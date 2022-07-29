The UK also features twice in the top five, with London’s Claridge's hotel and The Celtic Manor Resort in Wales ranking in third and fifth place respectively. The only other UK-based venues to feature in the top 20 is The Savoy (seventh on the list) in London and Durham’s South Causey Inn, which is 20th.

The USA also featured heavily in the world’s most popular wedding venues, with seven American venues ranking in the top 20, including venues in Honolulu, San Francisco, San Antonio, New Orleans, Miami and Los Angeles.

Toronto in Canada topped the list as the city with the world’s most popular wedding venue with Casa Loma having an impressive 189,980 Instagram hashtags and 358 mentions of ‘weddings’ on TripAdvisor reviews. Canada is home to three of the world’s 20 most popular wedding venues with both Toronto and Vancouver being home to the most popular Canadian venues.

To find the most popular venues, our wedding finance experts investigated which locations had reviews on TripAdvisor mentioning ‘wedding’ the most in cities worldwide. The wedding financial experts at money.co.uk then looked at the number of hashtags each of the venues had on Instagram, to reveal which ones were most popular. But which cities are home to the top venues?

However, some couples want to keep things a little more simple when it comes to the special occasion, with plenty of couples choosing to marry in their local city hall and even Las Vegas chapels - saying ‘I do’ somewhere they’ll always remember.

When it comes to the big day, some couples go all out and get married at their dream location, whether this be abroad or a little closer to home. From impressive ceremonies overlooking the beach in Hawaii to celebrating in style in an iconic London hotel, rich in history and full of character, there are plenty of impressive venues to cater for those looking to go big on their wedding day.

The UK’s most popular wedding venues

Making up the rest of the top five are The South Causey Inn, Durham and The Carden Park Hotel in Chester. Durham’s South Causey Inn, ranking in fourth place with 11,738 Instagram hashtags, is a beautifully unique wedding venue, where the exposed beams and quirky features are put to good use. With a slightly rustic feel, this venue offers couples a truly magical wedding experience. Ranking in fifth place with over 8,700 Instagram hashtags, is the Carden Park Hotel, located near Chester, this venue is set within 1,000 acres of beautiful countryside, where couples and guests can enjoy the stunning scenery throughout the big day.

Ranking in third place is yet another London hotel, The Savoy, which has over 43,000 hashtags on Instagram and over 300 reviews mentioning weddings. A truly magnificent wedding venue set in the heart of London, this hotel is steeped in history and has hosted some seriously elegant parties since it opened in 1889. The hotel is the perfect backdrop for those looking to marry in an iconic London venue, and the hotel makes sure to take care of every detail for the big day. From stunning floral displays to making sure guests are wined and dined in style, this is one elegant wedding venue.

The Celtic Manor Resort is second place for UK venues, with the Welsh venue having over 55,000 hashtags on Instagram and over 410 mentions on TripAdvisor. The resort, located just outside of Newport, benefits from breathtaking views over the Usk Valley and is a great destination for those looking for a venue hidden away in the countryside, but still easy to reach for guests. The venue itself caters for weddings of all sizes and tastes, offering woodland weddings to magical marquees, there’s something to make everyone's day super special.

When it comes to popular UK wedding venues, London topped the list with Claridge's hotel ranking in first place. The hotel has an impressive 78,117 Instagram hashtags and has been mentioned as a wedding venue in 262 TripAdvisor reviews. The five-star luxury hotel, located in Mayfair, is a beautiful venue for couples looking for next-level elegance. The hotel goes the extra mile for couples looking to wed here, where the dining room is adorned with floral decorations and the guests are treated to a delicious dinner.

North America and Canada’s most popular wedding venues

The magnificent Casa Loma ranks as the most popular North American wedding venue, with a staggering 189,9801 Instagram hashtags it’s by far the most tagged on social media - and it’s easy to see why. Originally built in 1914, the building is rich in history and currently owned by the City of Toronto as a treasured heritage landmark. The majestic castle is an unforgettable wedding venue, with the unique characteristics it makes for a breathtaking venue for any couple looking to make a statement on their big day.

Second place with 79,459 Instagram hashtags, is the Moana Surfrider hotel, a stunning spa resort on the Hawaiian island of Honolulu. The hotel is a perfect beach destination wedding venue, where couples have the choice of a stunning outdoor ceremony where they can make the most of the sandy scenery. The hotel offers guests a top-rated stay and the impressive building makes the perfect backdrop for a wedding party, ensuring it is a celebration everyone will remember.

San Francisco’s City Hall is the third most popular wedding venue in North America, with the historic building having just under 50,000 hashtags on Instagram. Not only is the building rich in history, but the iconic building also guarantees standout wedding photos, with couples getting classic wedding shots on the stairs. Whilst the venue itself doesn’t cater for the wedding party after following the ceremony, it does provide couples with an unforgettable setting and is perfect for those looking to do their wedding their way.

Canada is home to three of the top 10 wedding venues, with venues in both Toronto and Vancouver featuring. Casa Loma ranks in first place, followed by Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver ranking in seventh place with 16,203 Instagram hashtags and Edwards Gardens in Toronto following in eighth place. Whilst two of the three Canadian venues are top-rated hotels, the third most popular in Canada is the Edward Gardens, a stunning botanical garden offering picturesque scenery to make any wedding day extra special.

For couples looking for a more unique way of getting married, the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas also made the top 20, with 648 TripAdvisor mentions and 7,112 Instagram hashtags. Vegas has been a popular destination for celebrities in recent years, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the latest celebrity couple to tie the knot in the city. The Graceland Chapel has hosted several celebrity weddings, including that of UK singer-songwriter, Lily Allen and Stranger Things star, David Harbour who were married in the Chapel in 2020 in a very intimate service.