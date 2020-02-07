What is a fixed bond?

What is it?

It is a type of savings account that ties your money up for a set term.

Fixed bonds usually pay a higher interest rate compared to many accessible savings accounts but you will not be able to withdraw or add more money during the fixed term.

Who is eligible?

Fixed bonds are usually available to anyone aged over seven years old, but you will have to be a UK resident.

What types can you get?

There are two common types of fixed bonds:

Fixed rate bonds offer you a fixed interest rate for the term of the bond.

Tracker rate bonds offer you a fixed interest rate above the Bank of England base rate for the term of the bond. For example, it may offer a rate of 1% above the base rate until the end of the term.

You can also get a tax-free fixed rate ISA bond, find out more here.

How long can you fix a bond for?

Most fixed bonds come in a range of different terms, from 1 to 5 years.

However, you can also find fixed bonds with terms as short as one week.

Some savings providers offer higher interest rates on longer term bonds.

However, you can sometimes find a better rate for a shorter term by comparing fixed bonds.

Any bond that lasts over five years is considered a long term investment, and if you are prepared to lock your money away for this long you should speak to a financial advisor.

How much can you save in a fixed bond?

There is usually a limit on the amount you can save in a fixed bond but this will vary from one provider to another. Some cap you to a maximum saving of a million pounds per bond.

Do you pay tax on fixed bonds?

Yes, but only if you exceed your personal saving's allowance.

The personal savings allowance lets most basic rate taxpayers earn £1,000 of interest without paying any tax, and £500 of interest for higher rate taxpayers.