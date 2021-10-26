The Doggy Daycare Report from the credit card team money.co.uk takes a seed list of OECD countries to discover the destinations around the world with the highest number of doggy daycare facilities, which countries offer the most affordable daycare, and the countries spending the lowest percentage of their income on the service. Spoilt fur choice: The countries with the most doggy daycare facilities revealed

Updated 26 October 2021 Country Number of doggy daycares United States 374 United Kingdom 343 Ireland 261 Spain 251 Canada 241 New Zealand 181 France 173 Switzerland 172 Japan 164 Mexico 160 Germany 119 Belgium 104 Netherlands 98 Sweden 95 Italy 78 Israel 53 Australia 43 Costa Rica 43 Finland 34 Slovenia 29 Luxembourg 26 Hungary 26 Poland 21 Denmark 19 Lithuania 18 Norway 16 Austria 15 Latvia 13 Greece 12 Estonia 8 Slovak Republic 8 Turkey 7 Iceland 5 Czech Republic 2

From socialising with canine companions, to burning off energy, there are multiple benefits to your four-legged friend frequenting daycare. With the global pet sitting market worth an estimated $2.6B worldwide in 2019, and expected to grow by 8.7% per year through 2027, there’s never been more of a demand for the service. But which countries have the most doggy daycare options available, according to Google? Front of the pack: USA - 374 doggy daycares Taking the lead as the country with the most doggy daycares on the list is the USA, with 374 daycare facilities to choose from according to Google my business. The demand for doggy daycare facilities in the USA has surged in recent months because of more households adopting pets; with a reported 23 million additional US households welcoming a dog since the start of the pandemic. As well as this, the return of holidays, leisure and travel has also seen 44% of pet owners booking pet sitting slots up to six months in advance. But how much does doggy daycare cost in the USA? If you’re looking to send your dog to daycare for five days a week, it will cost an average of £23.77 ($32.56) per day, £118.85 ($162.80) for a full week. This is a monthly cost of £481.04 ($651.20). Over 12 months, daycare for their beloved pooch could be setting owners back as much as £5,772 ($7,814). For those only looking to put place their pups in daycare three days a week, it will cost £71.31 ($97.68), with a monthly total of £285.05 ($390.72) and yearly doggy daycare spend totalling £3,420.62 ($4,688.64). United Kingdom - 343 doggy daycares The population of dogs in the UK was estimated at around 12.5 million in 2020/21, with a total of 3.2 million households in the UK acquiring a pet since the start of the pandemic. This surge in animal ownership has seen the UK take second place in the report with 343 doggy daycare options, according to Google my business. Taking a four-legged friend to a UK based daycare full time will set you back £25.92 a day on average, equalling £129.60 a week and £518.40 a month. Over the year, this will eventually amount to a total cost of £6,221. But if you only need to part ways with your dog three days per week, it will cost you ​​£77.76, with a monthly cost of £311.04 and a yearly cost of £3,732.48. Ireland - 261 doggy daycares Finding itself in third place is the dog-loving country of Ireland, where dog adoption applications increased by a whopping 134% in 2020 compared to the previous year. In Ireland, dogs can enjoy the rolling green hills, and a choice of 261 daycares, but at what cost? Placing your dog in daycare for the day will cost you around £17.12 (€20.23) with a five day week amounting to £85.60 (€101.15). That means if you want to send your dog to daycare full time, it will set you back £349.17 (€404.60) a month and £4,190 (€4,855) a year. But what if your pooch only needs to be looked after part time? Then you can expect to pay £51.36 (€60.69) on average for three days, which totals £205.46 (€242.76) a month and £2,465.51 (€2,913.12) per year for doggy daycare. It’s a dog’s life: The most affordable doggy daycare facilities revealed A day of fun spent at doggy daycare can come with a high price tag. That's why money.co.uk have discovered which countries have the most affordable options for keeping your dog entertained all day.

Updated 26 October 2021 Country Cost for a day Weekly Cost (5 days) Monthly Cost (Full-time) Yearly Cost (Full time) % of yearly income (Full time) Cost for 3 Days a Week Cost for a month (Part-time) Yearly Cost (Part-time) Percentage of Yearly Income (Part time %) Hungary £8.39 £41.95 £167.80 £2,014 26.5% £25.17 £100.68 £1,208.16 15.91% Costa Rica £9.52 £47.60 £190.40 £2,285 34.7% £28.56 £114.24 £1,370.88 20.83% Turkey £11.63 £58.15 £232.60 £2,791 75.6% £34.89 £139.56 £1,674.72 45.39% Mexico £12.12 £60.60 £242.42 £2,909 64.6% £36.36 £106.09 £1,273.10 28.27% Chile undefined £0.00 £0.00 undefined 0.0% £0.00 £0.00 undefined 0.00% Columbia undefined £0.00 £0.00 undefined 0.0% £0.00 £0.00 undefined 0.00% Latvia £12.81 £64.05 £261.43 £3,137 38.4% £38.43 £153.72 £1,844.67 22.55% Poland £13.12 £65.60 £262.40 £3,149 40.5% £39.36 £157.44 £1,889.28 24.31% Slovak Republic £13.97 £69.85 £284.86 £3,418 38.0% £41.91 £167.56 £2,010.71 22.36% Spain £14.61 £73.05 £297.91 £3,575 25.8% £43.83 £175.27 £2,103.19 15.19% Lithuania £14.94 £74.70 £304.81 £3,658 38.2% £44.82 £179.31 £2,151.70 22.45% Greece £15.23 £76.15 £310.65 £3,728 49.3% £45.69 £182.75 £2,192.97 29.00% Netherlands £15.86 £79.30 £324.22 £3,891 14.7% £47.58 £190.23 £2,282.70 8.63% Slovenia £16.22 £81.10 £325.31 £3,904 33.5% £48.66 £194.57 £2,334.86 20.02% Ireland £17.12 £85.60 £349.17 £4,190 15.7% £51.36 £205.46 £2,465.51 9.24% Estonia £17.99 £89.95 £366.77 £4,401 38.0% £53.97 £215.80 £2,589.55 22.33% Iceland £18.13 £90.65 £362.60 £4,351 15.5% £54.39 £217.56 £2,610.72 9.30% Belgium £18.89 £94.45 £386.48 £4,638 21.6% £56.67 £226.66 £2,719.90 12.68% Israel £20.53 £102.65 £410.60 £4,927 21.1% £61.59 £246.36 £2,956.32 12.67% France £21.50 £107.50 £438.43 £5,261 22.3% £64.50 £257.92 £3,094.98 13.12% Germany £21.85 £109.25 £445.48 £5,346 20.5% £65.55 £262.10 £3,145.19 12.08% Italy £21.91 £109.55 £439.53 £5,274 35.6% £65.73 £262.92 £3,154.98 21.28% United States £23.77 £118.85 £481.04 £5,772 18.5% £71.31 £285.05 £3,420.62 10.94% Sweden £23.90 £119.50 £478.00 £5,736 21.8% £71.70 £286.80 £3,441.60 13.08% New Zealand £24.12 £120.60 £488.18 £5,858 16.4% £72.36 £289.25 £3,471.05 9.71% United Kingdom £25.92 £129.60 £518.40 £6,221 26.4% £77.76 £311.04 £3,732.48 15.83% Denmark £26.18 £130.90 £523.60 £6,283 27.1% £78.54 £314.16 £3,769.92 16.26% Canada £27.61 £138.05 £558.94 £6,707 22.0% £82.83 £331.16 £3,973.94 13.01% Luxembourg £28.06 £140.30 £562.14 £6,746 18.1% £84.18 £336.68 £4,040.12 10.82% Japan £32.88 £164.40 £657.60 £7,891 31.5% £98.64 £394.56 £4,734.72 18.87% Finland £32.91 £164.55 £659.33 £7,912 32.4% £98.73 £394.83 £4,737.96 19.39% Norway £34.40 £172.00 £688.00 £8,256 27.0% £103.20 £412.80 £4,953.60 16.20% Austria £37.87 £189.35 £772.56 £9,271 44.0% £113.61 £454.34 £5,452.04 25.87% Australia £40.07 £200.35 £811.56 £9,739 22.7% £120.21 £480.59 £5,767.10 13.43% Czech Republic £40.45 £202.25 £809.00 £9,708 86.7% £121.35 £485.40 £5,824.80 52.05% Switzerland £41.35 £206.75 £827.00 £9,924 18.4% £124.05 £496.20 £5,954.40 11.01%

Cost of dog daycare in Hungary Hungary emerges as the most affordable country to send your dog for a day of fun with their fellow canines. And with a 2.05 million dog population in 2020, dog parents in Hungary can get the best deal around. Costing just £8.39 a day, if you want to send your pup to daycare full time it will set you back £41.95 a week, £167.80 a month, and £2,014 a year. If you’re only looking to send your dog to daycare part time, then three days a week will cost you £25.17, while a month will cost £100.68 and taking your pooch to daycare for a year will amount to £1,208.16. If dog owners opt to only send their pooches to daycare on a part-time basis as opposed to full-time, they can save up to £67.12 a month - resulting in a yearly saving of 67% (£805.84). A more budget friendly option for dog parents that only need to send their furry friends to daycare for key socialisation skills is to send their companions to daycare once a week which will cost just £33.56 a month - a saving of £134.24 a month. Cost of dog daycare in Costa Rica Following closely behind as the second cheapest doggy daycare on the list of OECD countries is Costa Rica, which is home to 1.3 million dogs, with more than half of Costa Rican households having one or two dogs. Pooches in Costa Rica can enjoy a day of playing with fellow four-legged friends for just £9.52. If you’re needing to put your dog in daycare full time, then those in Costa Rica have a weekly average cost of £47.60, totalling £190.40 a month and £2,285 a year. Alternatively if you only need to send your dog to daycare part time, then three days a week will cost you £28.56, while a month will amount to £114.24 and a year in daycare will cost £1,370.88. If opting to only send your four-legged friend to daycare once a week, pet owners can save up to £152.32 a month. Cost of dog daycare in Turkey Chasing the tail of Costa Rica is Turkey, in third place as the cheapest country to send your dog to doggy daycare. As of 2020, the dog population in the country was measured at approximately 1.22 million. With the cost of a day at doggy daycare starting at £11.63, and a week at £58.15, Turkish dogs can be looked after at an affordable price. Sending a dog to daycare full time for a month will set you back £232.60, and a year will cost you £2,791. Dropping your dog off at doggy daycare three days a week will cost you £34.89, with a monthly cost of £139.56 and a total yearly amount of £1,674.72. However, not all dog owners require their dogs to attend daycare as often, only sending your dog to daycare once a week in Turkey will set dog parents back just £46.52 a month - a saving of £186.08. Cost of dog daycare in Switzerland On the flip side, Switzerland is unsurprisingly the priciest country for your pooch to go to daycare, with a daily fee starting at a hefty £41.35. To send your dog full time to daycare will cost you a weekly amount of £206.75, totalling £827.00 a month and equalling £9,924 a year - that’s one expensive pooch. If your four-legged friend only needs to go to daycare part time, then you can choose the option of three days costing £124.05, totalling a monthly amount of £496.20, and £5,954.40 for the year. Digging a hole in your earnings? These countries have the most affordable options

Updated 26 October 2021 Country Average yearly income (one person) Yearly cost (full time) % of yearly income (full time) Yearly cost (part time) % of yearly income (part time) Netherlands £26,440.92 £3,891 14.7% £2,282.70 8.63% Iceland £28,063.56 £4,351 15.5% £2,610.72 9.30% Ireland £26,696.88 £4,190 15.7% £2,465.51 9.24% New Zealand £35,756.04 £5,858 16.4% £3,471.05 9.71% Luxembourg £37,328.04 £6,746 18.1% £4,040.12 10.82% Switzerland £54,060.24 £9,924 18.4% £5,954.40 11.01% United States £31,262.40 £5,772 18.5% £3,420.62 10.94% Germany £26,041.92 £5,346 20.5% £3,145.19 12.08% Israel £23,326.68 £4,927 21.1% £2,956.32 12.67% Belgium £21,446.52 £4,638 21.6% £2,719.90 12.68% Sweden £26,320.32 £5,736 21.8% £3,441.60 13.08% Canada £30,552.24 £6,707 22.0% £3,973.94 13.01% France £23,586.24 £5,261 22.3% £3,094.98 13.12% Australia £42,949.68 £9,739 22.7% £5,767.10 13.43% Spain £13,849.92 £3,575 25.8% £2,103.19 15.19% United Kingdom £23,583.48 £6,221 26.4% £3,732.48 15.83% Hungary £7,593.24 £2,014 26.5% £1,208.16 15.91% Norway £30,575.88 £8,256 27.0% £4,953.60 16.20% Denmark £23,182.20 £6,283 27.1% £3,769.92 16.26% Japan £25,085.28 £7,891 31.5% £4,734.72 18.87% Finland £24,435.00 £7,912 32.4% £4,737.96 19.39% Slovenia £11,660.16 £3,904 33.5% £2,334.86 20.02% Costa Rica £6,582.00 £2,285 34.7% £1,370.88 20.83% Italy £14,824.68 £5,274 35.6% £3,154.98 21.28% Slovak Republic £8,994.12 £3,418 38.0% £2,010.71 22.36% Estonia £11,596.44 £4,401 38.0% £2,589.55 22.33% Lithuania £9,582.60 £3,658 38.2% £2,151.70 22.45% Latvia £8,179.44 £3,137 38.4% £1,844.67 22.55% Poland £7,771.80 £3,149 40.5% £1,889.28 24.31% Austria £21,074.28 £9,271 44.0% £5,452.04 25.87% Greece £7,562.28 £3,728 49.3% £2,192.97 29.00% Mexico £4,502.88 £2,909 64.6% £1,273.10 28.27% Turkey £3,690.00 £2,791 75.6% £1,674.72 45.39% Czech Republic £11,191.68 £9,708 86.7% £5,824.80 52.05%

Looking after our four-legged friends can come at quite the cost to our bank accounts, especially when it comes to sending them to doggy daycare. But, which countries are lucky enough to be spending the lowest percentage of their earnings on daycare? Dutch spend a sixth of their income on doggy daycare Dog-lovers in the Netherlands win the race to first place as the country that spends the lowest amount of their overall earnings on doggy daycare. The yearly average salary of the Netherlands is £26,440.92, and with full-time daycare for a dog costing owners £3,891, that means 14.7% of their yearly wage is spent on doggy daycare. For part-time doggy daycare goers, a year of daycare amounts to £2,282.70, meaning that 8.63% of their yearly wage is being spent on sending their pooch to daycare. Iceland spend 15.5% of earnings on doggy daycare Iceland lands itself in second, as one of the countries spending the least amount of money out of their yearly salary on doggy daycare. With the yearly average salary of Iceland being £28,063.56 and those living there spending £4,351 a year on daycare, just 15.5% percentage of residents' yearly income goes towards paying for someone to look after their pooches. Those paying for only part-time daycare fare even better, with daycare costing just £2,610.72 a year, meaning just 9.30% percent of their yearly income is spent on daycare facilities. Irish dog owners spend 15.7% on daycare for their pooches. Finding itself as the third country spending the lowest amount of their yearly salary on a place for their pups to go for the day, is Ireland. The country’s yearly average salary is £26,696.88, and with doggy daycare costing £4,190 full time for the year, people in Ireland are spending 15.7% percent of their yearly income on doggy daycare. For dog owners sending their pups to daycare part time, this will amount to £2,465.51 yearly, meaning 9.24% percent of their income is spent on doggy daycare. Budgeting for doggy daycare: Advice on finding the most affordable options in your area As we’ve seen above, the cost of Doggy daycare facilities can take somewhat of a financial strain on a household’s income, so it’s important to decide what options are best for you, your dog, and the wider family. For dogs that need to be looked after throughout the day, owners have two main choices between an individual looking after dogs in their own home, and businesses that run canine creches; both must be licensed. How to choose the right Doggy Daycare Centre for you and your dog: Daycare costs vary from centre to centre, and typically fall between £20 and £40 per day (9 hours +) in the UK. Some centres may require you to bring your dog to the creche a certain amount of times a week, or even ask owners to pay a fixed monthly fee as opposed to a pay-as-you-go service. Tip: Do your research to discover the right option for you and your dog: When selecting the right doggy daycare centre, it’s important to understand the rules, agreements and regulations set in place, to see if they meet your needs. Don’t be afraid to shop around and ask to take a tour of a few establishments before making your final decision. You can also gather insight on different centres by reading reviews about the experiences other dog owners have had at the centre. This can help inform your decision on the best care for your companion. There are plenty of dog forums online that you can join to ask for advice and opinions from other pet owners with the same breed as yours to find out what has worked for them and their pooch. You can also search for doggy daycare centres in your area through online services such as Petbacker, trustedhousesitters, holidog, and BringFido. Use their filters to search for the best options for your pooch and budget. Another option to consider is word-of-mouth from other local dog owners in your area. Seek advice from fellow dog parents while walking in parks to discover what day care options work for them and their dog. Tip: Look into pet sitters too If your dog is sociable and happily gets on with other dogs, then daycare is a good option for your needs. For dogs that are more nervous or anxious around other canines, a dog creche might not be a good environment for them to thrive in. In this circumstance, a dog-sitter who looks after your pet in their own home may be a more suitable fit. Some only look after one dog at a time, while others look after a small amount that feels comfortable for them. Typically, home daycare costs are between £15 and £30 a day. You can search for and contact potential dog sitters directly by booking through a dedicated service that may save some time and trouble. With options such as Rover, Tailster, and Borrowmydoggy, you can enter the dates you need help with and information about your pet, and the site’s algorithm will bring up the profiles of suitable, verified people in your neighbourhood. You can also ask your potential pet sitter to put you in contact with one of their current customers so you can ask all the important questions, or even ask for testimonials. From this you can choose a pet sitter that will offer you peace of mind that your furry best friend is in good hands. How to budget for doggy daycare for your pooch Precisely how much a day in doggy daycare can cost varies dramatically, depending on the area that you live in, the facilities available, and the type of dog that you own. Additional costs can also be added on if you require a taxi service to and from the centre for your pooch, or if you require extended hours of care due to work or personal commitments. Keep in mind that rates can vary - sometimes quite substantially. Generally, daycares in larger cities tend to be more expensive and fall in line with the cost of living. Most doggy daycares will also offer package rates, often at a discount, which can provide owners with a more budget friendly option if you know your dog will be needing to attend the creche frequently. To determine how much of a deal and discount you are getting, you can multiply the regular full-day cost by the number of days included in the package. Then, subtract the cost of the package from the total. Keep in mind that additional costs can arise such as: An application fee

Late pick-up fees

Cancellation fees

Pick-up and drop-off delivery fees

Emergency vet fees Word of caution: Be wary of a doggy daycare with very low rates. If somewhere sounds like it’s too good to be true, it likely is. Why you should budget for doggy daycare before getting a four-legged friend Like moving house or renting a car, dogs come with some hidden costs. Whether it’s food, vet bills, or day care, a furry best friend can set you back financially more than you might expect. Before making the commitment to care for a dog, you must factor in the general day-to-day costs of owning one, including the cost of food, toys, bedding, pet insurance, vet bills, grooming, and flea and worming. It is important that you can budget for these costs firstly before committing to adopting or purchasing a four-legged friend. Then you can factor in the cost of daycare depending on your needs and the number of days of care that will be required. These are all factors to consider when choosing whether to buy or adopt a dog. Make sure you calculate whether your finances can cover the cost of the breed and size of dog you are looking to bring home. Methodology and Data Sources: