. Unsurprisingly, the sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread proved particularly popular in its home country of Italy, with 139,000 monthly searches. That’s 163 passenger planes worth of people every month or equivalent to 1 in every 434 Italians searching for the spread each month. Chocoholics in both France and Brazil are also clear fans of the spread, with 91,000 and 87,000 respective monthly searches. Other branded condiments coming out on top included Marmite and Vegemite, with 11% of analysed countries favouring the iconically debate-inducing yeast spread, Marmite. Losing the battle of the ‘mites is Vegemite, which just 8% of countries opted for as their go-to branded condiment. It might not shock anybody to see that UK residents are the biggest Marmite lovers, with 55,000 brand searches made by Brits each month. On the other side of the pond however, Vegemite reigns supreme, racking up a whopping 170,000 monthly searches . Guacamole and wasabi revealed as the USA’s top condiments

State Condiment Monthly search volume California Guacamole 36,350 New York Guacamole 25,742 Florida Guacamole 23,033 Texas Worcestershire sauce 20,558 Ohio Wasabi 20,35 Pennsylvania Guacamole 12,808 Illinois Guacamole 12,725 New Jersey Guacamole 12,400 North Carolina Guacamole 10,192 Virgina Guacamole 9,400 Michigan Guacamole 9,367 Tennessee Wasabi 8,858 Massachusetts Guacamole 8,558 Washington Guacamole 7,758 Maryland Guacamole 7,075 Kentucky Wasabi 6,350 Arizona Guacamole 6,142 South Carolina Wasabi 6,042 Indiana Guacamole 5,975 Wisconsin Guacamole 5,808 Minnesota Guacamole 5,608 Colorado Guacamole 5,358 Connecticut Guacamole 5,208 Missouri Wasabi 5,150 Iowa Wasabi 4,267 Oregon Guacamole 4,092 Kansas Wasabi 3,808 Nevada Hummus 3,133 Alabama Guacamole 3,092 Louisiana Wasabi 3,092 Arkansas Wasabi 2,792 Oklahoma Guacamole 2,583 Utah Guacamole 2,400 Mississippi Wasabi 1,642 Nebraska Guacamole 1,1642 Hawaii Guacamole 1,507 Montana Jam 1,490 New Hampshire Guacamole 1,467 Maine Guacamole 1,330 New Mexico Guacamole 1,325 West Virginia Wasabi 1,250 Idaho Guacamole 1,240 Rhode Island Wasabi 1,190 Delaware Guacamole 1,000 Vermont Maple syrup 950 Wyoming Wasabi 918 South Dakota Guacamole 595 Alaska Guacamole 583 North Dakota Guacamole 583 Georgia Wasbi 564

After analysing 38 condiments across all 50 states, it is clear that when it comes to elevating their dishes, American’s are searching for condiments packing a flavoursome punch, with guacamole and wasabi dominating the US rankings. Guacamole retains its global crown as the most searched for condiment in the US, with 64% of states favouring the condiment above anything else. Residents living in the Golden State were searching for guacamole the most (36,350 per annum). This is perhaps unsurprising considering California is the leading producer of domestic avocados, not to mention home to 90% of the nation’s crop. Other states with an obvious preference for all things avocado were New York and Florida, who made 25,742 and 32,033 searches respectively for the condiment over the past 12 months. Wasabi claimed second place as the most popular condiment in the US, with the Japanese horseradish paste favoured most notably by those living in Ohio, who searched for it 20,350 times in the last 12 months alone. Other honorable mentions must go to Worcestershire sauce, hummus and maple syrup. Texans are obviously big fans of the tang that accompanies the British export Worcestershire sauce as they made 20,588 searches for it a month, whilst chickpea based hummus is the condiment of choice in Nevada, with 3,133 searches. Somewhat predictably, maple syrup was revealed to be the top condiment in Vermont, with 950 annual searches. Vermont is the nation’s leading producer of maple syrup, producing over 2 million gallons in 2020 alone, and generating over 50% of maple syrup consumed across the United States. Spice it up: the most popular hot sauces in America

State Hot sauce Texas El Yucateco California Frank's RedHot sauce New York Cholula hot sauce Florida Cholula hot sauce Illinois Cholula hot sauce New Jersey Cholula hot sauce Pennsylvania Cholula hot sauce Ohio Cholula hot sauce Michigan Cholula hot sauce Louisiana Crystal hot sauce Virginia Cholula hot sauce Indiana The Rapture hot sauce North Carolina Cholula hot sauce Georgia Crystal hot sauce Massachusetts Cholula hot sauce Washington Cholula hot sauce Arizona Cholula hot sauce Maryland Cholula hot sauce Colorado Cholula hot sauce Oregon El Chilerito Chamoy hot sauce Wisconsin Cholula hot sauce Minnesota Cholula hot sauce Tennessee Cholula hot sauce Missouri Cholula hot sauce Connecticut Cholula hot sauce Alabama Cholula hot sauce South Carolina Cholula hot sauce Nevada Cholula hot sauce Utah Cholula hot sauce Arkansas The Rapture hot sauce Kentucky Cholula hot sauce Oklahoma Cholula hot sauce Iowa Cholula hot sauce Kansas Cholula hot sauce New Mexico The Rapture hot sauce Mississippi Crystal hot sauce Nebraska Cholula hot sauce New Hampshire Cholula hot sauce Idaho Cholula hot sauce Maine Cholula hot sauce Hawaii Cholula hot sauce Rhode Island Cholula hot sauce West Virginia Cholula hot sauce Delaware Cholula hot sauce South Dakota Cholula hot sauce Montana Cholula hot sauce North Dakota Cholula hot sauce Vermont Cholula hot sauce Wyoming Cholula hot sauce

Whether sweet or fiery in base flavours, all hot sauces are created with the intention of adding an element of extreme flavour to dishes, and definitely deserve maximum kudos for transforming something totally tasteless into a delicious treat. But why do so many of us have such a deep love of chili, spice and all things nice? Well, when you consume foods containing chili peppers, certain receptors in your mouth react extremely powerfully, and that tricks your brain into thinking that your mouth is on fire. As part of the body's response to this stress, you will produce endorphins to help stem the pain. These endorphins subsequently make you feel joyful. Whether being used to flavour recipes, to marinate meat in, or as a dip for extreme heat lovers, chili sauces are a fundamental aspect of several world cuisines, but which hot sauces are the most popular in every US state? Cholula is the most popular hot sauce in America, with 80% of the 50 states searching for the brand more than any other over the past twelve months. New York searched for the brand the most, 1,717 times over the past 12 months. Florida and Illinois took the second and third spot, with Cholula searched 1,475 and 903 times in the last year. The original Cholula sauce blends piquin peppers, arbol peppers and spices. The sauce only has six ingredients in total including; water, peppers, vinegar, garlic powder, spices, and xanthan gum, making it the perfect choice for hot sauce purists. Currently, six varieties of Cholula are widely marketed in North America, including Original, Chipotle, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime, Green Pepper, and Sweet Habanero. Texan spice lovers prefer hot sauce brand El Yucateco over any other, with the habanero hot sauce boasting 3,117 searches in the last 12 months. Around the world in 32 hot sauces

Country Hot sauce USA Sriracha UK Sriracha Germany Ajvar Mexico Aji India Green chile Spain Aji Indonesia Gochujang Turkey Muhammara Netherlands Sriracha Canada Gochujang Australia Sriracha Argentina Aji Poland Sriracha France Harissa Brazil Molho de pimenta Norway Sriracha Italy Aji Sweden Sriracha Belgium Sriracha Austria Ajvar Switzerland Sriracha Thailand Sriracha Denmark Sriracha Czech Republic Sriracha New Zealand Harissa Finland Harissa Saudi Arabia Sriracha Japan Sriracha Ireland Harissa Russia Sriracha Portugal Harissa South Korea Sriracha Hungary Harissa Greece Harissa Ukraine Harissa

Hot sauce lovers, we know you're a dedicated bunch when it comes to those fiery condiments. After all, what would what would Moroccan food be without a dash of Harissa? Or Thai food without the added Sriracha heat? Many home cooks are utilising the expansion of their local supermarkets world cuisine aisles and discovering new and exotic condiments along the way. By experimenting and adding previously undiscovered sauces to dishes, added depths of flavour are instantly released that help bring food to life. The global hot sauce market reached a value of $4.5bn in 2020, but which of the 32 hot sauce brands we analysed are the most popular around the world? Iconic condiment Sriracha emerged as the most popular hot sauce in the world, with 77% of the countries included in the report also searching for the spicy condiment more than any other. The US is searching for Sriracha the most, with 151,000 monthly searches being made for the condiment. That’s 5,033 London bus passengers worth each month! This is followed by spice lovers in both the UK and Australia, searching for Sriracha 55,000 and 23,000 times per month, respectively. Buffalo claimed second place, and also emerged as the most favoured hot sauce by residents in Brazil, who make 23,000 searches for the brand each month. The US and UK’s most costly condiments revealed

Every kitchen will have a dedicated cupboard or fridge shelf full of their preferred flavours and brands, but which of the most popular condiments in the UK and US are the most costly per 100ml/g? In the UK, popular and well-known gravy brand, Bisto, takes the top spot as the most costly, and at £1.30 on average for a 170g tub, that’s £0.76 per 100g. Henderson’s Relish takes second place, with a 284ml bottle costing £1.62 on average (£0.57 per 100ml). The original product launched by entrepreneur and Dragons Den contestant Levi Roots is the increasingly popular Reggae Reggae sauce, which takes third place. A 290ml bottle costs around £1.50, meaning - per 100ml - the barbecue sauce will set you back £0.52. In the US condiments are significantly more expensive per 100ml/g, with Pepper Palace emerging as the most costly by far. At a price of $10.09 on average for a 147ml bottle, the hot sauce will set consumers back a whopping $6.86 per 100ml. Claiming second place as the most costly is Everything Bagel Seasoning. A 65g bottle costing $3.75 on average results in a price of $5.75 per 100g. Marmite takes third place, with the controversial spread costing around $5.37 for a 250g jar ($2.15 per 100g). The most popular breakfast condiments in the UK After ranking 18 popular breakfast condiments across the 12 regions of the UK, it appears that honey is the most popular one in the UK.

City Condiment Bristol Jam Belfast Peanut butter Birmingham Marmalade Cardiff Honey Derby Honey Edinburgh Peanut butter Glasgow Nutella Leeds Honey Leicester Honey Liverpool Nutella London Brown sauce Manchester Nutella Newcastle Peanut butter Plymouth Honey Portsmouth Honey Sheffield Peanut butter Region Condiment Northern Ireland Peanut butter Scotland Peanut butter Wales Honey North East Peanut butter Yorkshire Honey North West Nutella East Midlands Honey West Midlands Honey Greater London Brown sauce South East Honey South West Jam

Winnie the Pooh’s favourite food is the most searched for condiment across Wales, The North-West, West Midlands, East Midlands, South-West and South-East regions of the UK. Furthermore, residents living in the cities of Derby, Leeds, Leicester, Plymouth and Portsmouth also search for honey more than any other breakfast condiment. Cream takes second place when it comes to breakfast condiments, with both Yorkshire and the Humber, and Greater London searching for the meal accompaniment more than any other. North vs South Divide: Fish and Chip condiments Ranking 11 of the most popular fish and chip condiments across 12 UK regions reveals gravy and vinegar as the most popular condiments to enjoy alongside a big plate of fish and chips. The most popular fish and chips condiment

City Condiment Bristol Gravy Belfast Vinegar Birmingham Salt Cardiff Gravy Edinburgh Vinegar Glasgow Curry sauce Leeds Salt Leicester Salt Liverpool Salt London Tartar sauce Manchester Salt Newcastle Mayonnaise Plymouth Salt Portsmouth Vinegar Sheffield Gravy Region Condiment Northern Ireland Vinegar Scotland Curry sauce Wales Gravy North East Mayonnaise Yorkshire Salt North West Salt East Midlands Salt West Midlands Salt Greater London Tartar sauce South West Gravy

Gravy takes the top spot in the areas of Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South-West regions of the UK. Vinegar, meanwhile, is preferred as the ultimate fish and chip condiment in Northern Ireland and the South East. Delving down further into the fish and chip preferences of cities, residents in Bristol, Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Portsmouth are home to fans of vinegar. Whilst Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester and Sheffield all opt for gravy with their takeaway orders. Glaswegians enjoy curry sauce more than any other condiment with a fish and chip supper, but equal opportunists in London are fans of complimenting their fish and chips with Ketchup, brown sauce, tartar sauce, and mushy peas in equal amounts.