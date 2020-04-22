What you need to know about inflation

What is inflation?

Inflation is the way we track a rise in the cost of goods and services. It is a figure used to explain how much the prices of everyday essentials have increased over time.

When things cost more – that’s inflation

The rise in the cost of prices over the years is often referred to as “the rate of inflation” or the “level of inflation”.

Inflation measures how much prices have gone up daily, monthly or yearly. It can also be used to compare the prices of things decades or centuries ago – the Bank of England has an inflation calculator which goes back to 1209 when King John ruled England.

How do we know what inflation is?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) keeps tabs on the rate of inflation in the UK.

It publishes a regular update showing how much the cost of living has increased (or decreased). For example, if the rate of inflation is 4% a year, then you could estimate that a bottle of milk that cost £1 in January 2022 would set you back £1.04 by January 2023.

The inflation figure is a general one, which uses a basket of popular goods to average out how much the cost of living has gone up.

The basket of goods is frequently updated in an attempt to reflect what we’re spending our money on.

In 2021, for example, it added hand sanitiser and tracksuit bottoms to its basket of goods as sales of both soared during the pandemic.

Other things drop out - in 2021, the staff restaurant sandwich was removed, as people were increasingly working from and eating at home.

Prices of all the items in this basket are then checked and compared with their costs a year ago, adjusted for how much is spent on them, to come up with an overall figure that we refer to as inflation.

Is inflation going up?

The UK’s rate of inflation has been rising over the past few years, after being at historic low levels over the past two decades. From 2.1% in May 2021, it's more than quadrupled to 40-year highs of 9.1% in May this year.

However, inflation has been higher in the past. In 1975, it was 24.2%.

Inflation over time

If you had £1 to spend 20 years ago, you would be able to buy a lot more with it, than you could today. This rise is referred to as inflation and always appears as a percentage figure.

As a very rough guide, an everyday item worth £1 two decades ago would cost around £1.70 now. This is because the average rate of inflation has been 2.9% every year since 2000.

While 2.9% might not seem like much, if the price grows every year it becomes much more expensive over time.

So inflation is a rise in prices, but economists refer to it as a decline in the purchasing power of a given currency because the rise in prices means the currency is worth less - that is, it buys less.

How is inflation controlled?

The Bank of England has been tasked with trying to keep inflation at as close to 2% as possible - which it does primarily through raising interest rates (encouraging people to save more and borrow less) or lowering them (making borrowing cheaper and saving less worthwhile).

The idea is that if people are spending less, shops and other retailers will work harder to keep prices down, while when money is cheap to borrow and savings don’t reward you as much people - and businesses - spend more freely.

A stable, low rate of inflation is seen as the sign of a healthy economy - as small price rises discourage people from hoarding money rather than spending, but large ones see people’s savings effectively destroyed.

If the rate goes above 3% or below 1% the governor of the Bank of England has to send the UK’s chancellor of the exchequer an open letter explaining why inflation has moved away from the target and what action the bank is taking to bring inflation back to where it should be.

While this might work in theory, the bank cannot control increasing costs for things like gas and petrol - where the price is based on international markets and people are forced to buy them regardless of how much they cost.

Why is inflation rising?

At the moment inflation appears to be rising, primarily thanks to the surging cost of petrol, gas and electricity.

The price tag of things like second-hand cars also rose in November. This was because the production of new cars has been slowed by a global shortage of semiconductors used in computer chips. The shortfall was caused by pandemic lockdowns.

The good news is that many of these price rises should be temporary, although there’s no guarantee that will be the case.

How is inflation calculated?

Each month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) collects 180,000 prices from a basket of 700 items.

The items, which are collectively known as a shopping basket, are the most common items purchased in the UK. The prices are collected and then used to work out the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) which is used to measure inflation.

There are two other figures which also play a part in calculating inflation, the CPIH, which is the CPI but with owner occupiers’ housing and Council Tax costs included, and the Retail Prices Index (RPI).

The RPI is largely a legacy measure of inflation. It used to be the main index but was downgraded in 2013, following the Code of Practice for Official Statistics exam that said it failed to meet the required standard for designation as a National Statistic.

Despite this, it is still used to set things like annual rail prices and student loan interest costs.

What items are used to work out inflation?

The inflation shopping basket contains hundreds of items - you can see a breakdown of the full list here.

It covers 12 main areas:

Food & non-alcoholic beverages

Alcohol & tobacco

Clothing & footwear

Housing & household services

Furniture & household goods

Health

Transport

Communication

Recreation & culture

Education

Restaurants & hotels

Miscellaneous goods & services

It’s also remarkably complete, with the goal of being comparable internationally. It even includes illegal recreational substances so that they can be compared to countries where they have been decriminalised or legalised.

The price for each item is then checked each month at a variety of places up and down the county to see how they’ve changed.

These items are then given a “weight”, roughly equal to how much money people spend on them each year on average. The weighted figures are combined to give an overall picture of the cost of living that month and how it’s changed.

What is stagflation?

Inflation is traditionally seen by many economists as a sign of there being “too much money” in the system - where prices are rising because the economy and wages are growing.

By contrast, “stagflation” is when prices rise despite the economy either standing still or actively falling.

It’s seen as a terrible position to be in - as it means people are being forced to pay more for things, but their wages aren’t rising.

To put it in traditional terms, it means the pound in your pocket buys you less, but the pounds in your pay packet stay the same.

The problem with trying to control inflation in this situation is that if the Bank of England raises interest rates, all it does is mean debts cost more - sucking even more money out of the system and potentially leading to companies going out of business (and people losing their jobs) too.

What is hyperinflation?

Hyperinflation is when prices rise too quickly, and is normally the result of an economic shock or event.