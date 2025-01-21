<Meet the team
Cameron Jaques

Cameron Jaques

Business finance expert

About the Author

Cam has worked within the SME industry for over seven years and he looks after all of our commercial relations within every SME financial services category at money.co.uk. By being the providers' first point of call, Cam has to know all aspects of the SME market, including future market projections as well as the biggest blockers for SMEs across the UK.

Outside of being our in-house business finance expert, you can normally find Cam either training in his local gym or watching his beloved Arsenal FC. 

Expertise

  • Business loans

  • Business insurance

  • Business current accounts

  • Business savings

  • Business credit cards

  • Card payment solutions

  • Business credit reporting

Education

  • Level 5 Diploma in Management and Leadership by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)

  • First Class Degree in Business Management

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