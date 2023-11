Nick Peers has been a professional writer for 30 years and has been published extensively both online and in print in the UK, US, Australia and Europe. He’s been a self-employed sole trader since 2003 and has written for several business-focused organisations, including Vodafone, Dell, Experian and Microsoft. Since 2020, he’s contributed to money.co.uk across a range of subjects with a particular focus on home and business energy.