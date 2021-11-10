The most popular fashion brands around the world

Using Google search data, Money.co.uk has again crunched the numbers to discover the most searched for fashion brand in countries around the world, and there have been some interesting changes.

What are the most popular fashion brands worldwide?

According to the data, the most searched for fashion brand worldwide is high street favourite Zara, in fact the top list is full of non-luxury brands such as Fashion Nova, ASOS and H&M. These brands are also well-known for their e-commerce offering, where you can go from browsing styles on your phone to wearing the latest trend in as little as 24 hours.

Zalando, the German e-commerce company that sells a number of premium fashion brands, is particularly popular in Europe - it’s main market. All 14 countries that are searching for the brand the most are in Europe, making it the third most popular fashion brand globally.

Athleisure companies also feature highly, with Nike revealed as the second most searched for brand and Adidas and Lululemon also proving popular. Perhaps a reflection of how most people have moved towards wanting more casual attire during and after lockdowns and perhaps due to a renewed interest in sports and working out as gyms have reopened and people look to get back into their fitness regimens.

High fashion brands that have remained popular, although have dropped in positions, are Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Interestingly, it’s Dior and Tommy Hilfiger that are new luxury entries to the list this year.

