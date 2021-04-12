The best fixed rate and tracker mortgage rates available in April by LTV

Between low-interest rates, a stamp duty holiday and a brand new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme, there’s rarely been a better time to buy a property.

But with hundreds of deals available on the market, it can be difficult for potential homeowners to find the best mortgage rate that’s for them.

There are several factors to consider, including how long the repayments will be spread over (the mortgage term), what type of mortgage you will get (fixed rate or tracker) and any penalties for repaying early.

The rate you will be offered usually depends on how big your deposit is, which is used to calculate your Loan to Value (LTV) ratio. For instance, if you pay a 10% deposit and borrow the rest, your LTV will be 90%.

To make life easier, we’ve scoured the web hunting out the most attractive mortgage rates available for LTVs ranging from 60% all the way to 95%.

Of course, not all deals are available online and some lenders don’t use comparison sites. And with new offers popping up all the time, it’s always best to shop around before you sign on the dotted line in case you can find a better rate.

The best 95% LTV mortgage rates

Fixed rate mortgages

2 years - 3.85%, The Loughborough building society, SVR: 5.34%, APRC: 5.2%, Set up fees: £529, only available through a broker

5 years - 3.45%, Barclays, SVR: 2.59%, APRC: 3%. Set up fees: £35, available direct with Barclay’s or via a broker

Discounted, variable and tracker mortgages

2 years - 3.10% (2.3% discount on SVR), Loughborough Building Society, SVR: 5.3%, APRC: 5%, Set up fees: £115, available direct via Loughborough Building Society or via a broker

We did find one slightly cheaper option available via Mansfield Building Society but it’s only available for properties located in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire or South Yorkshire or for existing members with one year’s continuous membership.

5 years - We couldn’t find a variable that was widely available over a five year term, however several building societies did have family discount rates, where a friend or family member pays the deposit or secures the loan against their home. For instance, this Tipton Building Society family assist program offers variable rates up to 100% LTV.

The best 90% LTV mortgage rates

Fixed rate mortgages

2 years - 2.99%, Coventry building society, SVR: 3.99%, APRC: 4.3%, Set up fees: £1,007, available direct from Coventry Building Society or through a broker

Penrith Building Society Clydesdale Bank and The Co-operative Bank all also had 90% LTV mortgages available fixed for two years at 2.99%, however they either had higher set up costs, or APRCs.

5 years - 3.28%, Clydesdale Bank, SVR: 4.55%, APRC: 4.3%, Set up fees: £2,039, only available via a broker

Discounted, variable and tracker mortgages

2 years - 2.69% (variable), Hackney and Rugby Building Society, SVR: 5.89%, APRC: 5.1%, Set up fees: £1,209, only available via a broker

5 years - 3.29% (variable), Earl Shilton Building Society, SVR: 4.89%, APRC: 4.4%, Set up fees: £1,154, only available via a broker

The best 80% LTV mortgage rates

Fixed rate mortgages

2 years - 1.81%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 4.1%, Set up fees: £1,499, oOnly available through a broker.

5 years - 2.08%, Yorkshire Building Society, SVR: 4.49%, APRC: 3.7%, Set up fees: £1,630, only available direct via the lender

House hunters in Ireland can get a slightly cheaper rate through AIB through the Green Mortgage scheme.

Discounted, variable and tracker mortgages

2 years - 1.49% (Discounted Variable (collared at 1.49%) for 2 years), Furness BS, SVR: 5.14%, APRC: 4.7%, Set up fees: £1,264, available direct from the lender or via a broker

5 years - 2.09% (Discounted Variable for 5 years, disc 3.11%), Vernon Building Society, SVR: 5.20%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £195, available direct from the lender or via a broker

The best 75% LTV mortgage rates

Fixed rate mortgages

2 years - 1.24%, Clydesdale Bank, SVR: 4.55%, APRC: 4.2%, Set up fees: £2,178, only available through a broker.

5 years - 1.49%, Barclays, SVR: 3.59%, APRC: 2.6%, Set up fees: £749, available direct from the lender or via a broker

Discounted, variable and tracker mortgages

2 years - 1.39% (Discounted Variable (collared at 1.09%) 2.60% discount), The West Brom BS, SVR: 3.99%, APRC: 3.7%, Set up fees: £999, available direct from the lender or via a broker

5 years - 2.09% (Discounted Variable for 5 years, 3.11% discount), Vernon Building Society, SVR: 5.20%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £195, available direct from the lender or via a broker

The best 60% LTV mortgage rates

Fixed rate mortgages

2 years - 1.06%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 4.0%, Set up fees: £1,499, only available through a broker.

5 years - 1.24%, The Platform (part of the Co-operative Bank), SVR: 4.34%, APRC: 3.3%, Set up fees: £1,499, only available via a broker

Discounted, variable and tracker mortgages

2 years - 1.39% (variable), HSBC, SVR: 3.54%, APRC: 3.3%, Set up fees: £1016, only available via a broker