You can use this comparison to see the monthly interest rates on offer from regulated bridging lenders, and how long you might be able to borrow for.

All of the lenders in this comparison are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The best way to get the right regulated bridging loan for your needs though, is to speak to a bridging loan broker.

Find out more about how bridging loans are regulated here

Why bother with a bridging loan broker?

Most regulated bridging lenders only work with brokers and do not lend to the public directly.

Also, a good bridging loan broker will help assess your circumstances and be able to recommend the right loan based on what you need.

Find the best loan

To get the right bridging loan you need to know:

How much you need to borrow

Approximately how long you need to pay it back

The value of the asset you are using as security on your loan e.g. your property

All bridging loans are secured, which means they are tied directly to something you own, normally property or land. Here is how secured loans work.

Other things to check

Before you apply, check the following:

The fees : Bridging loan lenders and brokers both charge fees, so make sure you know exactly what you will have to pay.

The interest rate : This is charged monthly not annually, so even a small change can make a big difference to the total cost of your loan.

How interest is charged: Some lenders defer your interest charges until the end of your loan, while others will make you pay monthly. Check how you will have to pay before you apply.

Regulated bridging loan FAQs

Q Are all bridging loans regulated? A All personal bridging loans are regulated by the FCA, but some business bridging loans are exempt from regulation. Q Do I need a first charge or second charge loan? A If you have a mortgage or loan on your property you need a second charge loan. If there is no borrowing outstanding you can look at first charge loans. Q How long does it take to apply for a regulated bridging loan? A You can usually apply online and find out if your application has been approved within 24 hours. Q How quickly could the money be in my account? A If your application is approved the money could be in your account within two weeks, although you may be able to pay extra to process your loan faster. Q Do I have to be a homeowner to get a bridging loan? A No, but because they are secured loans you need an asset to use as security. For example, some lenders consider land as viable security for a loan.

About our bridging loans comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A We include bridging loan lenders from our broker, Mortgages Warehouse. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 21 October, 2020