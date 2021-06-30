Yes, there are 95% LTV mortgages available to first time buyers. You may be able to get one if:

You have a deposit worth at least 5% of the property price

You have a good enough credit record

You earn enough to borrow the amount you need

What is a 95% mortgage?

It is a mortgage worth 95% of the value of the property you want to buy. For example, if you want to buy a house worth £200,000, a 95% mortgage could lend you £190,000.

You will need to provide the remaining £10,000, worth 5% of the property value, yourself from your savings.

How to find the right mortgage

To find the right 95% LTV mortgage, you need to work out:

How much you need to borrow to buy the home you want

If you want a fixed or a variable interest rate on your mortgage

What mortgage term you want to spread your repayments over

If you want an interest only or repayment mortgage

When you know what mortgage you need, you can use our comparison to find the right deal.

What are the alternatives?

If you are struggling to get a 95% mortgage as a first time buyer, there are other ways you can buy your first home:

Guarantor mortgages : These can be easier to get because a friend or family member must agree cover your mortgage payments if you are unable to pay them.

Help to Buy mortgages: Help to Buy is a government scheme that offers a 20% equity loan to help you buy a new build property. You still need to provide a 5% deposit, but it means you should need much smaller mortgage.

If you do not have a 5% deposit saved up, here is how you could get a mortgage with no deposit.

95% mortgages for first time buyers FAQs

About our mortgage comparison