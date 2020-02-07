Post Office Personal Loan
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
Compare these unsecured loans that are all available for tenants and choose one with a low APR to save money in interest.
Checking won't affect your credit score
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Check your eligibility
Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.
2
Compare personalised loans
See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month – no estimates.
3
Apply online
Complete your application on the lender website. You could get your money in hours.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£10,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|20 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£15,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|fair
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|20 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£8,400
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
A tenant loan is a personal loan you can get when you're renting a property.
Tenant loans are normally unsecured, so you don't need to be a homeowner, or use another asset as security to borrow the money.
Picking the right loan could make your borrowing cheaper, easier to manage and lower risk
The best loan for tenants is the one that offers the lowest interest rate for the money you need, and for the term you want to pay it back over.
This comparison table shows the representative APR offered by each lender, but you may have to pay a higher rate depending on the loan you want, or if you have bad credit.
To qualify for a lender's representative APR, you usually have to borrow a certain amount, for example, £5,000 to £14,999 over 1 to 3 years.
You can also apply for a tenant loan if you're self employed, but you need to have at least 1 year's audited accounts to prove your income.
With tenant loans, you don’t need to put up any collateral like you would a secured loan. However, just because your assets aren’t at risk, you should still make sure that you can afford the monthly repayments.”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
The rate you get is based on:
The loan amount you want: This can affect the interest rate you get offered, as some lenders set borrowing tiers for their loan rates.
The length of the loan: A longer loan can reduce your monthly payments, but you could pay more in interest over the term.
Your credit record: A better credit history will improve your chances of getting the best rates offered by a lender.
To increase your chances of getting accepted for a loan as a tenant, register on the electoral roll for your address.
If you have bad credit, you could compare guarantor loans instead. You can apply for them with a friend or family member acting as a guarantor.
Learn more about how the loan application process works, and what you need to do.
You could, but being registered to vote at your address helps lenders confirm where you live. This increases your chance of getting accepted for a loan.
Yes, but you both need to pass the lender's loan criteria. Check your credit record and register at your address to improve your chances of acceptance.
You have to be at least 18 years old for most loans, but there is also an upper age cap which differs depending on the lender, e.g. 70 years old.
It stands for annual percentage rate, which is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan.
Yes tenant loans can be used to consolidate other more expensive debts.
You can still apply for a loan if you rent a council house, but you will still need to pass the lender's loan criteria to be accepted.
Last updated: 31 March, 2022