Compare home improvement loans

Whether it's a new kitchen, or a loft conversion, an home improvement loan is a great way to fund renovations to your property. Find a home improvement loan with a low interest rate that offers a cheaper way to renovate your home and increase its value at the same time.

4 results found, sorted by lowest representative apr. How we order our comparisons.
Sort
RateSetter Personal Loan Semi Exclusive
Loan amount
£3,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.8% APR (£5,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Representative Example: Representative 2.8% APR fixed. Based on a loan of £5,000 and £179.5 arrangement fee for 60 months at 1.4% p.a. Total £5,364.60 repayable at £89.41 per month.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Check my eligibility
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
10.6% APR (£15,000 to £19,999)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 10.6% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £15,000 over 5 years at a rate of 10.6% p.a (fixed) you will repay £319.57 per month and £19,174.37 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum Age75 years
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Check my eligibility
Everydayloans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
99.9% APR (£1,000 to £15,000)
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
No effect on your credit rating on initial application. No fees or charges. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 99.9% APR (variable) so if you borrow £3,000 over 2 years at a rate of 71.3% p.a (variable) you will repay £238 per month & £5,706 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Check my eligibility

Last updated: 4 June, 2021

What is a home improvement loan?

A home improvement loan lets you borrow money to fund home renovations. This could be to redo your kitchen, upgrade a bathroom or convert a garage into an additional bedroom. Typically, these are unsecured personal loans, but you can secure them against your property, which can allow you to borrow more money.

How do home improvement loans work?

Home improvement loans, UK wide, work just like other loans. You borrow the amount you need, and repay it over a set period of time. How much you're allowed to borrow and the interest rate you pay will depend on your credit rating, and your personal finances.

Is home improvement worth the cost?

It depends on what home improvements you make. Some common home improvements can include:

  • Loft conversion

  • Adding a conservatory

  • Adding an extra bedroom

  • Adding a bathroom

  • Redoing the Kitchen

  • Making the the living area open plan

According to some estimates, renovating your home can add anywhere between 10% and up to 30% in value.

Assuming your home is valued at £250,000, here's how much value you'd be able to add:

Percentage of value addedNew valuation
10%£275,000
15%£287,500
20%£300,000
25%£312,500
30%£325,000

Read our Renovation Nation Report on what home improvements Brits have looked into during lockdown.

Key factors to consider when getting an home improvement loan

If you need a loan for home renovation or improvements, look for the cheapest loan for the term you want to repay it over.

Before you compare home improvement loans, think about:

  • How much you need: Only borrow enough to cover the cost of your home improvements to avoid paying any unnecessary interest on your loan.

  • What you can afford to pay monthly: The term of your loan will affect how much you pay back each month. Use our loan calculator to check how much your repayments could be.

This comparison only shows personal unsecured loans, which you can apply for without needing to secure it against your property.

If you own your home, you could apply for a secured loan instead.

Here is more on the differences between secured and unsecured loans

How much does an home improvement loan cost?

The cost of an home improvement loan will depend on various factors such as:

  • Type of loan, i.e. secured or unsecured

  • How much you borrow

  • How long you borrow for

  • Your credit history

What are the disadvantages of an home improvement loan?

As with all credit products, there are some things you need to be aware of before taking out an home improvement loan

  • Penalties. If you don't keep up with repayments, you'll likely be charged penalties for missing payments.

  • Putting your home at risk. If your loan is secured against your home and you fail to keep up with repayments, the lender may repossess your home and sell it to recoup the debt.

Are there any alternatives to home improvement loans?

If you've been unable to be accepted for an home improvement loan, or you simply want to avoid getting one, there are some options you can consider:

  • Remortgage your home. You could release some of the equity from your home, and borrow more from your existing lender.

  • Mortgage advance. You could ask you mortgage provider for an additional loan, on top of your mortgage. But that would only be possible if you haven’t already borrowed the maximum amount.

  • Credit card. These are best suited for borrowing small amounts, which you can repay in a short period of time. If the home improvement is relatively minor, then a 0% money transfer card can be a great way to fund your home improvement work, without paying any interest.

Home improvement loans FAQs.

Yes, you can apply for any of the loans in this comparison, whether you own a property of not.

Yes, you can apply for an unsecured loan in joint names which could increase the amount you could borrow. However, you will both be credit checked.

This depends on the lender, with some letting you borrow up to £25,000. Use this comparison to find a lender that can offer the amount you need.

It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest rate you pay on the total amount you borrow.

Shop around for the lowest rate before you apply, and check your credit record is accurate to improve your chances of getting the lender's best rate.

Yes you can apply for a loan if you have bad credit, but the interest rate is normally higher so your loan will cost more.

