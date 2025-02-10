Gerald Pajo

With more than a decade of experience in managing and growing strategic partnerships, Gerald has honed a strong ability to drive business development and foster long-term relationships across various sectors.
His career spans a diverse range of industries, including insurance and financial products, where he has worked closely with key stakeholders to identify opportunities, negotiate partnerships, and deliver measurable results.
Now, as a personal finance expert, Gerald stays informed of the latest market trends and uses these insights to support money.co.uk. This passion has also helped with his own personal investments.
