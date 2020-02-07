The Event Effect

The major events that cause Airbnb prices to rise the most

As COVID-19 restrictions start to ease, we can finally begin to think about getting back to enjoying all those things we’ve missed over the last 18 months or so, whether it’s live music and festivals, or heading back through the turnstiles to see your favourite team.

One of the benefits of securing a mortgage in locations that play host to large events is that it can open up the possibility for homeowners to earn some extra cash.

With thousands of people looking for somewhere to stay for a night or two, marketplaces such as Airbnb, can be lucrative in these areas.

But how much does a sporting or entertainment event affect the price of Airbnbs in the local area?

The mortgage experts at money.co.uk looked at some of the biggest events of 2021 to see how the average Airbnb nightly rate compares during the time the event takes place, and the week immediately before them.

The 2021 events that impacted Airbnb prices the most

1. Cowes Week - Cowes, Isle of Wight (July 31-August 7)

Average price during event: £369

Average price previous weekend: £91

Increase: 305%

The event which had the biggest increase in rental prices was perhaps a lesser-known one, Cowes Week, one of the oldest and most respected sailing regattas in the world, which takes place on the Isle of Wight.

And it’s the fact that the event takes place here that likely contributes to the reason that prices soar so much around the time of the event.

Other accommodation options are much more limited on the island than they would be in a major city, for example, meaning hosts can afford to charge much more during the week of the event.

2. 2021 Open Championship - Royal St George's Golf Club, Kent (July 15-18)

Average price during event: £611

Average price previous weekend: £250

Increase: 144%

In second was the Open Championship golf tournament which this year takes place in Sandwich, Kent.

Here the average Airbnb is still quite pricey in the week before the tournament, at a cost of £250 per night on average, but that jumps by more than double to £611 during the event.

The fact that this event takes place in a small town with fewer accommodation options is likely the main reason why demand is so high and thus prices see such a steep increase.

3. TRNSMT Festival - Glasgow Green, Glasgow (September 10-12)

Average price during event: £219

Average price previous weekend: £107

Increase: 105%

TRNSMT Festival is a fairly new arrival on the UK’s festival scene but it is already one of the most popular in the country, with Airbnbs in Glasgow costing twice as much on average during the festival as they do the week before.

As TRNSMT takes place in Glasgow city centre, there are no camping facilities for people attending, meaning alternative accommodation has to be found, which is presumably why there is such a high demand for Airbnbs during this particular weekend!

4. UEFA Euro 2020 Final - Wembley Stadium, London (July 11)

Average price during event: £173

Average price previous weekend: £85

Increase: 104%

The “new” Wembley Stadium has hosted some huge events since finally opening its turnstiles in 2007, but arguably none as big as the final of Euro 2020 which took place this summer.

It wasn’t just the result which left fans feeling down, as those who travelled to Wembley and rented an Airbnb for the big final will have seen a price increase of 104% on average.

5. Parklife - Heaton Park, Greater Manchester (September 11-12)

Average price during event: £181

Average price previous weekend: £95

Increase: 91%

Like TRNSMT, Parklife is a festival taking place in a city-centre location with no camping available, so it stands to reason that Airbnbs will get booked up pretty quickly in Manchester on this weekend, especially as Parklife has seen its popularity grow and grow in recent years (along with its capacity).

An Airbnb around Manchester’s Heaton Park will cost £95 per night the week before the festival, but this rises to £181 on average the following weekend!