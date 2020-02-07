What is a buy-to-let remortgage?

A buy to let remortgage (sometimes referred to as a btl remortgage) is a loan that helps cover the cost of buying a rental property that you can apply for when your existing mortgage deal ends.

When you switch to a new mortgage deal with a different lender, this is known as a remortgage.

When should you remortgage a buy-to-let?

You should normally remortgage a buy-to-let property when the introductory period of your current buy-to-let mortgage deal ends.

That's because you'll be switched to your lender's standard variable rate (SVR), which is usually higher than other fixed and variable deals available.

If you want to switch before your current deal ends, to take advantage of better rates for example, then you may face early repayment charges (ERCs) which can amount to thousands of pounds. So, make sure you're prepared to pay these if you want to switch early.

However, if your current deal is due to end within six months, you can lock in a new rate now and switch when your deal finishes. This means you avoid paying any ERCs.

Plus, if rates drop before your new deal begins, you can switch again to a more favourable rate.