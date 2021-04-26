The Mortgage Affordability Report

Overview

Taking a seed list of 20 wealthiest GDP countries, we discovered the most and least affordable countries for solo homeowners by scoring each country on the following seven factors:

Mortgage interest rates /20 Average median house price /20 Estimated monthly earnings /20 Monthly cost of living (single person without rent) /20 20% deposit amount /20 Mortgage payments /20 Mortgage & living expenses as a % of earnings /20

Mortgage interest rates

Calculated using Numbeo’s rankings by country of mortgage interest rate in percentages (%), yearly, for 20 Years Fixed-Rate. https://www.numbeo.com/cost-of-living/country_price_rankings?itemId=106

Average median house price

Calculated based on the average median house prices from money.co.uk’s “Age of the first time buyer” report - https://www.money.co.uk/guides/first-time-buyers-around-the-world

Estimated Monthly Earnings

Calculated based on World Data’s average income calculator https://www.worlddata.info/average-income.php

Monthly Cost of Living (Single Person without rent)

The cost of living figures were calculated using Numbeo based on a single person with rent payments excluded in each country in the report.

20% deposit amount

We've used a 20% deposit in the report as this is the average amount put down across the world, taking into account differences in financial circumstances. We calculated the deposit amount by taking the average median house price and calculating 20% of this figure.

Mortgage Payments

Calculated based on the average property price in each country, and a deposit of 20%, using Bankrate’s Mortgage Calculator (assuming a 20-year repayment mortgage with average interest rates for each country). https://www.bankrate.com/uk/mortgages/mortgage-repayment-calculator/

Mortgage & Living Expenses as a percentage of earnings

Calculated using the monthly earnings figures and monthly mortgage payments in each country.

All calculations are based on what a single person earns and are based on a 20 year repayment mortgage with deposit and interest.

Each country can score a maximum of 20 points for each of the following categories, giving us a mortgage friendly score of 140.

Please note: the estimates included in this campaign do not account for homeowners moving, remortgaging to release equity in their homes, and is based on information available to us from the following sources:

Countries included in the report: United States, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Romania, Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Canada, Finland, Austria, Iceland, Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Switzerland, France, and Japan.