Pride in Place: What the government’s new £5bn programme means for small businesses

The UK government has now officially launched its long-awaited £5 billion “Pride in Place” programme, which aims to revitalise communities across the country by putting local people in charge of how funds are spent.

From high streets and parks to community centres and leisure facilities, the initiative will give neighbourhoods the tools to breathe new life into their towns, and presents opportunities for small businesses willing to step in.

Local power means local opportunity

Under the programme, 169 areas will receive £2 million a year for a decade, while 95 additional areas will get immediate funding to improve public spaces. Local communities will decide how to allocate this money, whether that’s restoring a park, creating new green spaces, revitalising the high street, or supporting community hubs.

For small business owners, this is more than just a civic improvement project. Local cafés, gyms, retail shops, tradespeople, and professional services can all benefit from the resulting uptick in footfall, investment, and community engagement. In towns like Eston, Elgin, and Blyth, residents are already consulting businesses to shape the projects, meaning there’s a chance for proactive entrepreneurs to be part of the transformation from the ground up.

From ideas to income

Whatever your business does, there’s a chance to get your voice heard and your work seen, from supplying materials and offering services to sharing ideas that, ultimately, will help to shape your community’s future.

Projects could range from refurbishing vacant shops and creating co-working hubs to launching festivals or upgrading sports facilities, offering small business owners, who know their area best, a chance to use their insight into what’s lacking — as well as what people want — to play a real role in driving community renewal.

For example, in Newark-on-Trent, vacant town centre units are being converted into housing, which could generate demand for local construction, interior design, or cleaning services. In Torbay, a heritage trail inspired by Agatha Christie is planned, which could boost local tourism-related businesses, from cafés to gift shops.

How small businesses can make the most of it

For small businesses, the Pride in Place programme isn’t just about community improvement – it’s a chance to take a hands-on approach, showcase your expertise, and position your business for long-term success.

Engage early: Attend local planning meetings or consultations. Being involved from the outset increases the chance your business can participate in projects.

Offer solutions: Think creatively about how your products or services can support regeneration efforts. Could you provide catering for events, materials for refurbishment, or services for new facilities?

Consider finance: Large projects might require upfront investment. Business loans, credit cards, or savings accounts can give you the flexibility to expand and take on community contracts.

Beyond shaping projects, this funding gives small businesses a chance to tap into longer-term opportunities. By getting involved, they can increase their visibility, build stronger community ties, and position themselves for new contracts and collaborations that could help secure steady growth over the coming years.

A chance to future-proof your business

With public spaces, high streets, and community hubs set to see significant investment, small businesses positioned in these areas may see increased foot traffic, higher visibility, and stronger community ties. Beyond direct contracts, there’s potential for collaborations, sponsorships, and new service offerings that tap into a renewed sense of local pride.

In practical terms, being part of a funded local initiative can also help your business weather uncertainty. Whether you’re looking to expand, invest in new equipment, or hire staff, having a local development programme can provide a more predictable pipeline of opportunities – as long as your business is in a position to take advantage.

The bottom line

The Pride in Place programme isn’t just a government initiative – it’s a call to action for communities and local businesses alike. By getting involved, entrepreneurs can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of their towns while sustainably growing their own operations. For small businesses ready to step up, this is a rare chance to combine community impact with business growth.

Want to learn more? Full details, including the methodology and the complete list of selected areas, are available on the gov.uk website.