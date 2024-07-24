Small Business Tax Rules in The UK

Anyone who runs a small business needs to understand which taxes they are required to pay, and by when, to avoid hefty penalties.

How your business is set up and whether you have any employees can affect what tax your business pays. All businesses are taxed on their profits, but the way in which this is done will depend on whether you’re a sole trader or a limited company.

Sole trader

To be a sole trader you must be the single owner of the business, with no partners or directors, although you can still hire employees. Being a sole trader means you have full control of the business. But you will also be personally responsible for any debts your business takes on and for the tax your business must pay.

As a sole trader you must pay income tax based on the profits of your business. You’ll start paying income tax once your profit goes above your personal tax allowance. This is £12,570 for the 2023/24 tax year.

On top of this, you will need to pay National Insurance and, if you earn more than £85,000 in a 12-month period, you must register for Value Added Tax (VAT).

Limited company

A limited company is a type of business that is legally separate from its owners. Limited companies must be incorporated with Companies House and have a unique company registration number. If you set up as a limited company, you will need to pay corporation tax on your profits and, if you supply VAT-able goods or services and your taxable turnover is above £85,000, you will need to register for VAT.