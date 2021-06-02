The world's most popular condiments

Condiments are arguably one of the greatest inventions of the culinary world, but they don’t always get the credit they deserve regarding their power to elevate a dish from humdrum to heavenly.
Whether you’re more inclined to squirt ketchup all over your fries, or prefer to dip them in mayo or aioli, there are so many options to choose from. Whatever yours may be, spreads and sauces make our meals complete, but how do preferences vary around the world?
The new saucy study from the consumer spending experts at money.co.uk aims to sort the mustard maniacs from the ketchup connoisseurs, by revealing every country's most popular condiment.
But what defines a condiment? A condiment is a spice, sauce, or preparation that is added to food after cooking to enhance the flavour, impart flavour or to compliment a dish.
Taking a seed list from here and here, the money.co.uk team have analysed 43 condiments alongside 55 condiment brands from around the world to reveal which are the most popular (based on search data) in the 35 of the world’s wealthiest countries.
|Country
|Condiment
|Monthly search volume
|USA
|Guacamole
|197,000
|Brazil
|Guacamole
|151,000
|Poland
|Ranch sauce
|135,000
|Germany
|Guacamole
|112,000
|France
|Mayonnaise
|99,000
|Portugal
|Salsa
|99,000
|Japan
|Tartar sauce
|81,000
|UK
|Tahini
|72,000
|Italy
|Guacamole
|71,000
|Mexico
|Salsa
|65,000
|India
|Mayonnaise
|64,000
|Spain
|Salsa
|59,000
|Canada
|Guacamole
|46,000
|Austria
|Mayonnaise
|40,000
|Russia
|Hummus
|38,000
|Netherlands
|Guacamole
|29,000
|Argentina
|Guacamole
|27,000
|Sweden
|Hummus
|27,000
|Belgium
|Ranch sauce
|25,000
|Australia
|Guacamole
|24,000
|Indonesia
|Mustard
|22,000
|Finland
|Brown sauce
|19,000
|Turkey
|Mayonnaise
|16,000
|Denmark
|Guacamole and Hummus
|15,000
|Czech Republic
|Guacamole
|14,000
|Norway
|Guacamole
|13,000
|Switzerland
|Guacamole
|12,000
|Hungary
|Wasabi
|12,000
|Ukraine
|Mayonnaise
|9,300
|Thailand
|Fish sauce
|7,800
|New Zealand
|Hollandaise sauce
|6,000
|Ireland
|Guacamole
|5,100
|South Korea
|Wasabi
|3,500
|Greece
|Guacamole
|3,100
|Saudi Arabia
|Hummus
|2,100
After ranking 43 different condiments across 35 countries, there was only one clear winner: Guacamole.
Beloved by 40% of the countries included in our report, guacamole takes the top spot as the world’s most popular condiment. The versatile and addictively creamy concoction is also totally instagrammable due to the huge rise in popularity of the photogenic brunch option, avocado toast (1.8 million hashtag mentions).
Avocados are a hot topic online, with digital shots of the bright green fruit highlighted on the social media profiles of avocado fanatics daily. In fact, avocado has a whopping 12.2 million hashtag mentions on Instagram.
It might be a condiment with truly endless possibilities, but given the option, many opt to eat theirs the classic way; served straight up with tortilla chips.
Residents of the United States are such huge fans of the avocado dip, that they are searching for guacamole online a staggering 197,000 times each month, equivalent to filling the capacity of America’s largest football stadium, Michigan Stadium twice.
This deep love of guac is also felt by those living in Brazil and Germany, with 151,000 and 112,000 monthly searches, respectively.
Mayonnaise, the most popular condiment in France, claimed second place, boasting 99,000 monthly searches by French foodies.
Salsa meanwhile ranked as the third most popular condiment in the world. Fans of this sauce are highly likely to be found in Portugal, where 99,000 searches are made for the condiment each month, followed by Mexico (65,000 searches), and Spain (59,000 searches).
Looking ahead, it’s fairly apparent that the sauces, dressings and condiments market will continue to grow in popularity, with sales expected to increase 4.8% by 2025, and generate a global market value of $181bn by 2025.
|Country
|Brand name
|Monthly search volume
|USA
|Vegemite
|170,000
|Italy
|Nutella
|139,000
|France
|Nutella
|91,000
|Brail
|Nutella
|87,000
|Germany
|Nutella
|73,000
|UK
|Marmite
|55,000
|India
|Nutella
|45,000
|Turkey
|Nutella
|42,000
|Australia
|Vegemite
|30,000
|Mexico
|Nutella
|28,000
|Poland
|Nutella
|22,000
|Argentina
|Nutella
|19,000
|Canada
|Vegemite
|18,000
|Spain
|Nutella
|18,000
|Indonesia
|Nutella
|12,000
|Belgium
|Nutella
|11,000
|Netherlands
|Marmite
|7,500
|Sweden
|Nutella
|7,500
|Austria
|Nutella
|6,800
|Denmark
|Nutella
|6,500
|Portugal
|Nutella
|6,000
|Czech Republic
|Nutella
|5,200
|Russia
|Nutella
|4,900
|Hungary
|Nutella
|4,600
|Switzerland
|Nutella
|4,400
|Thailand
|Nutella
|4,300
|Saudi Arabia
|Nutella
|3,800
|Japan
|Nutella
|3,700
|Finland
|Nutella
|3,500
|New Zealand
|Marmite
|2,900
|Greece
|Nutella
|2,800
|Ireland
|Nutella
|2,200
|Norway
|Marmite
|1,500
|Ukraine
|Nutella
|1,500
|South Korea
|Nutella
|700
When it comes to the world’s favourite branded condiment, it seems that the world has - quite literally - gone nuts for the chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella. In fact, 80% of the countries in our report are searching for it more than any other branded condiments..
Unsurprisingly, the sweetened hazelnut cocoa spread proved particularly popular in its home country of Italy, with 139,000 monthly searches. That’s 163 passenger planes worth of people every month or equivalent to 1 in every 434 Italians searching for the spread each month.
Chocoholics in both France and Brazil are also clear fans of the spread, with 91,000 and 87,000 respective monthly searches.
Other branded condiments coming out on top included Marmite and Vegemite, with 11% of analysed countries favouring the iconically debate-inducing yeast spread, Marmite. Losing the battle of the ‘mites is Vegemite, which just 8% of countries opted for as their go-to branded condiment.
It might not shock anybody to see that UK residents are the biggest Marmite lovers, with 55,000 brand searches made by Brits each month. On the other side of the pond however, Vegemite reigns supreme, racking up a whopping 170,000 monthly searches .
|State
|Condiment
|Monthly search volume
|California
|Guacamole
|36,350
|New York
|Guacamole
|25,742
|Florida
|Guacamole
|23,033
|Texas
|Worcestershire sauce
|20,558
|Ohio
|Wasabi
|20,35
|Pennsylvania
|Guacamole
|12,808
|Illinois
|Guacamole
|12,725
|New Jersey
|Guacamole
|12,400
|North Carolina
|Guacamole
|10,192
|Virgina
|Guacamole
|9,400
|Michigan
|Guacamole
|9,367
|Tennessee
|Wasabi
|8,858
|Massachusetts
|Guacamole
|8,558
|Washington
|Guacamole
|7,758
|Maryland
|Guacamole
|7,075
|Kentucky
|Wasabi
|6,350
|Arizona
|Guacamole
|6,142
|South Carolina
|Wasabi
|6,042
|Indiana
|Guacamole
|5,975
|Wisconsin
|Guacamole
|5,808
|Minnesota
|Guacamole
|5,608
|Colorado
|Guacamole
|5,358
|Connecticut
|Guacamole
|5,208
|Missouri
|Wasabi
|5,150
|Iowa
|Wasabi
|4,267
|Oregon
|Guacamole
|4,092
|Kansas
|Wasabi
|3,808
|Nevada
|Hummus
|3,133
|Alabama
|Guacamole
|3,092
|Louisiana
|Wasabi
|3,092
|Arkansas
|Wasabi
|2,792
|Oklahoma
|Guacamole
|2,583
|Utah
|Guacamole
|2,400
|Mississippi
|Wasabi
|1,642
|Nebraska
|Guacamole
|1,1642
|Hawaii
|Guacamole
|1,507
|Montana
|Jam
|1,490
|New Hampshire
|Guacamole
|1,467
|Maine
|Guacamole
|1,330
|New Mexico
|Guacamole
|1,325
|West Virginia
|Wasabi
|1,250
|Idaho
|Guacamole
|1,240
|Rhode Island
|Wasabi
|1,190
|Delaware
|Guacamole
|1,000
|Vermont
|Maple syrup
|950
|Wyoming
|Wasabi
|918
|South Dakota
|Guacamole
|595
|Alaska
|Guacamole
|583
|North Dakota
|Guacamole
|583
|Georgia
|Wasbi
|564
After analysing 38 condiments across all 50 states, it is clear that when it comes to elevating their dishes, American’s are searching for condiments packing a flavoursome punch, with guacamole and wasabi dominating the US rankings.
Guacamole retains its global crown as the most searched for condiment in the US, with 64% of states favouring the condiment above anything else. Residents living in the Golden State were searching for guacamole the most (36,350 per annum). This is perhaps unsurprising considering California is the leading producer of domestic avocados, not to mention home to 90% of the nation’s crop.
Other states with an obvious preference for all things avocado were New York and Florida, who made 25,742 and 32,033 searches respectively for the condiment over the past 12 months.
Wasabi claimed second place as the most popular condiment in the US, with the Japanese horseradish paste favoured most notably by those living in Ohio, who searched for it 20,350 times in the last 12 months alone.
Other honorable mentions must go to Worcestershire sauce, hummus and maple syrup.
Texans are obviously big fans of the tang that accompanies the British export Worcestershire sauce as they made 20,588 searches for it a month, whilst chickpea based hummus is the condiment of choice in Nevada, with 3,133 searches.
Somewhat predictably, maple syrup was revealed to be the top condiment in Vermont, with 950 annual searches. Vermont is the nation’s leading producer of maple syrup, producing over 2 million gallons in 2020 alone, and generating over 50% of maple syrup consumed across the United States.
|State
|Hot sauce
|Texas
|El Yucateco
|California
|Frank's RedHot sauce
|New York
|Cholula hot sauce
|Florida
|Cholula hot sauce
|Illinois
|Cholula hot sauce
|New Jersey
|Cholula hot sauce
|Pennsylvania
|Cholula hot sauce
|Ohio
|Cholula hot sauce
|Michigan
|Cholula hot sauce
|Louisiana
|Crystal hot sauce
|Virginia
|Cholula hot sauce
|Indiana
|The Rapture hot sauce
|North Carolina
|Cholula hot sauce
|Georgia
|Crystal hot sauce
|Massachusetts
|Cholula hot sauce
|Washington
|Cholula hot sauce
|Arizona
|Cholula hot sauce
|Maryland
|Cholula hot sauce
|Colorado
|Cholula hot sauce
|Oregon
|El Chilerito Chamoy hot sauce
|Wisconsin
|Cholula hot sauce
|Minnesota
|Cholula hot sauce
|Tennessee
|Cholula hot sauce
|Missouri
|Cholula hot sauce
|Connecticut
|Cholula hot sauce
|Alabama
|Cholula hot sauce
|South Carolina
|Cholula hot sauce
|Nevada
|Cholula hot sauce
|Utah
|Cholula hot sauce
|Arkansas
|The Rapture hot sauce
|Kentucky
|Cholula hot sauce
|Oklahoma
|Cholula hot sauce
|Iowa
|Cholula hot sauce
|Kansas
|Cholula hot sauce
|New Mexico
|The Rapture hot sauce
|Mississippi
|Crystal hot sauce
|Nebraska
|Cholula hot sauce
|New Hampshire
|Cholula hot sauce
|Idaho
|Cholula hot sauce
|Maine
|Cholula hot sauce
|Hawaii
|Cholula hot sauce
|Rhode Island
|Cholula hot sauce
|West Virginia
|Cholula hot sauce
|Delaware
|Cholula hot sauce
|South Dakota
|Cholula hot sauce
|Montana
|Cholula hot sauce
|North Dakota
|Cholula hot sauce
|Vermont
|Cholula hot sauce
|Wyoming
|Cholula hot sauce
Whether sweet or fiery in base flavours, all hot sauces are created with the intention of adding an element of extreme flavour to dishes, and definitely deserve maximum kudos for transforming something totally tasteless into a delicious treat.
But why do so many of us have such a deep love of chili, spice and all things nice?
Well, when you consume foods containing chili peppers, certain receptors in your mouth react extremely powerfully, and that tricks your brain into thinking that your mouth is on fire. As part of the body's response to this stress, you will produce endorphins to help stem the pain. These endorphins subsequently make you feel joyful.
Whether being used to flavour recipes, to marinate meat in, or as a dip for extreme heat lovers, chili sauces are a fundamental aspect of several world cuisines, but which hot sauces are the most popular in every US state?
Cholula is the most popular hot sauce in America, with 80% of the 50 states searching for the brand more than any other over the past twelve months.
New York searched for the brand the most, 1,717 times over the past 12 months. Florida and Illinois took the second and third spot, with Cholula searched 1,475 and 903 times in the last year.
The original Cholula sauce blends piquin peppers, arbol peppers and spices. The sauce only has six ingredients in total including; water, peppers, vinegar, garlic powder, spices, and xanthan gum, making it the perfect choice for hot sauce purists. Currently, six varieties of Cholula are widely marketed in North America, including Original, Chipotle, Chili Garlic, Chili Lime, Green Pepper, and Sweet Habanero.
Texan spice lovers prefer hot sauce brand El Yucateco over any other, with the habanero hot sauce boasting 3,117 searches in the last 12 months.
|Country
|Hot sauce
|USA
|Sriracha
|UK
|Sriracha
|Germany
|Ajvar
|Mexico
|Aji
|India
|Green chile
|Spain
|Aji
|Indonesia
|Gochujang
|Turkey
|Muhammara
|Netherlands
|Sriracha
|Canada
|Gochujang
|Australia
|Sriracha
|Argentina
|Aji
|Poland
|Sriracha
|France
|Harissa
|Brazil
|Molho de pimenta
|Norway
|Sriracha
|Italy
|Aji
|Sweden
|Sriracha
|Belgium
|Sriracha
|Austria
|Ajvar
|Switzerland
|Sriracha
|Thailand
|Sriracha
|Denmark
|Sriracha
|Czech Republic
|Sriracha
|New Zealand
|Harissa
|Finland
|Harissa
|Saudi Arabia
|Sriracha
|Japan
|Sriracha
|Ireland
|Harissa
|Russia
|Sriracha
|Portugal
|Harissa
|South Korea
|Sriracha
|Hungary
|Harissa
|Greece
|Harissa
|Ukraine
|Harissa
Hot sauce lovers, we know you're a dedicated bunch when it comes to those fiery condiments. After all, what would what would Moroccan food be without a dash of Harissa? Or Thai food without the added Sriracha heat?
Many home cooks are utilising the expansion of their local supermarkets world cuisine aisles and discovering new and exotic condiments along the way. By experimenting and adding previously undiscovered sauces to dishes, added depths of flavour are instantly released that help bring food to life. The global hot sauce market reached a value of $4.5bn in 2020, but which of the 32 hot sauce brands we analysed are the most popular around the world?
Iconic condiment Sriracha emerged as the most popular hot sauce in the world, with 77% of the countries included in the report also searching for the spicy condiment more than any other.
The US is searching for Sriracha the most, with 151,000 monthly searches being made for the condiment. That’s 5,033 London bus passengers worth each month!
This is followed by spice lovers in both the UK and Australia, searching for Sriracha 55,000 and 23,000 times per month, respectively.
Buffalo claimed second place, and also emerged as the most favoured hot sauce by residents in Brazil, who make 23,000 searches for the brand each month.
Every kitchen will have a dedicated cupboard or fridge shelf full of their preferred flavours and brands, but which of the most popular condiments in the UK and US are the most costly per 100ml/g?
In the UK, popular and well-known gravy brand, Bisto, takes the top spot as the most costly, and at £1.30 on average for a 170g tub, that’s £0.76 per 100g.
Henderson’s Relish takes second place, with a 284ml bottle costing £1.62 on average (£0.57 per 100ml). The original product launched by entrepreneur and Dragons Den contestant Levi Roots is the increasingly popular Reggae Reggae sauce, which takes third place. A 290ml bottle costs around £1.50, meaning - per 100ml - the barbecue sauce will set you back £0.52.
In the US condiments are significantly more expensive per 100ml/g, with Pepper Palace emerging as the most costly by far. At a price of $10.09 on average for a 147ml bottle, the hot sauce will set consumers back a whopping $6.86 per 100ml.
Claiming second place as the most costly is Everything Bagel Seasoning. A 65g bottle costing $3.75 on average results in a price of $5.75 per 100g. Marmite takes third place, with the controversial spread costing around $5.37 for a 250g jar ($2.15 per 100g).
After ranking 18 popular breakfast condiments across the 12 regions of the UK, it appears that honey is the most popular one in the UK.
|City
|Condiment
|Bristol
|Jam
|Belfast
|Peanut butter
|Birmingham
|Marmalade
|Cardiff
|Honey
|Derby
|Honey
|Edinburgh
|Peanut butter
|Glasgow
|Nutella
|Leeds
|Honey
|Leicester
|Honey
|Liverpool
|Nutella
|London
|Brown sauce
|Manchester
|Nutella
|Newcastle
|Peanut butter
|Plymouth
|Honey
|Portsmouth
|Honey
|Sheffield
|Peanut butter
|Region
|Condiment
|Northern Ireland
|Peanut butter
|Scotland
|Peanut butter
|Wales
|Honey
|North East
|Peanut butter
|Yorkshire
|Honey
|North West
|Nutella
|East Midlands
|Honey
|West Midlands
|Honey
|Greater London
|Brown sauce
|South East
|Honey
|South West
|Jam
Winnie the Pooh’s favourite food is the most searched for condiment across Wales, The North-West, West Midlands, East Midlands, South-West and South-East regions of the UK.
Furthermore, residents living in the cities of Derby, Leeds, Leicester, Plymouth and Portsmouth also search for honey more than any other breakfast condiment.
Cream takes second place when it comes to breakfast condiments, with both Yorkshire and the Humber, and Greater London searching for the meal accompaniment more than any other.
Ranking 11 of the most popular fish and chip condiments across 12 UK regions reveals gravy and vinegar as the most popular condiments to enjoy alongside a big plate of fish and chips.
|City
|Condiment
|Bristol
|Gravy
|Belfast
|Vinegar
|Birmingham
|Salt
|Cardiff
|Gravy
|Edinburgh
|Vinegar
|Glasgow
|Curry sauce
|Leeds
|Salt
|Leicester
|Salt
|Liverpool
|Salt
|London
|Tartar sauce
|Manchester
|Salt
|Newcastle
|Mayonnaise
|Plymouth
|Salt
|Portsmouth
|Vinegar
|Sheffield
|Gravy
|Region
|Condiment
|Northern Ireland
|Vinegar
|Scotland
|Curry sauce
|Wales
|Gravy
|North East
|Mayonnaise
|Yorkshire
|Salt
|North West
|Salt
|East Midlands
|Salt
|West Midlands
|Salt
|Greater London
|Tartar sauce
|South West
|Gravy
Gravy takes the top spot in the areas of Wales, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the South-West regions of the UK. Vinegar, meanwhile, is preferred as the ultimate fish and chip condiment in Northern Ireland and the South East.
Delving down further into the fish and chip preferences of cities, residents in Bristol, Belfast, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Portsmouth are home to fans of vinegar. Whilst Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester and Sheffield all opt for gravy with their takeaway orders.
Glaswegians enjoy curry sauce more than any other condiment with a fish and chip supper, but equal opportunists in London are fans of complimenting their fish and chips with Ketchup, brown sauce, tartar sauce, and mushy peas in equal amounts.
In the new Searching for the Sauce Study from money.co.uk, the consumer spending experts have analysed branded and non-branded condiments from around the world, to reveal which ones are searched the most across the 35 wealthiest countries around the world.
Most popular branded and non-branded condiments around the world:
We began by creating a list of 98 branded and *non-branded condiments, plus 37 hot sauces from around the world using the following articles:
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-condiments/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_brand_name_condiments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brand_name_condiments
https://www.thespruceeats.com/best-hot-sauces-4688507
https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/worlds-hottest-hot-sauces-gallery/slide-9
https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-hot-sauce-reviews.html
https://hotsaucefever.com/hotsauce/
https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/the-worlds-most-important-hot-sauces-by-continent
https://www.foodandwine.com/lifestyle/hot-sauce-field-guide
We then built out a list of search terms used for the condiments, and used these to track the average search volume for each condiment in Ahrefs, across the 35 countries included in the report.
Sources: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-condiments/index.html | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_brand_name_condiments | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brand_name_condiments | https://www.thespruceeats.com/best-hot-sauces-4688507 | https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/worlds-hottest-hot-sauces-gallery/slide-9 | https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-hot-sauce-reviews.html | https://hotsaucefever.com/hotsauce/ | https://ahrefs.com/
Data correct as of: 06/05/2021
Raw data:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1DxJUC9Pm5VC2MlR3sc6pRCV6DJzxvRgst7Pxr6l7Zow/edit?usp=sharing (Tabs 1, 2 and 7 in the data sheet)
*For countries where English wasn’t the first language, Google translate was used to get native translations of: Tartar Sauce, Ranch Sauce, Hummus, Mustard, Brown sauce, Mayonnaise, Fish Sauce, and Wasabi. In countries where search volume wasn’t present in the native language, search volume for the key terms in English was taken.
---
The most popular condiments and hot sauces:
The report also analysed types of hot sauce hot sauces from around the world to reveal which hot sauces are the most popular. In the USA we analysed branded hot sauces available across the 50 US states to discover which hot sauce brands are the most popular. For our research we used the following articles:
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-condiments/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_brand_name_condiments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brand_name_condiments
https://www.thespruceeats.com/best-hot-sauces-4688507
https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/worlds-hottest-hot-sauces-gallery/slide-9
https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-hot-sauce-reviews.html
https://hotsaucefever.com/hotsauce/
We then used Google Ads’ Keyword Planner to find out which of these condiments had the most searches across the US in the last 12 months to reveal which condiments are the most popular in each US state.
*we removed Hollandaise Sauce and Brown Sauce due to the data not being available
Sources:
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-condiments/index.html | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_brand_name_condiments | https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brand_name_condiments | https://www.thespruceeats.com/best-hot-sauces-4688507 | https://www.thedailymeal.com/eat/worlds-hottest-hot-sauces-gallery/slide-9 | https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-hot-sauce-reviews.html | https://hotsaucefever.com/hotsauce/ | https://ads.google.com/intl/en_gb/
Search results from April 2020 - April 2021, exported May 5 2021
----
The most popular breakfast and fish & chip condiments across the UK:
Finally, we analysed the UK's most popular breakfast and fish and chip condiments to reveal which condiments are the most popular on staple British dishes in each UK region. We used the following articles as our seed lists:
https://www.smuckerawayfromhome.com/trends/Breakfast-Condiment-Toppings
https://www.asda.com/good-living/article/fish-and-chip-condiments
We then used Google Trends to find out which of these condiments had the most searches in the last 12 months to reveal which condiments are the most popular in each UK region and city.
Sources:
https://www.smuckerawayfromhome.com/trends/Breakfast-Condiment-Toppings
https://www.asda.com/good-living/article/fish-and-chip-condiments https://trends.google.com/trends/ Search results from April 2020 - April 2021, exported April 27 2021
Most costly condiments
The report looked at the top nine most searched for condiments in the UK and top 10 most searched for condiments in the US and analysed which of the most popular condiments were the most expensive per 100ml/g. UK:
The average cost per 100ml/g was calculated using the average full price on google and then dividing this figure by the condiment size to reveal how much each condiment would cost per 100ml/g.
Data: GBP exchange rates taken on the 5th May 2021
USA:
The average cost per 100ml/g was calculated using the average full price on google and then dividing this figure by the condiment size to reveal how much each condiment would cost per 100ml/g.
Data: USA rates taken on the 11th May 2021
Please note: We changed Google search settings to USA to get the average price of each condiment in the country
Raw data: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1DxJUC9Pm5VC2MlR3sc6pRCV6DJzxvRgst7Pxr6l7Zow/edit?usp=sharing
Data sources:
https://www.worldometers.info/gdp/gdp-by-country/
https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/best-condiments/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_brand_name_condiments
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Brand_name_condiments
https://trends.google.com/trends/
https://ads.google.com/intl/en_gb/
Countries included in the report: United States, Japan, Germany, India, United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy, Canada, Russia, South Korea, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Argentina, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, Thailand, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Greece, Hungary, and the Ukraine.
AHREFS keyword data and Google AdWords data is refreshed every day, and the search volume data included in this report is correct as of 06/05/2021