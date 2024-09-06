How much should your business have in savings?

Running a business is about more than making enough money to have a productive working life. If no profit remains after paying your bills, you could be in trouble should business take a nosedive.

The old adage that a business lives or dies by its reputation is true, but trustworthiness is only one factor. A company can also fail if it doesn’t have enough money to cover unexpected costs. Here’s what you need to know about having sufficient emergency savings for your business.

Why should a business keep savings?

Building your own business should be a positive challenge, but things can go wrong for even the most successful firms. Those with enough reserves to stay afloat can weather storms that might sink others. While a good company can win contracts and customers through hard work and careful planning, calamities are unpredictable – COVID-19 serves as a case in point.

If you’ve enough money in a business savings account to ride out a prolonged period of business disruption, you’re in a stronger position than rivals who don’t and can’t. Don’t underestimate the message that being able to keep trading and pay your staff sends out.

