The best fixed rate and tracker mortgage rates available in April by LTV

Finding the best possible mortgage rate can be tough, so use our guide to compare the top fixed-rate and tracker deals available with LTVs starting from 95%
Between low-interest rates, a stamp duty holiday and a brand new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, there’s rarely been a better time to buy a property.
But with hundreds of deals available on the market, it can be difficult for potential homeowners to find the best mortgage rate that’s for them.
There are several factors to consider, including how long the repayments will be spread over (the mortgage term), what type of mortgage you will get (fixed rate or tracker) and any penalties for repaying early.
The rate you will be offered usually depends on how big your deposit is, which is used to calculate your Loan to Value (LTV) ratio. For instance, if you pay a 10% deposit and borrow the rest, your LTV will be 90%.
To make life easier, we’ve scoured the web hunting out the most attractive mortgage rates available for LTVs ranging from 60% all the way to 95%.
Of course, not all deals are available online and some lenders don’t use comparison sites. And with new offers popping up all the time, it’s always best to shop around before you sign on the dotted line in case you can find a better rate.
2 years - 3.85%, The Loughborough building society, SVR: 5.34%, APRC: 5.2%, Set up fees: £529, only available through a broker
5 years - 3.45%, Barclays, SVR: 2.59%, APRC: 3%. Set up fees: £35, available direct with Barclay’s or via a broker
2 years - 3.10% (2.3% discount on SVR), Loughborough Building Society, SVR: 5.3%, APRC: 5%, Set up fees: £115, available direct via Loughborough Building Society or via a broker
We did find one slightly cheaper option available via Mansfield Building Society but it’s only available for properties located in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire or South Yorkshire or for existing members with one year’s continuous membership.
5 years - We couldn’t find a variable that was widely available over a five year term, however several building societies did have family discount rates, where a friend or family member pays the deposit or secures the loan against their home. For instance, this Tipton Building Society family assist program offers variable rates up to 100% LTV.
2 years - 2.99%, Coventry building society, SVR: 3.99%, APRC: 4.3%, Set up fees: £1,007, available direct from Coventry Building Society or through a broker
Penrith Building Society Clydesdale Bank and The Co-operative Bank all also had 90% LTV mortgages available fixed for two years at 2.99%, however they either had higher set up costs, or APRCs.
5 years - 3.28%, Clydesdale Bank, SVR: 4.55%, APRC: 4.3%, Set up fees: £2,039, only available via a broker
2 years - 2.69% (variable), Hackney and Rugby Building Society, SVR: 5.89%, APRC: 5.1%, Set up fees: £1,209, only available via a broker
5 years - 3.29% (variable), Earl Shilton Building Society, SVR: 4.89%, APRC: 4.4%, Set up fees: £1,154, only available via a broker
2 years - 1.81%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 4.1%, Set up fees: £1,499, oOnly available through a broker.
5 years - 2.08%, Yorkshire Building Society, SVR: 4.49%, APRC: 3.7%, Set up fees: £1,630, only available direct via the lender
House hunters in Ireland can get a slightly cheaper rate through AIB through the Green Mortgage scheme.
2 years - 1.49% (Discounted Variable (collared at 1.49%) for 2 years), Furness BS, SVR: 5.14%, APRC: 4.7%, Set up fees: £1,264, available direct from the lender or via a broker
5 years - 2.09% (Discounted Variable for 5 years, disc 3.11%), Vernon Building Society, SVR: 5.20%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £195, available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.24%, Clydesdale Bank, SVR: 4.55%, APRC: 4.2%, Set up fees: £2,178, only available through a broker.
5 years - 1.49%, Barclays, SVR: 3.59%, APRC: 2.6%, Set up fees: £749, available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.39% (Discounted Variable (collared at 1.09%) 2.60% discount), The West Brom BS, SVR: 3.99%, APRC: 3.7%, Set up fees: £999, available direct from the lender or via a broker
5 years - 2.09% (Discounted Variable for 5 years, 3.11% discount), Vernon Building Society, SVR: 5.20%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £195, available direct from the lender or via a broker
2 years - 1.06%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £1,499, only available through a broker.
5 years - 1.24%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 3.3%, Set up fees: £1,499, only available via a broker
2 years - 1.39% (variable), HSBC, SVR: 3.54%, APRC: 3.3%, Set up fees: £1016, only available via a broker
5 years - 3.04% (Discounted Variable for 5 years, (collared at 2.50%) 1.85% discount), Earl Shilton Building Society, SVR: 4.89%, APRC: 4.4%, Set up fees: £1,100, only available via a broker
The Loan to Value (LTV) – Usually, the lower your LTV (and the higher your deposit) the less interest you will pay. The Money Advice Service says that the cheapest rates are typically available for people with a 40% deposit
The mortgage term – This is the number of years your mortgage repayments will be spread across. The typical length is 25 years, but they can be much shorter or longer. Longer mortgages mean lower monthly repayments, but you will pay usually more interest overall
Fixed rate vs. variable / tracker mortgages – A fixed-rate mortgage is where you agree to pay a set amount of interest for a specific period, typically between 2 and 5 years. This gives you certainty, but they’re often more expensive. You’re locked in, which means that you’re protected from rate rises, but don’t benefit from falls either - A variable, tracker, or discount mortgage means that the interest you pay is linked to another rate. This preferential rate will also usually last for up to 5 years. Variable rates are cheaper but if the base rate goes up you could end up paying more than someone who fixed
SVRs – After your introductory offer you’ll be moved to the lender’s subsequent variable rate (SVR), so it’s worth comparing these so you know what you’ll be paying each month. However, these rates are always expensive, so your best bet is to make a note of when your preferential terms end so you can shop around for a better deal
Fees and charges - There are lots of fees and charges to be mindful of when you compare rates. Common ones to look out for include set up fees, penalties for missed payments and charges if you want to overpay.