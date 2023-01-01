Neelam Ahuja

Neelam heads up the analytics team at money.co.uk and has a wide range of experience working with early-mid-stage startups in both the UK and India including a two year stint building her own venture in India.

Neelam has an extensive knowledge of financial services products catering to the needs of smaller scale companies. Recently, she's been integral to money.co.uk’s rapid growth in the SME market.

Outside of work, Neelam enjoys spending time exploring the outdoors and travelling back home to see her family in India.



