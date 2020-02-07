<Guides

Should you get single trip or annual travel insurance?

If you are taking a trip you need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy, but what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.

Which is cheaper?

This will depend on how many trips you make. If you know you will only go on one holiday abroad then a single trip policy will most likely be the best option.

However, if you take several trips abroad then an annual multi trip policy could be cheaper.

What is single trip travel insurance?

It is a travel insurance policy that covers you for one trip abroad.

When you apply for a single trip policy you will need to confirm the:

  • Destination

  • Start date

  • End date of your trip

You will then be covered for this destination and period only.

Single trip pros and cons

Pros
  • Can be cheaper than annual cover
  • Specific cover for your trip
  • Can have a higher maximum age than annual
Cons
  • More expensive per trip
  • Shorter term cover
  • Need a new policy each time you travel

What is annual travel insurance?

Also known as multi trip travel insurance, it covers you for every trip you take in a set period, usually 12 months.

When you apply for an annual cover quote you will need to confirm where you will be travelling. You will usually be given the choice between:

  • Europe

  • Worldwide excluding USA, Canada and all Caribbean islands

  • Worldwide including USA, Canada and all Caribbean islands

You will only be covered when you travel to countries in those locations. For example, if you chose Europe and travelled to Asia you would not be covered. It can also cover any domestic trips you take within the UK.

There will be a limit on the number of days covered for each trip you take. Many policies will cover an individual trip of up to 31 days, so you would be covered for several trips of 31 days or less but not any that last 32 days or more.

Some offer periods of just 10 days or as much as 90 days so check the policy carefully before you take it out.

Case study – Fatema's story

"I let my travel insurance policy lapse last year as I wasn’t travelling anywhere because of covid but hopefully I can start travelling again soon as I’ll make sure I’m covered with a new travel insurance policy."
Fatema, West Yorkshire

Annual cover pros and cons

Pros
  • Can work out cheaper per trip
  • You only need to buy one policy per year
  • Covers trips in the UK
Cons
  • Often has a lower maximum age limit
  • Cover not specific to each trip
  • Costs more if you do not travel enough

What do they cover?

Both types of travel insurance policy should cover:

  • Medical expenses

  • Cancellation

  • Baggage

  • Personal money

  • Repatriation

Check each policy carefully because not all insurers will cover the above as standard. Also check how much you are covered for. For example, if your baggage is worth £2,000, make sure you are covered for at least this amount.

Find out more about what else can be covered by a policy in our guide to travel insurance.

What is travel insurance?

Other factors to consider

Should you get a single trip or annual policy?

This will depend on your personal situation, but if you are certain you will only travel once in the next 12 months you should get a single trip policy for that holiday.

If you are unsure of how many trips you will take an annual policy may be more expensive, but it will give you the peace of mind of knowing you are covered, and you will not have to worry about taking out separate policies before you travel.

You can find out what is covered under a travel insurance policy in this guide.

For all your travel essentials in one place, visit our Travel Hub.

If you have a pre-existing condition, you can still get a quote through Money.co.uk. These conditions could include cancer, stroke, serious heart, respiratory and terminal conditions.
Some insurers might not cover you if you already have a serious medical condition, or if you have a number of conditions. Others might only offer insurance at a much higher price. If you're unable to find suitable cover, the Money and Pension Service (MaPS) has also set up a directory of insurers willing to cover customers with pre-existing medical conditions.
You can contact the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) or you can telephone 0800 138 7777.

