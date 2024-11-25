Can you be employed and self-employed at the same time?

More and more people are boosting their income by starting a side hustle. Here’s how you can earn extra cash alongside your main job.
There’s no reason why you can’t earn a little extra money on top of your main job. However, it helps to be aware of some of the potential pitfalls before starting your own business.
Setting up a side hustle is a great way to make money while having fun. This guide explains how you can be an employee and successfully self-employed at the same time.
Not only can you be an employee and self-employed simultaneously, but more than 40% of the UK workforce has a side hustle running alongside their main source of income. Many people look to earn a little extra to help them through lean times, while others find it a fun way to save for holidays and special treats. And it’s not small change - the average side hustler earns around £900 per month.
There are several benefits and pitfalls of being self-employed and employed simultaneously, including:
Pros
You can earn extra money by doing something you enjoy
You can build up a fund for special purchases or to help clear debts
You can develop skills in areas that may help you get another job, such as computer coding, marketing or website design
It’s flexible, so you can pick it up or drop it when it suits you
Cons
You could take on more than you can manage, upsetting your work-life balance
You may incur some set-up costs to get going, such as buying stock
It may take time and effort before you start earning – for instance, if you need to create a website
You may be liable for income tax and have to comply with relevant laws, such as the Consumer Rights Act
You may require specialist business insurance
When you work for a company, your employer is responsible for deducting income tax and National Insurance contributions before your salary lands in your account. The most common system used is pay as you earn, or PAYE.
If you start working for yourself, either alongside your day job or full-time, you’re responsible for paying tax and NI contributions on self-employed earnings over a certain threshold. Currently, the first £1,000 you earn in a year is tax-exempt. This means you don’t usually need to register with or tell HMRC about your self-employed status and earnings until your annual revenue exceeds £1,000, regardless of how much PAYE income you get.
There are exceptions to this rule. For instance, you must register for a self-assessment tax return if:
You’ve made a loss and want to claim tax relief
You need to pay voluntary Class 2 NI contributions to help qualify for certain benefits
You want to claim Tax-Free Childcare based on your self-employment income
You want to claim Maternity Allowance based on your self-employment status
If your gross income for the tax year exceeds £1,000 you must register for self-assessment by 5 October of the following year.
There’s no legal requirement to tell your employer you’re working a side hustle unless there’s a clause in your work contract that forbids or places limits on self-employed work. But that doesn’t mean keeping quiet about your sideline is wise. Here are some reasons why it might be a good idea to come clean:
1. The real reason for the restriction
Your contract may restrict or ban self-employed work for a specific reason, such as to prevent a conflict of interest. For instance, a haulage firm may ban freelancing to prevent an HGV driver from turning up to work tired after moonlighting as a taxi driver. However, they may have no problem with a member of the office staff dog-walking at the weekends. The clause might also exist to prevent employees from setting up or working for rival firms.
2. Maintaining trust
Your employer may feel put out if they find out on the grapevine that you’ve taken on a second, self-employed job out of hours. It may be better to let them know your plans to avoid any awkwardness.
3. They may be able to help
Who knows? Your boss may welcome your energy and enthusiasm for self-development. They might be willing to cut you some slack if you need to work from home one morning to take deliveries or offer advice if you encounter a problem.
4. It may boost your work prospects
While some extra-curricular work might have nothing to do with your day job, others could benefit your employer. For example, say you plan to set up a YouTube channel on a non-work-related subject. Your boss may be willing to support you by covering study or tech costs in return for you sharing your expertise when the company is looking to raise its online profile. Who knows? It may even lead to a new role at work.
If you start working for yourself, you may need to report your income to HMRC. You also need to set up a business if you trade regularly in goods or services, including at car boot sales and online.
The easiest way to register as self-employed is to set up an account on the Government Gateway, then sign in and provide some personal details, including photo ID, such as a scan of your passport or driving licence.
If you’re looking to leave your old job for a new one, you should refer to your side hustle on your CV and be willing to discuss it in the interview.
Dan Moore has been a financial and consumer rights journalist since the 1990s. He has won numerous awards for consumer and investigative reporting.