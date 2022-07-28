Quick to sell areas

If you’re one of the many people house-hunting at the moment, make sure to compare mortgages to get the very best deal ahead of your move.

Using Zoopla data, here are the areas where the time between listing a house and a sale being agreed upon is the lowest.

Houses are still changing hands across the country, but some areas remain more in demand than others.

Despite rising prices and a global pandemic, the housing market has continued to stay strong in the UK.

In May 2022, the average time to sell a house was 21 days. Interestingly, this is the quickest that the average house sale has been in the last five years.

Note that this is when the seller accepts an offer. It could still be as much as three months before the transaction is complete and you can move in!

But how has that figure changed in the last few years? The average number of days to a sale has generally fluctuated but on the whole, has seen a decrease.

A year previously, the average number of days to a sale was 26, but if we look back to May of 2016, it was even higher, at 36 days.

This means that in total, the average number of days it takes to sell a house has decreased by 60% between January 2016 and May 2022.

The month where the average sale time took the longest was January 2019, where the average sale took over two months (64 days).

In terms of years, 2022 (so far) is the year where house sales are going through the quickest, at an average of 26 days.