Setting up a standing order for your business

Standing orders let you automate the task of sending out regular payments, so you can spend more time building your business. In this guide, we explain when you might want to use standing orders and how to set them up – it’s easier than you might think.

What is a standing order?

A standing order allows you to send regular, automatic payments of a fixed amount from your business bank account to a nominated payee. As you set the amount in advance, they’re typically used to pay fixed costs, such as the rent on your business premises or business insurance premiums. You can also use them to transfer money between accounts, which could be helpful if you want to regularly deposit an amount in a business savings account. If you’re a sole trader, you could also use your personal bank account to set up standing orders.