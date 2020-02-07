<Loans

Tenant loans: Compare our best guarantor loans for non homeowners

Compare these unsecured loans that are all available for tenants and choose one with a low APR to save money in interest.

  • Compare tenant loans from leading providers
  • View terms, rates and repayments
  • Our service is simple, reliable, and free of charge
View deals
£

Checking won't affect your credit score

Powered by

Compare tenant loans from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

aa-tenant-loan
bamboo-loans-tenant-loan
everyday-tenant-loan
post-office-money-tenant-loan
shawbrook-bank-tenant-loan

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.

2

Compare personalised loans

See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month – no estimates.

3

Apply online

Complete your application on the lender website. You could get your money in hours.

See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

Monevo example

Tenant loan deals

13 results found, sorted by lowest representative apr. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
AA Personal Loan Ex/C Member
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.7% APR (£15,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Personal loan with 12 months breakdown cover at no extra cost, existing AA members are entitled to an add-on at no extra cost.
Available to existing customers only.
Representative Example: Representative 8% APR fixed. Based on a loan of £4,000 for 36 months at 8% p.a. Total £4,493.88 repayable at £124.83 per month.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedgood
Check my eligibility
AA Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.8% APR (£15,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Personal loan with 12 months breakdown cover at no extra cost, existing AA members are entitled to an add-on at no extra cost.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 3.0% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £17,500 over 60 months at a rate of 3.0% p.a. (fixed) you will repay £314.14 per month & £18,847.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedgood
Check my eligibility
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
10.6% APR (£15,000 to £19,999)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 10.6% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £15,000 over 5 years at a rate of 10.6% p.a (fixed) you will repay £319.57 per month and £19,174.37 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Check my eligibility
Shawbrook Bank Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
14.9% APR (£1,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Get a personalised quote with an instant decision without affecting your credit rating. Tailored rates. All documents are e-signed.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 14.9% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 14.9% p.a (fixed) you will repay £232.53 per month & £13,951.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedfair
Check my eligibility

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of loan

Powered by Monevo to show you real rates

Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.

Monevo black
Monevo feefo

What are tenant loans?

A tenant loan is a personal loan you can get when you're renting a property.

Tenant loans are normally unsecured, so you don't need to be a homeowner, or use another asset as security to borrow the money.

How to choose the right type of loan

Picking the right loan could make your borrowing cheaper, easier to manage and lower risk

How to get the best tenant loan

The best loan for tenants is the one that offers the lowest interest rate for the money you need, and for the term you want to pay it back over.

This comparison table shows the representative APR offered by each lender, but you may have to pay a higher rate depending on the loan you want, or if you have bad credit.

To qualify for a lender's representative APR, you usually have to borrow a certain amount, for example, £5,000 to £14,999 over 1 to 3 years.

You can also apply for a tenant loan if you're self employed, but you need to have at least 1 year's audited accounts to prove your income.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
With tenant loans, you don’t need to put up any collateral like you would a secured loan. However, just because your assets aren’t at risk, you should still make sure that you can afford the monthly repayments.
Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
Family moving home

What rate will you get for a tenant loan?

The rate you get is based on:

  • The loan amount you want: This can affect the interest rate you get offered, as some lenders set borrowing tiers for their loan rates.

  • The length of the loan: A longer loan can reduce your monthly payments, but you could pay more in interest over the term.

  • Your credit record: A better credit history will improve your chances of getting the best rates offered by a lender.

To increase your chances of getting accepted for a loan as a tenant, register on the electoral roll for your address.

If you have bad credit, you could compare guarantor loans instead. You can apply for them with a friend or family member acting as a guarantor.

How to apply for a loan

Learn more about how the loan application process works, and what you need to do.

Tenant loans FAQs

About our loans comparison

Explore more loans guides

See more guides

A beginner's guide to loans

Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.

Read More
The word loan is spelt over four wooden blocs, with two male figurines placed next to them.

How to borrow money with bad credit

You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.

Read More

How your credit record affects the loan you get

Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.

Read More
Keys with house

Should you borrow against your home?

Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.

Read More

Should you get an overdraft, credit card or loan?

Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.

Read More
Weighing scales with a pile of receipts on one side in the air and a piggy bank on the other weighing it down

What happens if you are unable to pay back your loan?

When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.

Read More

Why compare loans with money.co.uk?

Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Loans Comparison

12 month loans

24 month loans

Bad credit loans

Bridge loans

Debt consolidation loans for bad credit

Flexible loans

Guarantor loans

Home improvement loans

Long term loans

Low interest loans

Online loans

Tenant loans

£1,000 loans

£5,000 loans

Business loans

Last updated: 31 March, 2022