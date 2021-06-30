Yes, there are 95% LTV mortgages available to first time buyers. You may be able to get one if:
You have a deposit worth at least 5% of the property price
You have a good enough credit record
You earn enough to borrow the amount you need
What is a 95% mortgage?
It is a mortgage worth 95% of the value of the property you want to buy. For example, if you want to buy a house worth £200,000, a 95% mortgage could lend you £190,000.
You will need to provide the remaining £10,000, worth 5% of the property value, yourself from your savings.
How to find the right mortgage
To find the right 95% LTV mortgage, you need to work out:
How much you need to borrow to buy the home you want
If you want a fixed or a variable interest rate on your mortgage
What mortgage term you want to spread your repayments over
If you want an interest only or repayment mortgage
When you know what mortgage you need, you can use our comparison to find the right deal.
What are the alternatives?
If you are struggling to get a 95% mortgage as a first time buyer, there are other ways you can buy your first home:
Guarantor mortgages: These can be easier to get because a friend or family member must agree cover your mortgage payments if you are unable to pay them.
Help to Buy mortgages: Help to Buy is a government scheme that offers a 20% equity loan to help you buy a new build property. You still need to provide a 5% deposit, but it means you should need much smaller mortgage.
If you do not have a 5% deposit saved up, here is how you could get a mortgage with no deposit.
95% mortgages for first time buyers FAQs
Can I get a mortgage without a deposit?
Yes, if you have a guarantor. You need at least a 5% deposit for other mortgages, but some come with schemes to help you buy your first home.
How can I save a deposit?
Here is how to save up for a deposit. Saving more improves your chances of being accepted and could help you get a cheaper mortgage.
Can I afford a mortgage?
Check if you can afford one by working out how much you earn and spend. Compare this to how much buying a home will cost you.
What is a higher lending charge?
Some lenders add a fee of around 1.5% if your deposit is less than 10%. Not every lender charges this as a separate fee.
Can I get a mortgage with someone else?
Yes, and getting a joint mortgage means you could borrow more and make the repayments easier to afford. Here is how joint mortgages work.
