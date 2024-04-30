Understanding Business Insurance for Plumbers

Accidents happen - you drop a wrench and crack a floor tile, reverse your van into a wall, or discover a defective push fitting has come apart. No matter how careful you are, things can and do go wrong, and repairing the damage can be costly. This is where business insurance comes in.

What is business insurance?

Business insurance refers to a range of policies designed to protect businesses from various financial risks. It can help protect against losses due to property damage, liability claims, employee injuries and more – in short, any unexpected event that could harm a company’s finances.

Do plumbers need insurance?

All plumbers can benefit from the financial protection business insurance provides. Not only could it help cover legal expenses and compensation claims that might otherwise sink your business, but it can also help you win contracts you might miss out on otherwise. For instance, many clients refuse to work with plumbers who don’t have public liability insurance.

Despite these obvious advantages, many in the industry still lack this crucial safety net, with 44% of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) reporting they don’t have business insurance. This is a worrying statistic, particularly as many of those businesses, including some plumbers, are required to have insurance by law.

What insurance do plumbers legally need?

Depending on the way your plumbing business operates, you may have to have two particular types of insurance:

Employers’ liability insurance

Although this cover is a legal requirement, it only applies to businesses that employ people who aren’t close family members. Employees include full-, part-time and voluntary workers.

Employers’ liability insurance safeguards business owners if their employees suffer illness or injury at work. It covers legal fees, compensation and other related costs. The minimum level of coverage for employers’ liability is £5 million, and it must be in place when the employee starts working for you.