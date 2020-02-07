Should you get single trip or annual travel insurance?

If you are taking a trip you need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy, but what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.
This will depend on how many trips you make. If you know you will only go on one holiday abroad then a single trip policy will most likely be the best option.
However, if you take several trips abroad then an annual multi trip policy could be cheaper.
It is a travel insurance policy that covers you for one trip abroad.
When you apply for a single trip policy you will need to confirm the:
Destination
Start date
End date of your trip
You will then be covered for this destination and period only.
Also known as multi trip travel insurance, it covers you for every trip you take in a set period, usually 12 months.
When you apply for an annual cover quote you will need to confirm where you will be travelling. You will usually be given the choice between:
Europe
Worldwide excluding USA, Canada and all Caribbean islands
Worldwide including USA, Canada and all Caribbean islands
You will only be covered when you travel to countries in those locations. For example, if you chose Europe and travelled to Asia you would not be covered. It can also cover any domestic trips you take within the UK.
There will be a limit on the number of days covered for each trip you take. Many policies will cover an individual trip of up to 31 days, so you would be covered for several trips of 31 days or less but not any that last 32 days or more.
Some offer periods of just 10 days or as much as 90 days so check the policy carefully before you take it out.
Both types of travel insurance policy should cover:
Medical expenses
Cancellation
Baggage
Personal money
Repatriation
Check each policy carefully because not all insurers will cover the above as standard. Also check how much you are covered for. For example, if your baggage is worth £2,000, make sure you are covered for at least this amount.
Find out more about what else can be covered by a policy in our guide to travel insurance.
Winter sports: Adding winter sports to an annual policy can be more expensive than getting single trip policies, especially if you are only going skiing once. Here is what winter sports cover will insure you against.
Pre-existing medical conditions: You must declare any conditions when you apply. Annual cover with medical conditions covered can be expensive, so check to see if it is cheaper to get individual single trip policies. Find out how pre-existing conditions affect your travel insurance here.
Your age: Many insures will not offer annual travel insurance for travellers over 75 or 80 years old, so you will need to get single trip policies which often have no age limit. Here is how to find travel insurance as an older traveller, or you can compare travel insurance for over 75 year olds here.
This will depend on your personal situation, but if you are certain you will only travel once in the next 12 months you should get a single trip policy for that holiday.
If you are unsure of how many trips you will take an annual policy may be more expensive, but it will give you the peace of mind of knowing you are covered, and you will not have to worry about taking out separate policies before you travel.
You can find out what is covered under a travel insurance policy in this guide.
For all your travel essentials in one place, visit our Travel Hub.
Make sure you get the best possible cover when you go away by comparing travel insurance deals. You can find the cover you need at the right price whatever your travel plans.