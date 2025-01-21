Cameron Jaques

Cam has worked within the SME industry for over seven years and he looks after all of our commercial relations within every SME financial services category at money.co.uk. By being the providers' first point of call, Cam has to know all aspects of the SME market, including future market projections as well as the biggest blockers for SMEs across the UK.
Outside of being our in-house business finance expert, you can normally find Cam either training in his local gym or watching his beloved Arsenal FC.
Business loans
Business insurance
Business current accounts
Business savings
Business credit cards
Card payment solutions
Business credit reporting
Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)
First Class Degree in Business Management
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