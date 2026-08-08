Bridging loans for house purchase

Bridging loans are ways of getting a lot of cash, quickly, to "bridge the gap" between buying something and getting the money to pay for it.

This might be a property coming up at auction - where you need to pay within 28 days (or 56 days with the modern method of auction - that is, online), but your mortgage will take longer to fully arrange. Another example is if your property buyer falls through but you need to complete your onward purchase or you’ll lose the property.

Bridging loans are generally secured on a property or several properties – although they can be secured against other kinds of assets.

The key thing to note is that while you can take them out relatively quickly, and pay them back early without penalty in many cases, they are an expensive way to borrow long term.