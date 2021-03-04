Rebecca Goodman is an award-winning personal finance journalist with more than a decade's experience in the industry. Her areas of expertise include insurance, mortgages, energy and savings.
Over the years her work has appeared in specialist publications including Money Observer, Moneywise, MoneySavingExpert and ThisIsMoney as well as writing for national media titles including the Mirror, Guardian, Independent, Telegraph and The Sun.
The places in the UK it’s easiest - and hardest - to afford a home on the a local salary have been named, with some unlucky people needing to find more than 27 times their annual income to afford a home near where they live.
House prices rose again in March, by 1.1% monthly and 6.5% annually according to Halifax, thanks to the extension of the stamp duty holiday and the continued recovery of the economy as the coronavirus pandemic pushed up demand for new homes.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed the postcodes with the cheapest and most expensive homes in England and Wales, with values ranging from just £25,000 to £5.8million depending on where you are in the country.
The Bank of England base rate has again been held at the all time low of 0.1% for March, as confirmed by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday.
Here's a summary of the key changes that will affect homeowners following the 2021 Budget.