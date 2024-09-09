Your guide to business bank account charges

It’s not easy to avoid business bank account charges completely. But by choosing your account wisely, you can keep costs down.

How to keep business bank account charges low

When choosing a business bank account, it’s important to consider the associated costs – including both one-time charges and ongoing monthly fees.

This guide focuses specifically on one-time charges, but you can get more information about ongoing fees in our guide to monthly business bank account charges.

The one-off charges you need to keep an eye out for when choosing a business bank account include:

Account set-up fees – some account providers have a charge for opening an account

Credit card/debit card fees – you may have to pay a one-off fee to get a new card

Administration or account changing fees – such as adding or removing a company director

You should also look out for ongoing costs such as monthly fees and withdrawal charges, which sometimes kick in after a 12-18 month introductory period.