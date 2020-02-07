Do you need travel insurance?

It is essential whether you are going on holiday, a business trip or travelling for any other reason.

It gives you financial protection in case something goes wrong while you are away.

"Had been looking for travel insurance for a trip and visited various sites without being able to get just what we needed. Came to this site and got insurance without fuss or bother. Have more travel plans for the future and will come back to this site for as it was simple to navigate."

What does it cover?

It can cover you if you fall seriously ill or are injured, if your holiday is cancelled or cut short, or if you are a victim of crime while you are away.

Your travel insurance policy can pay out a lump sum up to a set amount to cover costs like medical expenses, repatriation or stolen and lost items.

Medical expenses

If you fall ill or suffer an injury while on holiday your travel insurance policy can cover your medical bills.

Medical expenses cover should include:

Emergency medical costs, like surgical and hospital treatment or any ambulance costs you are charged.

Cost of getting home in an emergency, or if your medical treatment means you cannot use your return ticket. This is called repatriation.

Accommodation and travel for a close relative or friend to stay with you if you cannot return when planned. This will only apply if it is deemed necessary by medical advice.

Emergency dental treatment for the immediate relief of pain only.

If you are travelling to Europe make sure you get a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) for extra cover.

How much cover do you need?

You should look for at least £2 million of medical expenses cover, but many policies will offer up to £10 million.

Cancellation or cutting your trip short

If an emergency means you need to cancel your holiday you may be able to claim back the cost of your trip from your travel insurance policy.

This guide explains what is covered by cancellation cover and what you need to do to make a claim.

How much cover do you need?

Look for a policy that will cover the cost of your holiday. Some will offer as much £10,000.

Personal belongings and baggage

This covers the accidental loss, theft or damage of your personal possessions, including your baggage.

There will be a cover limit for each single item, and a total claim limit.

Single limit: This is how much you can claim for a single item, like a pair of sunglasses or a camera. For example if you tried to claim for an item worth £400 but your single limit cover was £300 you would not get all of the money back.

Total claim limit: This is the maximum amount you can claim for multiple single limit items. For example, if your cover limit was £2,000 and you had multiple items stolen, you could only claim up to a combined amount of £2,000.

How much cover do you need?

Most policies will offer total cover up to £2,000 and single item cover limits are usually around £250, but you can find much higher so make sure it is enough to protect your possessions.

Delays

Your travel insurance cover should pay out if your flights are delayed for more than 12 hours. Most policies will cover delays caused by:

Strike or industrial action

Poor weather conditions, like thunderstorms

Mechanical breakdown

How much cover do you need?

This is to cover extra expenses. You can usually get £40 for the first 12 hours and then £20 for every 12 hour period thereafter, up to a limit of between £200 and £400.

Personal injury

If you suffer an injury abroad that leads to a permanent disability, you can claim for compensation.

Your insurer should pay out for:

A disability that stops you from working

The permanent loss of limb

Loss of sight in one or both eyes

Death

You will usually be covered if the accident results in you becoming disabled within 12 months or two years, depending on the policy.

How much cover do you need?

Most policies will offer cover between £15,000 and £25,000 for injury. The cover for death will usually be around £5,000, but can be lower if you are over 65.

UK holidays

You will be covered for things like cancellation and lost or stolen possessions. However, most insurers set restrictions for UK trips, such as:

You can only claim if your holiday is a certain distance from home, such as 25 miles away

Your trip must last a minimum length of time, for example 2 nights

You cannot claim for medical expenses if you are eligible for free NHS healthcare.

What else is covered?

Missed departure: This covers any extra accommodation and travel costs if you miss your flights due to unforeseen circumstances. For example, if your car breaks down. Most policies offer around £500 of cover.

Personal liability: Most policies will offer you at least £2 million of personal liability to cover the cost of any damages you have to pay if you accidentally injure someone, or lose or damage someone's property.

Lost passport: This covers any additional accommodation and travel costs you have to pay to replace a lost or stolen passport. You can get cover of between £250 and £500.