How Britain’s high streets are making a comeback – and who’s driving it

Britain’s high streets have long been seen as under threat, squeezed by the rise of online shopping and the dominance of big chains. But new research from VistaPrint suggests a different story is unfolding: a revival driven not by nostalgia, but by shoppers who want their local communities to thrive.

Key findings:

Nearly half of Brits visit their high street at least once a week

Among 25-34-year-olds, many go almost daily

Over a third say their high street feels busier than a year ago

Among under-35s, that figure rises to nearly two-thirds

This points to a genuine bounce-back in local shopping habits – powered by loyalty and community spirit rather than habit or convenience. While only one in four over-55s feel proud of their high street, that number jumps to 68% among 25–34-year-olds.

For younger generations, supporting local businesses is about more than just buying something – it’s a way of backing the communities they care about. These small shops are valued not just for what they sell, but for the jobs they create, the sense of connection they bring, and the character they add to the town centre.

The kinds of local businesses people want to see reflect that mix of practicality and experience: cafés, coffee shops, and boutiques top the list. How people discover them is changing too. Visiting in person still matters, but word of mouth, positive reviews, social media, and even simple signage all play a role in attracting attention.

Folkestone: a case study in community spirit

Not long ago, Folkestone seemed destined to become just another struggling British seaside town. With tourism in decline and a retreating high street, its story was all too familiar.

Everything changed with the vision of Creative Folkestone, an arts charity that saw opportunity where others saw decay. Focusing on the town’s neglected Old Town, it set about a remarkable transformation. Today, the once-quiet Old High Street has been revitalised as the “Creative Quarter” – a vibrant hub of independent galleries, artisan boutiques, and cafés that celebrate local character rather than chain-store uniformity.

Another standout example is the regenerated Harbour Arm. The historic pier, once part of the railway line to the old ferry terminal, has been completely reinvented as a major destination. The former station and its carriages now house a lively hub of independent food stalls, pop-up bars, and event spaces, operated almost entirely by local businesses.

This model has proved a huge success: visitor numbers skyrocketed from 80,000 in its first season (2015) to 2.35 million a year by 2021. Such footfall provides a ready-made market for aspiring business owners, and as a result the town has become a magnet for entrepreneurs.

Recent openings like the quirky coffee shop SIP at the Signal Box, stylish wine bar Pomus, and the vast Petticoat Lane Emporium aren't just filling empty shops; they are writing the next chapter of Folkestone's comeback story. They prove that when a community rebuilds with character and soul, it creates genuine opportunities for businesses that want to do more than just sell – they want to belong.

Folkestone’s story reflects a wider national trend: there’s clearly demand from shoppers who want to back their local high streets and spend time in these neighbourhood hubs. But that enthusiasm also highlights a challenge.

The challenge for new businesses

A recent survey of more than 800 entrepreneurs by Grow London Local found:

Over half of early-stage London business owners are operating without a business plan

Almost half hadn’t reviewed their competition

46% didn’t conduct market research before launching

Nationwide, 59% of small business employers lack a plan, rising to 77% among solo entrepreneurs

Without proper preparation, new businesses risk missing out on the opportunities created by the high street revival. A clear business plan helps founders map out goals, anticipate challenges, understand their market, and track finances. Combined with research into customer needs and competitors, it ensures products and services meet demand and stand out in a crowded market.

Financial planning is equally crucial. Separating personal and business finances through a dedicated business bank account keeps money organised, while a business credit card can help manage cashflow and provide flexibility during the early stages. Insurance is another vital consideration, protecting against risks ranging from stock loss to liability claims.

Flourishing high streets need strong foundations

Starting a small business will always carry risk, but careful preparation can make the difference between struggling and thriving. Consumer enthusiasm for local shopping is strong: more than half of shoppers have noticed new openings in their area over the past year, and many are willing to actively support small businesses by visiting, recommending to friends, and leaving positive reviews.

Britain’s high streets may not return to the way they once were, but they are evolving – becoming places where values, community, and experience matter as much as transactions. With a solid foundation in place, small businesses have a genuine opportunity to thrive in this renewed environment, helping high streets flourish not just as shopping destinations, but as vibrant community hubs.