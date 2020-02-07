RateSetter Personal Loan Semi Exclusive
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
Whether it's a new kitchen, or a loft conversion, an home improvement loan is a great way to fund renovations to your property. Find a home improvement loan with a low interest rate that offers a cheaper way to renovate your home and increase its value at the same time.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
|UK Resident
|Maximum Age
|75 years
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£15,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|poor
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
Last updated: 4 June, 2021
A home improvement loan lets you borrow money to fund home renovations. This could be to redo your kitchen, upgrade a bathroom or convert a garage into an additional bedroom. Typically, these are unsecured personal loans, but you can secure them against your property, which can allow you to borrow more money.
Home improvement loans, UK wide, work just like other loans. You borrow the amount you need, and repay it over a set period of time. How much you're allowed to borrow and the interest rate you pay will depend on your credit rating, and your personal finances.
It depends on what home improvements you make. Some common home improvements can include:
Loft conversion
Adding a conservatory
Adding an extra bedroom
Adding a bathroom
Redoing the Kitchen
Making the the living area open plan
According to some estimates, renovating your home can add anywhere between 10% and up to 30% in value.
Assuming your home is valued at £250,000, here's how much value you'd be able to add:
|Percentage of value added
|New valuation
|10%
|£275,000
|15%
|£287,500
|20%
|£300,000
|25%
|£312,500
|30%
|£325,000
Read our Renovation Nation Report on what home improvements Brits have looked into during lockdown.
If you need a loan for home renovation or improvements, look for the cheapest loan for the term you want to repay it over.
Before you compare home improvement loans, think about:
How much you need: Only borrow enough to cover the cost of your home improvements to avoid paying any unnecessary interest on your loan.
What you can afford to pay monthly: The term of your loan will affect how much you pay back each month. Use our loan calculator to check how much your repayments could be.
This comparison only shows personal unsecured loans, which you can apply for without needing to secure it against your property.
If you own your home, you could apply for a secured loan instead.
Here is more on the differences between secured and unsecured loans
The cost of an home improvement loan will depend on various factors such as:
Type of loan, i.e. secured or unsecured
How much you borrow
How long you borrow for
Your credit history
As with all credit products, there are some things you need to be aware of before taking out an home improvement loan
Penalties. If you don't keep up with repayments, you'll likely be charged penalties for missing payments.
Putting your home at risk. If your loan is secured against your home and you fail to keep up with repayments, the lender may repossess your home and sell it to recoup the debt.
If you've been unable to be accepted for an home improvement loan, or you simply want to avoid getting one, there are some options you can consider:
Remortgage your home. You could release some of the equity from your home, and borrow more from your existing lender.
Mortgage advance. You could ask you mortgage provider for an additional loan, on top of your mortgage. But that would only be possible if you haven’t already borrowed the maximum amount.
Credit card. These are best suited for borrowing small amounts, which you can repay in a short period of time. If the home improvement is relatively minor, then a 0% money transfer card can be a great way to fund your home improvement work, without paying any interest.
Yes, you can apply for any of the loans in this comparison, whether you own a property of not.
Yes, you can apply for an unsecured loan in joint names which could increase the amount you could borrow. However, you will both be credit checked.
This depends on the lender, with some letting you borrow up to £25,000. Use this comparison to find a lender that can offer the amount you need.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest rate you pay on the total amount you borrow.
Shop around for the lowest rate before you apply, and check your credit record is accurate to improve your chances of getting the lender's best rate.
Yes you can apply for a loan if you have bad credit, but the interest rate is normally higher so your loan will cost more.
