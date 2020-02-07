<Bridging Loans

Compare bridging loans for house purchase

A bridging loan could fill the gap if you are waiting to sell your home or for funds to clear. Compare loans to buy a house and find one with a low interest rate to cover the cost of your property.



Compare bridging loans for house purchase from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare bridging loans for house purchase

1

About your home

Tell us about your property – the type of building, the address and your postcode.

2

A bit about what you need

Tell us how much you want to borrow and for how long, we’ll show you loans you’re eligible for.

3

View your options

Once you’ve decided on a loan you can make your full application adding your name and email address.

Bridging loans for house purchase

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. You home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

25 results found, sorted by lowest monthly interest rate.
United Trust Bank Bridging Loan
Maximum LTV
1st charge: 75% & 2nd charge: 70%
Loan term
1 month to 3 years
Loan amount
£125,000 to £25,000,000
Monthly interest rate
0.48% to 1.1%
United Trust Bank Bridging Loan
You will need to pay a 2% arrangement fee when you take out this bridging loan.
This loan is regulated.
Eligibility
Available On Properties In England
Available On Properties In Scotland
Available On Properties In Wales
Minimum Loan£125,000
Maximum Loan£25,000,000
Minimum Property Value£150,000
UK Residents
Compare another type of bridging loans

Representative example for regulated bridging loans

Based on borrowing£139,000 over 1 yearThe overall cost of comparison12.1% APRC representative
Interest rate8.90% fixed for 1 year (12 instalments of £1,056.47 pm)Broker fee£995
Lender fee£2450Total amount payable £151,677.64 inc. interest of £12,677.64

How to find the right bridging loan for a house purchase

Before you look for a loan to buy a house, it's useful to know:

  • The amount you need to borrow: Work out how much you need, this will help you find the right loan to buy a house.

  • Loan term: Think about how long you need the loan for. The longer the term, the more it can cost you overall in interest.

  • If you have a mortgage: This will affect the type of bridging loan you can choose e.g. first charge or second charge loan.

  • The value of your property: This will determine how much you can borrow.

  • Your exit strategy: Outlines how you will repay the loan.

Once you know all this information you are ready to look for a bridging loan to buy a house.

Check the type you need

The type of bridging loan you need depends on your circumstances. There are two common types:

  • Open bridging loans: If you don't have fixed timescales e.g. you want to buy a house but haven't sold your current home. You may need the loan for up to a year or more.

  • Closed bridging loans: You have a fixed date and know when your funds will come through. You only need the loan for a few weeks or months.

Here is more on the types of bridging loan

Work out the LTV you require

Calculate what percentage of the property's value you need the loan to fund.

For example, an LTV (loan to value) of 60% on a house worth £200,000 will give you a loan of £120,000. You will need to provide the remaining 40% (£80,000).

Our comparison shows the maximum LTV each provider offers.

If you already have a mortgage on your property, its likely you will be offered a lower LTV. This is known as a "second charge" loan. Here is more on the legal charges.

What is a bridging loan?

Consider the extra costs

You're likely to face several expenses as part of the process, such as:

  • Facility fees: Are charged by the lender. They can be up to 2% of the loan amount.

  • Legal costs: Some lenders require you to pay their solicitors' costs in addition to yours.

  • Exit fees: Can be charged if you pay the loan back early. It's usually around 1%.

  • Valuation fees: For a surveyor to value your property.

  • Broker commission: Fee charged by brokers for arranging the loan.

You can find out more information on the fees and charges here.

Plan and get advice

A realistic exit strategy will help you plan the loan repayment, for example, having a buyer for your home already in place. Without this you could end up stuck with an expensive loan.

How and when you repay the loan depends on your circumstances and the type of bridging loan you have. You can find out more on repaying the loan here.

Finally, before you apply consider seeking independent financial advice. This could help to determine if a bridging loan is the right option for you, otherwise, you may end up with an expensive financial burden and negatively affect your credit record.

Home bridging loan FAQs










Why compare loans with money.co.uk?

Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Last updated: 24 February, 2022