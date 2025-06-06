12 practical steps to improve your business credit score

Director’s profile – The name, age, nationality and date of appointment of all directors

Company profile – What your company does, what sectors it serves, when it began trading, its registration number and contact details

Your business credit score draws together a range of information about you as a company owner. It includes:

If you run a firm as a sole trader or a limited company, your firm has a business credit report that financial providers check to gauge how much of a risk you’d be as a potential client. By risk, these companies mean how likely it is that you wouldn’t repay any money you owe them on time.

A solid business credit report is essential for accessing the best financial products. Whether you’re starting out or aiming to improve your credit rating, here are 12 effective ways to raise your score.

Who has a business credit score?

Anyone who runs a company has a business credit report from each of the three credit reference agencies (CRAs), Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The longer you have been in business, the more detailed your report is – for good or bad.

If you’re just starting as a company owner, you won’t have a business credit report, or you’ll have a limited one at best. In this case, companies draw on your personal credit report to assess your risk level until there’s enough information to generate a business credit report and score.

How can you boost your credit score?

Different CRAs have different scales for their business credit scores. If the range is from 0 to 100, for instance, and you have a score of 80 or above, this is generally considered to be good , meaning your firm is classed as low risk. Even if you have reached this magic number, there’s no harm in looking to improve it further.

The motivation to enhance business credit scores is greater for companies that fall below 80. With a good score, companies can gain access to better financial products. They are also likely to attract those suppliers and clients who run credit checks on companies they consider working with.

Here are 12 ways you could boost your score: