Democracy at work? 46% of UK employees say they perform best when involved in decision-making

It's easy to think of democracy as something reserved for parliaments, polling booths and political debate. But according to our recent study, it's also something many employees want to experience in the workplace, with nearly half of workers saying they perform best when they have a say in decisions.

The survey of 2,000 UK employees* found that 46% favour democratic leadership, an approach where managers actively seek input from their teams before making decisions. Rather than top-down direction, it's a model based on collaboration, discussion and shared responsibility. It's a clear sign that traditional command-and-control leadership may no longer cut it.

Today's employees expect to be consulted, involved and heard. And, for many, being invited into the decision-making process isn't just about feeling valued. It's about doing better work.

Our research reveals some patterns:

46% of UK employees say they perform best under democratic leadership

38% say being involved in decision-making directly improves their performance

1 in 5 (21%) say they thrive under transformational leaders who encourage innovation and change

Just 15% feel they perform best under autocratic leadership, where decisions are made without input

A desire to be heard – and to grow

So, why does democratic leadership resonate so strongly? The answer lies in something surprisingly simple: people want to feel like their opinion matters.

Traditionally, employees have largely been treated as cogs in a machine – excluded from decisions that directly affect their workload, wellbeing or job satisfaction.

Involving workers in the conversation builds trust and respect. It shows that leadership isn't something done to them, but with them. And there's also a clear performance benefit – more perspectives often mean better outcomes, surfacing smarter ideas and reducing blind spots.

Perhaps most importantly, when people feel they've shaped a project or policy, they're more likely to take responsibility for its success. That sense of ownership can be a powerful motivator, leading to stronger engagement and, ultimately, better results.

Leadership and expectations

This appetite for inclusion reflects a broader shift in what employees want from work. Today’s workforce is increasingly motivated by flexibility, growth opportunities, and having a say in how their working lives are shaped. They’re driven by more than just salary.

And the desire to be trusted, consulted and empowered isn’t a standalone trend. It reflects a wider recalibration of what people expect from their careers.

Bringing democratic leadership into your business

It’s worth pointing out that adopting a more democratic approach doesn't mean leaders have to give up control entirely. Instead, it's about sharing it in ways that build trust and boost team performance.

That can look like:

Asking for regular input and acting on feedback

Being transparent about how and why decisions are made

Rotating who leads meetings or takes ownership of projects

Making sure quieter voices get a chance to be heard

Small changes like these can make a big difference, turning a traditional top-down environment into one where people feel truly valued and engaged. For employers, the message is clear: employees don't just want to follow orders. They want to feel part of the journey. And, when they do, they often perform at their best.

For business leaders, that's not a challenge to authority – it's an opportunity to build more motivated, more capable, and more resilient teams. In today's world of work, leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about knowing which questions to ask, and being willing to listen.

---

*Methodology

We surveyed 2,000 UK workers, asking the following questions:

How much input should team members have in business decisions?

How should a manager provide feedback to their team?

How should a manager handle conflicts within the team?

How much autonomy should team members have in their roles?

Which leadership style do you respond best to in the workplace?

The survey was carried out on 17th February 2025 and is accurate as of then.