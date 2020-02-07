Student housing hotspots

Landlords of student properties also benefit from something other buy-to-let landlords don't, and that’s almost guaranteed demand. With new cohorts of students passing through universities each year, it’s usually not too difficult to find new tenants. Plus, with multiple occupants, in some cases if one tenant were to move out, you still have income from the remaining ones to continue paying. So if you’re looking to compare buy-to-let mortgages and invest in student accommodation, which parts of the country have the biggest student property market? Our buy-to-let experts have delved into where the best places to become a student landlord are in the UK. You can also check out our landlord guides for more information on renting out student housing. Where in the UK has the most student housing investment by private landlords?

1. Exeter, South West - 10.92% Total properties: 59,329 Student properties: 6,479 The English local authority where student property makes up the biggest share of the total property market is Exeter. Here over one in ten properties are occupied by students. The University of Exeter has two campuses in the Devon city. The university is part of the famous Russell Group of UK universities, making it one of the higher education hubs of the South West. The high proportion of students living here means that Exeter is potentially a very lucrative market when it comes to student property investment. 2. Nottingham, East Midlands - 10.81% Total properties: 142,675 Student properties: 15,422 Second is the city of Nottingham, which has a large student population of over 60,000, with 10.81% of properties occupied by students. Nottingham has the highest concentration of higher education providers in the East Midlands, home to three different universities: the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University and the Nottingham campus of the University of Law. The large number of students in Nottingham means that there is large student demand for housing in the area, making it ideal for those looking to invest. 3. Newcastle upon Tyne, North East - 7.66% Total properties: 136,635 Student properties: 10,470 Third place, albeit some way behind second, goes to Newcastle upon Tyne, where 7.66% of properties are occupied by students. Large numbers of students from the universities of Newcastle and Northumbria call the city home, particularly in suburban areas such as Jesmond, Shieldfield and Gosforth.

Rank Local authority Region Total properties Student properties Student properties (%) 1 Exeter South West 59,329 6,479 10.92% 2 Nottingham East Midlands 142,675 15,422 10.81% 3 Newcastle upon Tyne North East 136,635 10,470 7.66% 4 Oxford South East 62,490 4,569 7.31% 5 Leicester East Midlands 142,003 10,233 7.21% 6 Canterbury South East 69,376 4,095 5.90% 7 Cambridge East of England 58,993 3,028 5.13% 8 York Yorkshire & the Humber 92,114 4,578 4.97% 9 Sheffield Yorkshire & the Humber 255,248 12,330 4.83% 10 Southampton South East 109,902 5,182 4.72% 11 Bath and North East Somerset South West 85,179 3,888 4.56% 12 Leeds Yorkshire & the Humber 364,076 16,225 4.46% 13 Lincoln East Midlands 46,592 2,063 4.43% 14 Coventry West Midlands 148,218 6,468 4.36% 15 Liverpool North West 234,529 10,191 4.35% 16 Islington London 110,995 4,808 4.33% 17 Brighton and Hove South East 131,581 5,677 4.31% 18 Tower Hamlets London 142,728 5,885 4.12% 19 Runnymede South East 37,603 1,410 3.75% 20 Portsmouth South East 93,673 3,215 3.43% 21 Bristol South West 206,073 6,779 3.29% 21 Lancaster North West 65,922 2,166 3.29% 23 Birmingham West Midlands 453,348 14,829 3.27% 24 Plymouth South West 122,256 3,824 3.13% 25 City of London London 7,636 235 3.08% 26 Norwich East of England 68,141 2,090 3.07% 27 Manchester North West 241,190 7,291 3.02% 27 Camden London 111,968 3,385 3.02% 27 Preston North West 65,482 1,975 3.02% 30 Hammersmith and Fulham London 92,148 2,685 2.91% 31 Guildford South East 59,895 1,716 2.87% 32 Charnwood East Midlands 77,264 2,213 2.86% 33 Warwick West Midlands 66,968 1,904 2.84% 34 Colchester East of England 84,266 2,287 2.71% 35 Southwark London 144,584 3,612 2.50% 36 Reading South East 74,523 1,780 2.39% 36 Welwyn Hatfield East of England 49,639 1,184 2.39% 38 Kensington and Chelsea London 89,542 2,106 2.35% 39 Hackney London 118,597 2,587 2.18% 40 Middlesbrough North East 64,833 1,394 2.15% 41 Newcastle-under-Lyme West Midlands 57,012 1,212 2.13% 42 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole South West 187,858 3,664 1.95% 43 Durham North East 250,232 4,731 1.89% 44 Westminster London 129,380 2,418 1.87% 45 Lambeth London 146,694 2,663 1.82% 46 Winchester South East 55,201 999 1.81% 47 Kingston upon Hull Yorkshire & the Humber 123,367 2,214 1.79% 48 Salford North West 125,204 2,177 1.74% 49 Brent London 127,482 2,193 1.72% 49 West Lancashire North West 50,912 877 1.72% 49 Worcester West Midlands 46,975 806 1.72%

Where in the UK has the highest number of student properties overall?

1. Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber - 16,225 Looking solely at the overall number of student accommodation properties, it’s Leeds that is home to the most, with over 16,000. Leeds has one of the biggest student populations in the country, with five universities including the University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett. 2. Nottingham, East Midlands - 15,422 As well as having the second-highest percentage of student property, Nottingham also has the second-biggest student market overall, with over 15,000 properties. It’s estimated that over 60,000 people attend the three universities in the city, with a fairly even split between the University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent. 3. Birmingham, West Midlands - 14,829 Another Midlands city takes third place, with Birmingham being home to just under 15,000 student accommodation properties in total. Birmingham has the biggest student population outside of London, home to five universities, as well as major campuses of the University of Law and BPP University.

Rank Local authority Region Student properties 1 Leeds Yorkshire & the Humber 16,225 2 Nottingham East Midlands 15,422 3 Birmingham West Midlands 14,829 4 Sheffield Yorkshire & the Humber 12,330 5 Newcastle upon Tyne North East 10,470 6 Leicester East Midlands 10,233 7 Liverpool North West 10,191 8 Manchester North West 7,291 9 Bristol South West 6,779 10 Exeter South West 6,479 11 Coventry West Midlands 6,468 12 Tower Hamlets London 5,885 13 Brighton and Hove South East 5,677 14 Southampton South East 5,182 15 Islington London 4,808 16 Durham North East 4,731 17 York Yorkshire & the Humber 4,578 18 Oxford South East 4,569 19 Canterbury South East 4,095 20 Bath and North East Somerset South West 3,888 21 Plymouth South West 3,824 22 Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole South West 3,664 23 Southwark London 3,612 24 Camden London 3,385 25 Portsmouth South East 3,215 26 Cambridge East of England 3,028 27 Hammersmith and Fulham London 2,685 28 Lambeth London 2,663 29 Hackney London 2,587 30 Westminster London 2,418 31 Colchester East of England 2,287 32 Kingston upon Hull Yorkshire & the Humber 2,214 33 Charnwood East Midlands 2,213 34 Brent London 2,193 35 Salford North West 2,177 36 Lancaster North West 2,166 37 Kensington and Chelsea London 2,106 38 Norwich East of England 2,090 39 Lincoln East Midlands 2,063 40 Preston North West 1,975 41 Kirklees Yorkshire & the Humber 1,927 42 Cheshire West and Chester North West 1,919 43 Warwick West Midlands 1,904 44 Reading South East 1,780 45 Ealing London 1,732 46 Guildford South East 1,716 47 Sunderland North East 1,682 48 Cornwall South West 1,631 49 Lewisham London 1,514 50 Derby East Midlands 1,468

Which universities have the most students living in uni-owned accommodation?

1. The University of Oxford - 79% The university where the most students choose to live in accommodation maintained by the provider is also of the oldest and best in the country. 79% of students at the University of Oxford live in properties run by the university itself. The various colleges of the University provide accommodation to all undergraduate students for their first year and at least one other year of their course. 2. The University of Cambridge - 77.3% The other “Oxbridge” university comes in second place, with 77.3% of students at Cambridge living in university-owned accommodation. Like Oxford, Cambridge offers accommodation through its colleges, owning a number of flats and small houses throughout the city. 3. Cranfield University - 55.7% Some way behind the two Oxbridge universities is Cranfield, where 55.7% of students live in university-owned accommodation. Cranfield is a postgraduate university specialising in science, engineering, design, technology and management.

Rank HE provider Total full-time students Students living in university-owned accommodation Total Students living in university-owned accommodation Percentage 1 The University of Oxford 20,595 16,260 79.00% 2 The University of Cambridge 20,030 15,490 77.30% 3 Cranfield University 2,415 1,345 55.70% 4 Oxford Brookes University 14,655 5,955 40.60% 5 Writtle University College 690 280 40.60% 6 The University of St. Andrews 10,435 4,045 38.80% 7 Hartpury University 1,965 745 37.90% 8 The University of Surrey 15,245 5,620 36.90% 9 The University of Warwick 23,925 8,790 36.70% 10 The University of Lancaster 15,975 5,750 36.00% 11 University of Durham 19,665 7,000 35.60% 12 Loughborough University 17,255 5,800 33.60% 13 Royal Agricultural University 1,085 360 33.20% 14 University of Nottingham 33,655 10,145 30.10% 15 Aberystwyth University 6,075 1,815 29.90% 16 The University of Kent 16,490 4,900 29.70% 17 London School of Economics and Political Science 12,940 3,820 29.50% 18 The University of Essex 16,055 4,675 29.10% 19 Newcastle University 26,340 7,480 28.40% 20 Falmouth University 5,240 1,465 28.00% 21 The University of Portsmouth 24,065 6,710 27.90% 22 Harper Adams University 2,480 690 27.80% 23 Coventry University 32,810 8,890 27.10% 24 The University of Reading 15,320 4,150 27.10% 25 The University of York 20,015 5,250 26.20% 26 Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance 695 170 24.50% 27 Royal Holloway and Bedford New College 11,390 2,785 24.50% 28 The University of Chichester 4,685 1,135 24.20% 29 The University of Southampton 20,130 4,870 24.20% 30 The University of Leeds 34,745 8,325 24.00% 31 Cardiff University 28,265 6,680 23.60% 32 The Arts University Bournemouth 3,450 815 23.60% 33 Brunel University London 16,390 3,810 23.20% 34 Bangor University 8,595 1,975 23.00% 35 Edge Hill University 11,770 2,675 22.70% 36 The University of Exeter 26,900 6,105 22.70% 37 The University of Winchester 7,345 1,590 21.60% 38 Liverpool Hope University 5,175 1,105 21.40% 39 The University of Edinburgh 33,940 7,190 21.20% 40 The University of Bath 16,380 3,335 20.40% 41 University of Hertfordshire 22,505 4,445 19.80% 42 The University of Lincoln 14,120 2,785 19.70% 43 York St John University 6,965 1,325 19.00% 44 Canterbury Christ Church University 13,175 2,495 18.90% 45 Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine 19,695 3,670 18.60% 46 The University of Stirling 11,705 2,145 18.30% 47 Swansea University 19,375 3,540 18.30% 48 The University of Northampton 11,245 2,035 18.10% 49 Stranmillis University College 885 160 18.10% 50 University of Gloucestershire 6,955 1,235 17.80%

Which universities have the most students living in private sector halls?

1. The University of Lincoln - 38.9% When it comes to halls that are privately owned and managed, it’s Lincoln where students are most likely to take up this option. 38.9% of students at the University of Lincoln choose to live in privately-owned halls away from the main campus. 2. Royal College of Music - 37.9% Not too far behind is the Royal College of Music where 37.8% of students live in privately-owned halls. The College is one of the leading conservatoires in the country and has its own student halls for 500 people, with many choosing to live in private halls elsewhere. 3. Royal Northern College of Music - 33.5% Another performing arts school comes in third place, with just over a third of students at the Royal Northern College of Music living in private halls. Located in Manchester, the College is one of four conservatoires associated with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.

Rank HE provider Total full-time students Students living in private sector halls Total Students living in private sector halls Percentage 1 The University of Lincoln 14,120 5,495 38.90% 2 Royal College of Music 870 330 37.90% 3 Royal Northern College of Music 880 295 33.50% 4 The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts 950 295 31.10% 5 Leeds Arts University 2,240 690 30.80% 6 Bournemouth University 15,495 4,410 28.50% 7 Liverpool John Moores University 22,405 6,330 28.30% 8 The University of Liverpool 26,455 7,390 27.90% 9 Leeds Conservatoire 1,530 425 27.80% 10 Norwich University of the Arts 2,555 705 27.60% 11 Royal Conservatoire of Scotland 1,205 310 25.70% 12 University of Plymouth 16,030 4,085 25.50% 13 Sheffield Hallam University 26,520 6,035 22.80% 14 The University of Bristol 28,140 6,175 21.90% 15 Aberystwyth University 6,075 1,295 21.30% 16 Leeds Beckett University 19,815 4,160 21.00% 17 Aston University 13,055 2,740 21.00% 18 The University of Aberdeen 12,570 2,570 20.40% 19 SOAS University of London 4,510 890 19.70% 20 The University of Manchester 40,305 7,715 19.10% 21 University of the Arts, London 20,475 3,880 18.90% 22 University of Nottingham 33,655 6,300 18.70% 23 Newcastle University 26,340 4,900 18.60% 24 De Montfort University 23,895 4,370 18.30% 25 The Nottingham Trent University 34,190 5,915 17.30% 26 Birmingham City University 25,195 4,175 16.60% 27 Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine 155 25 16.10% 28 The University of Huddersfield 14,580 2,310 15.80% 29 The University of Bradford 8,745 1,370 15.70% 30 The University of Hull 12,250 1,735 14.20% 31 Plymouth College of Art 1,085 150 13.80% 32 Cardiff Metropolitan University 10,200 1,385 13.60% 33 Solent University 10,425 1,370 13.10% 34 The University of Southampton 20,130 2,555 12.70% 35 The University of York 20,015 2,415 12.10% 36 Cardiff University 28,265 3,380 12.00% 37 Goldsmiths College 8,460 945 11.20% 38 The Manchester Metropolitan University 30,195 3,275 10.80% 39 Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance 1,115 120 10.80% 40 The Royal Veterinary College 2,290 245 10.70% 41 The University of Exeter 26,900 2,675 9.90% 42 The University of Leicester 14,635 1,395 9.50% 43 Conservatoire for Dance and Drama 1,020 95 9.30% 44 The University of Central Lancashire 22,115 2,030 9.20% 45 The University of Sussex 18,350 1,615 8.80% 46 The University of Leeds 34,745 2,880 8.30% 47 City, University of London 18,045 1,450 8.00% 48 University of Northumbria at Newcastle 26,570 2,085 7.80% 49 Royal Academy of Music 800 60 7.50% 50 The University of Glasgow 31,450 2,335 7.40%

Tips for landlords of student properties Make sure to budget for the extra wear and tear that comes with student properties. You’ll probably need to pay for professional cleaners when each group of tenants moves out.

You’ll also need to budget for furnishings and white goods, as student properties are expected to be furnished.

Make sure that you’re investing in an area with lots of students, such as those outlined above, and look into potential rental yields. Many of the best yields are in university towns in the North, where property is usually cheaper.

Do your research around HMOs (houses in multiple occupation). These are properties with three or more tenants from different households and have their own sets of rules that you must abide by. You’ll probably need a special licence to let one of these.

You’ll also have to take this into consideration when it comes to insurance, making sure that your policy fully covers an HMO.

Make sure that your tenancy agreement is watertight and covers all the bases such as how much notice is required if tenants want to move out.

Consider asking for guarantors before reaching an agreement. You may even ask each tenant to provide their own guarantor.

