As helpful as credit cards can be, high prices can be a major hurdle when our finances don’t match up with our fashion dreams. So, we’ve all shopped around online looking for the best deals, but have you ever wondered if things are cheaper in another country? Welcome to the Luxury Fashion Index. The cost of luxury bags around the world

Chanel 2.55 handbag The Chanel 2.55 handbag is one of the most iconic bags in fashion. Created in 1955 by Gabrielle Chanel, this timeless classic is popular the world over. UK Price: £5,550 Cheapest place to buy: United States - $6,800 (£4,872) Priciest place to buy: Australia - AU$10,800 (£6,013) This item can vary in price quite considerably depending on where you live. The country with the highest price is Australia where it costs AU$10,800 (£6,013) while you can pick it up for the lowest price in the United States, where it costs as little as $6,800 (£4,872). That’s a difference of over £1,000! Louis Vuitton Speedy 25 bag The Louis Vuitton Speedy 25 is a luxurious compact handbag ideal for fashionable city living. First launched over 90 years ago as the “Express”, this bag will always be in fashion. UK Price: £820 Cheapest place to buy: Denmark - 6,600 DKK (£765) Priciest place to buy: New Zealand - NZ$1,940 (£999) You can find the Speedy 25 at its best value if you’re shopping in Denmark, where it is priced at 6,600 DKK (£765), while it is most expensive in New Zealand where it costs NZ$1,940 (£999). Prada Galleria Saffiano leather bag Another classic handbag, the Prada Galleria Safiano leather handbag has a simple yet modern look, characterised by its iconic silhouette. UK Price: £2,200 Cheapest place to buy: Russia - ₽200,000 (£1,876) Priciest place to buy: South Korea - ₩3,510,000 (£2,255) This luxury bag is most expensive in South Korea where it will cost you as much as ₩3,510,000 (£2,255), while it is at its lowest price in Russia at ₽200,000 (£1,876). Fendi White Canvas Baguette bag The Fendi Baguette bag is an ultra-fashionable accessory oozing with Italian style. The White Canvas Baguette is embossed with an embroidered FF motif, finished with FF clasp and brown leather trim. UK Price: £2,100 Cheapest place to buy: Eurozone countries - €2,200 (£1,895) Priciest place to buy: China - CN¥22000 (£2,421) This bag is most expensive for those shopping in China, where it costs CN¥22000 (£2,421). You can pick one up for the lowest price in Europe, where it will set you back €2,200 (£1,895). Yves Saint Laurent Sac De Jour - small in smooth leather The Yves Saint Laurent Sac De Jour is a classic handbag that does not sacrifice practicality for its indisputable good looks. Made in Italy from 100% calfskin leather, there are few bags of as high quality as this. UK Price: £2,270 Cheapest place to buy: Eurozone - €2,390 (£2,059) Priciest place to buy: South Korea - ₩4,250,000 (£2,730) The most expensive place to buy this bag is South Korea, where they sell for ₩4,250,000 (£2,730), while they are priced most affordably in Europe at €2,390 (£2,059). The cost of luxury accessories around the world

Louboutins New Very Prive Louboutins are the height of luxury when it comes to shoes, making regular appearances at red carpet events all over the world. The New Very Prive is one of the most popular models, sporting 120mm heels for a truly elegant look. UK Price: £645 Cheapest place to buy: Eurozone countries - €675 (£582) Priciest place to buy: Japan - JP¥116,600 (£772) These shoes are most expensive in Japan, where a pair would set you back JP¥116,600 (£772). You can find them at their most affordable in Eurozone countries at €675 (£582). Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Ray-Ban Aviators are some of the most recognisable sunglasses out there. Originally designed for U.S. Aviators in 1937, Aviator sunglasses have featured in some of the biggest cult movies from Top Gun and Scarface to Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas. UK Price: £131 Cheapest place to buy: Mexico - Mex$3,069 (£111) Priciest place to buy: Japan - JP¥23,980 (£159) Ray-Ban Aviator Classics are most affordable in Mexico, where they cost Mex$3,069 (£111). A pair of these classic sunglasses will cost you the most in Japan, where they are priced at JP¥23,980 (£159). Gucci GG Marmont reversible belt This belt sporting Gucci’s famous double G logo is instantly recognisable and is synonymous with luxury fashion. The Gucci GG Marmont reversible belt is an unapologetically flashy addition to any high-end wardrobe. UK Price: £415 Cheapest place to buy: USA - $530 (£380) Priciest place to buy: China - CN¥4,900 (£539) This belt is most expensive in China where it costs CN¥4,900 (£539), while it costs the least in the USA at just $530 (£380). Cartier Love Bracelet - 18K yellow gold The Cartier Love Bracelet is one of the most popular and iconic high-end jewellery pieces. This romantic piece is made of 18-carat yellow gold and is the perfect gift for a fashion-minded loved one, if you can afford it. UK Price: £5,650 Cheapest place to buy: USA - $6,550 (£4,693) Priciest place to buy: Norway - NOK72,500 (£6,261) This bracelet is most expensive in Norway, where it is priced at NOK72,500 (£6,261). It is most affordable when purchased in the USA, where it costs $6,550 (£4,693). Panerai Submersible Goldtech™ - 42mm The Panerai Submersible Goldtech™ is by far the most luxurious item on this list. These magnificent timepieces are created with a blend of Italian design, Swiss technology, and a clear passion for the sea. This beautiful watch epitomises both opulence and performance. UK Price: £23,800 Cheapest place to buy: USA - $26,500 (£18,986) Priciest place to buy: UK - £23,800 This watch is most expensive here in the UK, with a price tag of £23,000. The least expensive place to buy one is the USA, although they will still set you back $26,500 (£18,986). The cost of luxury designer clothing around the world

Burberry Chelsea trench coat With over 100 years of heritage, Burberry trench coats have an iconic and quintessentially British look that has adapted as times move on. The slim-fitting Chelsea Trench Coat is a sought after item all over the world and is a welcome addition to any wardrobe. UK Price: £1,490 Cheapest place to buy: Russia - ₽145,000 (£1,360) Priciest place to buy: China - CN¥16,900 (£1,860) Russia is the place to be if you want to pick one up for a bargain as these coats are listed at ₽145,000 (£1,360). Perhaps contrary to expectations, the Burberry Chelsea Trench Coat is most expensive in China, where it costs CN¥16,900 (£1,860). Giorgio Armani tuxedo Giorgio Armani is a beacon of sartorial style and elegance, and their tuxedo clearly reflects this reputation. Made of 100% pure virgin wool, this tuxedo will have you looking sharp at any big event. UK Price: £2,300 Cheapest place to buy: Taiwan - USD2,350 (£1,684) Priciest place to buy: Japan - JP¥495,000 (£3,277) Taiwan has the least expensive price for this item at USD2,350 (£1,684), while the shoppers who have to pay the most are in Japan, where it costs JP¥495,000 (£3,277).

Where you spend your money really does change how much money you spend. The prices given here show that the value of an item can change quite a bit depending on the country you are in. So next time you’re on holiday or shopping online, maybe have a look and see what prices are out there. You could save yourself a bundle! Methodology and Sources