When it comes to the big day, some couples go all out and get married at their dream location, whether this be abroad or a little closer to home. From impressive ceremonies overlooking the beach in Hawaii to celebrating in style in an iconic London hotel, rich in history and full of character, there are plenty of impressive venues to cater for those looking to go big on their wedding day.
However, some couples want to keep things a little more simple when it comes to the special occasion, with plenty of couples choosing to marry in their local city hall and even Las Vegas chapels - saying ‘I do’ somewhere they’ll always remember.
To find the most popular venues, our wedding finance experts investigated which locations had reviews on TripAdvisor mentioning ‘wedding’ the most in cities worldwide. The wedding financial experts at money.co.uk then looked at the number of hashtags each of the venues had on Instagram, to reveal which ones were most popular. But which cities are home to the top venues?
Toronto in Canada topped the list as the city with the world’s most popular wedding venue with Casa Loma having an impressive 189,980 Instagram hashtags and 358 mentions of ‘weddings’ on TripAdvisor reviews. Canada is home to three of the world’s 20 most popular wedding venues with both Toronto and Vancouver being home to the most popular Canadian venues.
The USA also featured heavily in the world’s most popular wedding venues, with seven American venues ranking in the top 20, including venues in Honolulu, San Francisco, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami and Los Angeles.
The UK also features twice in the top five, with London’s Claridge's hotel and The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales ranking in third and fifth place respectively. The only other UK-based venues to feature in the top 20 is The Savoy (seventh on the list) in London and Durham’s South Causey Inn, which is 20th.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Most Popular Venue
|No. of TripAdvisor Mentions
|Instagram #'s
|1
|Toronto
|Canada
|Casa Loma
|358
|189,980
|2
|Honolulu
|US
|Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach
|504
|79,459
|3
|London
|England
|Claridges
|262
|78,117
|4
|Barcelona
|Spain
|W Barcelona
|72
|71,477
|5
|Newport
|Wales
|The Celtic Manor Resort
|411
|55,823
|6
|San Francisco
|US
|San Francisco City Hall
|208
|48,413
|7
|London
|England
|The Savoy
|305
|43,631
|8
|San Antonio
|US
|Hotel Emma at Pearl
|185
|26,580
|9
|Antalya
|Turkey
|Titanic Beach Lara
|59
|24,587
|10
|New Orleans
|US
|Hotel Monteleone
|332
|19,940
|11
|Paris
|France
|Le Bristol Paris
|32
|19,491
|12
|Miami
|US
|Mandarin Oriental Miami
|64
|16,313
|13
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Fairmont Pacific Rim
|198
|16,206
|14
|Paris
|France
|The Peninsula Paris
|30
|15,652
|15
|Toronto
|Canada
|Edwards Gardens
|121
|15,106
|16
|Istanbul
|Turkey
|Four Seasons Istanbul at the Bosphorus
|88
|12,980
|17
|San Antonio
|US
|La Cantera Resort & Spa
|197
|12,906
|18
|Los Angeles
|US
|Vibiana
|86
|12,551
|19
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Hotel Miramar Barcelona
|36
|12,180
|20
|Durham
|England
|South Causey Inn
|412
|11,738
When it comes to popular UK wedding venues, London topped the list with Claridge's hotel ranking in first place. The hotel has an impressive 78,117 Instagram hashtags and has been mentioned as a wedding venue in 262 TripAdvisor reviews. The five-star luxury hotel, located in Mayfair, is a beautiful venue for couples looking for next-level elegance. The hotel goes the extra mile for couples looking to wed here, where the dining room is adorned with floral decorations and the guests are treated to a delicious dinner.
The Celtic Manor Resort is second place for UK venues, with the Welsh venue having over 55,000 hashtags on Instagram and over 410 mentions on TripAdvisor. The resort, located just outside of Newport, benefits from breathtaking views over the Usk Valley and is a great destination for those looking for a venue hidden away in the countryside, but still easy to reach for guests. The venue itself caters for weddings of all sizes and tastes, offering woodland weddings to magical marquees, there’s something to make everyone's day super special.
Ranking in third place is yet another London hotel, The Savoy, which has over 43,000 hashtags on Instagram and over 300 reviews mentioning weddings. A truly magnificent wedding venue set in the heart of London, this hotel is steeped in history and has hosted some seriously elegant parties since it opened in 1889. The hotel is the perfect backdrop for those looking to marry in an iconic London venue, and the hotel makes sure to take care of every detail for the big day. From stunning floral displays to making sure guests are wined and dined in style, this is one elegant wedding venue.
Making up the rest of the top five are The South Causey Inn, Durham and The Carden Park Hotel in Chester. Durham’s South Causey Inn, ranking in fourth place with 11,738 Instagram hashtags, is a beautifully unique wedding venue, where the exposed beams and quirky features are put to good use. With a slightly rustic feel, this venue offers couples a truly magical wedding experience. Ranking in fifth place with over 8,700 Instagram hashtags, is the Carden Park Hotel, located near Chester, this venue is set within 1,000 acres of beautiful countryside, where couples and guests can enjoy the stunning scenery throughout the big day.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Most Popular Venue
|No. of TripAdvisor Mentions
|Instagram #'s
|1
|London
|England
|Claridges
|262
|78,117
|2
|Newport
|Wales
|The Celtic Manor Resort
|411
|55,823
|3
|London
|England
|The Savoy
|305
|43,631
|4
|Durham
|England
|South Causey Inn
|412
|11,738
|5
|Chester
|England
|Carden Park Hotel
|611
|8,784
|6
|Liverpool
|England
|Titanic Hotel Liverpool
|312
|7,686
|7
|Swansea
|Wales
|Fairyhill
|166
|7,208
|8
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|England
|Jesmond Dene House
|284
|6,812
|9
|Edinburgh
|Scotland
|Prestonfield
|231
|6,364
|10
|Bath
|England
|Priston Mill
|88
|6,025
|11
|Norwich
|England
|Dunston Hall
|458
|4,313
|12
|Swansea
|Wales
|Oxwich Bay Hotel
|543
|4,052
|13
|Manchester
|England
|The Midland
|528
|4,047
|14
|Bristol
|England
|The Bristol
|217
|3,926
|15
|Belfast
|Northern Ireland
|The Merchant Hotel
|258
|3,794
|16
|Brighton
|England
|The Grand Brighton
|561
|3,616
|17
|Manchester
|England
|Great John Street Hotel
|448
|3,596
|18
|Durham
|England
|Ramside Hall Hotel
|424
|3,554
|19
|Swansea
|Wales
|Oldwalls Gower
|300
|3,339
|20
|Leeds
|England
|Woodlands Hotel Leeds
|296
|3,291
The magnificent Casa Loma ranks as the most popular North American wedding venue, with a staggering 189,9801 Instagram hashtags it’s by far the most tagged on social media - and it’s easy to see why. Originally built in 1914, the building is rich in history and currently owned by the City of Toronto as a treasured heritage landmark. The majestic castle is an unforgettable wedding venue, with the unique characteristics it makes for a breathtaking venue for any couple looking to make a statement on their big day.
Second place with 79,459 Instagram hashtags, is the Moana Surfrider hotel, a stunning spa resort on the Hawaiian island of Honolulu. The hotel is a perfect beach destination wedding venue, where couples have the choice of a stunning outdoor ceremony where they can make the most of the sandy scenery. The hotel offers guests a top-rated stay and the impressive building makes the perfect backdrop for a wedding party, ensuring it is a celebration everyone will remember.
San Francisco’s City Hall is the third most popular wedding venue in North America, with the historic building having just under 50,000 hashtags on Instagram. Not only is the building rich in history, but the iconic building also guarantees standout wedding photos, with couples getting classic wedding shots on the stairs. Whilst the venue itself doesn’t cater for the wedding party after following the ceremony, it does provide couples with an unforgettable setting and is perfect for those looking to do their wedding their way.
Canada is home to three of the top 10 wedding venues, with venues in both Toronto and Vancouver featuring. Casa Loma ranks in first place, followed by Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver ranking in seventh place with 16,203 Instagram hashtags and Edwards Gardens in Toronto following in eighth place. Whilst two of the three Canadian venues are top-rated hotels, the third most popular in Canada is the Edward Gardens, a stunning botanical garden offering picturesque scenery to make any wedding day extra special.
For couples looking for a more unique way of getting married, the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas also made the top 20, with 648 TripAdvisor mentions and 7,112 Instagram hashtags. Vegas has been a popular destination for celebrities in recent years, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the latest celebrity couple to tie the knot in the city. The Graceland Chapel has hosted several celebrity weddings, including that of UK singer-songwriter, Lily Allen and Stranger Things star, David Harbour who were married in the Chapel in 2020 in a very intimate service.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Most Popular Venue
|No. of TripAdvisor Mentions
|Instagram #'s
|1
|Toronto
|Canada
|Casa Loma
|358
|189,980
|2
|Honolulu
|US
|Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach
|504
|79,459
|3
|San Francisco
|US
|San Francisco City Hall
|208
|48,413
|4
|San Antonio
|US
|Hotel Emma at Pearl
|185
|26,580
|5
|New Orleans
|US
|Hotel Monteleone
|332
|19,940
|6
|Miami
|US
|Mandarin Oriental Miami
|64
|16,313
|7
|Vancouver
|Canada
|Fairmont Pacific Rim
|198
|16,206
|8
|Toronto
|Canada
|Edwards Gardens
|121
|15,106
|9
|San Antonio
|US
|La Cantera Resort & Spa
|197
|12,906
|10
|Los Angeles
|US
|Vibiana
|86
|12,551
|11
|Honolulu
|US
|The Kahala Hotel & Resort
|253
|11,606
|12
|San Diego
|US
|La Valencia Hotel
|204
|11,556
|13
|New York
|US
|Archer Hotel New York
|64
|9,322
|14
|San Diego
|US
|Rancho Bernardo Inn
|312
|8,957
|15
|Honolulu
|US
|Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
|265
|8,916
|16
|New York
|US
|The Pierre
|106
|8,037
|17
|Austin
|US
|The Driskill
|192
|7,941
|18
|San Francisco
|US
|Fairmont San Francisco
|135
|7,461
|19
|Las Vegas
|US
|Graceland Wedding Chapel
|648
|7,112
|20
|Phoenix
|US
|Arizona Grand Resort and Spa
|126
|6,080
For UK couples looking for a destination wedding a little closer to home, Europe is a great choice. Not only do most European destinations offer better weather on the big day, but they also offer guests the chance to combine a wedding trip with a little holiday too.
The most popular European wedding venue (excluding the UK) is the W Barcelona, with a mammoth 71,477 Instagram hashtags and an impressive 72 TripAdvisor reviews mentioning weddings at the venue. The stunning hotel offers uninterrupted views across the beach and the ocean and provides a truly breathtaking backdrop to any wedding celebration. The city is also a great gateway for guests and provides a fantastic mix of beach and city life, perfect for those looking for a long weekend of celebrations.
The Turkish hotel, the Titanic Beach Lara ranks in second place, with almost 25,000 Instagram hashtags and just under 60 wedding mentions on TripAdvisor. The unique design of the hotel, which is heavily inspired by a ship, is certainly eye-catching and will be a wedding venue guests will always remember. Whilst Turkey is one of the longer European destinations to fly to for Brits, with a flight time from London of just over four hours, the weather and stunning coastline are worth travelling for.
Ranking in third place with 19,491 Instagram hashtags, is the Le Bristol Paris, set in the French capital this hotel is the epitome of elegance when it comes to wedding venues. With a very beautiful, almost regal, interior the hotel offers couples a very classy set up for their big day, with a gorgeous dining room to wine and dine their guests and an exquisite courtyard for the wedding party to mingle until late. The hotel also provides views across the city, which is great for getting those charming wedding shots, helping to capture the most perfect day.
Italian venues also deserve an honourable mention, as they make up five of the top 20 European wedding venues. With beautiful landscapes, delicious food and wine, and a lovely romantic atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Italian venues are so popular. It is the Tuscan Villa Cora taking the top spot for Italian venues, with the five-star hotel located in Florence ranking in seventh place overall thanks to the 10,600 hashtags on Instagram. Chateau Monfort in Milan, Borgo di Tragliata in Rome, Villa Catignano in Florence and Santa Maria dell'Ammiraglio in Palermo are all stunning Italian wedding venues ranking in the top 20.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Most Popular Venue
|No. of TripAdvisor Mentions
|Instagram #'s
|1
|Barcelona
|Spain
|W Barcelona
|72
|71,477
|2
|Antalya
|Turkey
|Titanic Beach Lara
|59
|24,587
|3
|Paris
|France
|Le Bristol Paris
|32
|19,491
|4
|Paris
|France
|The Peninsula Paris
|30
|15,652
|5
|Istanbul
|Turkey
|Four Seasons Istanbul at the Bosphorus
|88
|12,980
|6
|Barcelona
|Spain
|Hotel Miramar Barcelona
|36
|12,180
|7
|Florence
|Italy
|Villa Cora
|68
|10,601
|8
|Paris
|France
|Hotel Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris
|88
|9,987
|9
|Seville
|Spain
|Hotel Alfonso XIII, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seville
|66
|9,924
|10
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|Pestana Palace Lisboa
|37
|7,523
|11
|Lisbon
|Portugal
|Penha Longa Resort
|197
|7,391
|12
|Dublin
|Ireland
|The Westbury
|120
|5,700
|13
|Milan
|Italy
|Chateau Monfort
|200
|5,447
|14
|Dublin
|Ireland
|The Shelbourne
|201
|5,172
|15
|Athens
|Greece
|Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
|88
|5,029
|16
|Copenhagen
|Denmark
|Copenhagen City Hall
|72
|4,881
|17
|Cologne
|Germany
|Schlosshotel Kronberg
|30
|4,621
|18
|Rome
|Italy
|Borgo di Tragliata
|187
|4,408
|19
|Florence
|Italy
|Villa Catignano
|143
|4,234
|20
|Palermo
|Italy
|Santa Maria dell'Ammiraglio (La Martorana)
|79
|3,950
The most popular venue in Australia and New Zealand is the Calile Hotel, located in Brisbane North of the Gold Coast. The hotel has over 7,400 hashtags on Instagram and has 147 mentions in TripAdvisor reviews of weddings, making it a popular choice for those getting married on the East Coast. The stunning hotel has a modern feel and features gorgeous arch windows and a simplistic interior, the perfect venue for those looking for a minimalist vibe.
Ranking in second place, with over 6,100 Instagram hashtags is the incredible Palazzo Versace, known for being the hotel that hosts the cast of the popular TV show, I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. The spectacular hotel makes for a luxurious wedding venue, with the five-star hotel offering couples everything they could dream of needing to make their wedding day the best day of their lives.
Sydney features within the top 10, with the Four Seasons Hotel ranking in ninth place for Oceania. Overlooking Sydney Harbour and the iconic bridge, this hotel has plenty of incredible views to wow guests with. The hotel has over 1,230 Instagram hashtags and 226 TripAdvisor wedding mentions, making it the most popular Sydney wedding venue overall.
|Rank
|City
|Country
|Most Popular Venue
|No. of TripAdvisor Mentions
|Instagram #'s
|1
|Brisbane
|Australia
|The Calile Hotel
|147
|7,491
|2
|Gold Coast
|Australia
|Palazzo Versace
|121
|6,145
|3
|Gold Coast
|Australia
|Meriton Suites Broadbeach
|148
|5,272
|4
|Melbourne
|Australia
|Park Hyatt Melbourne
|221
|4,978
|5
|Brisbane
|Australia
|Stamford Plaza Brisbane
|364
|3,896
|6
|Melbourne
|Australia
|The Langham, Melbourne
|368
|2,567
|7
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|Lavender Hill
|96
|2,119
|8
|Canberra
|Australia
|Hotel Kurrajong Canberra
|100
|1,836
|9
|Sydney
|Australia
|Four Seasons Hotel Sydney
|226
|1,234
|10
|Auckland
|New Zealand
|Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour
|100
|1,096
Whether you are looking for your dream wedding venue or want some tips and tricks on how to save money on your big day, our experts have put together a series of getting married guides to help.
By analysing 'All things' and searching specifically for 'weddings' on TripAdvisor, money.co.uk scraped the data to reveal the venues with the most mention of 'weddings' on the platform. Those with the most mentions of 'weddings' being named the most popular venue in the area. Instagram hashtag data was then collected for the most popular venues to reveal which were shared most on social media.
Data was analysed for each major city in the United Kingdom, the EU, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and US.
Cities whose most popular wedding venue had less than 20 mentions were discounted from the study.
All data correct July 2022.