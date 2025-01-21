Neelam Ahuja

Neelam heads up the analytics team at money.co.uk and has a wide range of experience working with early-mid-stage startups in both the UK and India including a two year stint building her own venture in India.
Neelam has an extensive knowledge of financial services products catering to the needs of smaller scale companies. Recently, she's been integral to money.co.uk’s rapid growth in the SME market.
Outside of work, Neelam enjoys spending time exploring the outdoors and travelling back home to see her family in India.
Business loans
Business current accounts
Business credit cards
MBA in Finance, London Business School
BTech in Chemical Engineering, IIT Delhi
Female entrepreneurs contribute £11.2M to the UK economy every year. Explore 2025’s trends in women-led businesses with money.co.uk business.Read more