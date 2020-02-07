Assuming your home is valued at £250,000, here's how much value you'd be able to add:

According to some estimates, renovating your home can add anywhere between 10% and up to 30% in value.

It depends on what home improvements you make. Some common home improvements can include:

Home improvement loans, UK wide, work just like other loans. You borrow the amount you need, and repay it over a set period of time. How much you're allowed to borrow and the interest rate you pay will depend on your credit rating, and your personal finances.

A home improvement loan lets you borrow money to fund home renovations. This could be to redo your kitchen, upgrade a bathroom or convert a garage into an additional bedroom. Typically, these are unsecured personal loans, but you can secure them against your property, which can allow you to borrow more money.

Read our Renovation Nation Report on what home improvements Brits have looked into during lockdown.

Key factors to consider when getting an home improvement loan

If you need a loan for home renovation or improvements, look for the cheapest loan for the term you want to repay it over.

Before you compare home improvement loans, think about:

How much you need : Only borrow enough to cover the cost of your home improvements to avoid paying any unnecessary interest on your loan.

What you can afford to pay monthly: The term of your loan will affect how much you pay back each month. Use our loan calculator to check how much your repayments could be.

This comparison only shows personal unsecured loans, which you can apply for without needing to secure it against your property.

If you own your home, you could apply for a secured loan instead.

How much does an home improvement loan cost?

The cost of an home improvement loan will depend on various factors such as:

Type of loan, i.e. secured or unsecured

How much you borrow

How long you borrow for

Your credit history

What are the disadvantages of an home improvement loan?

As with all credit products, there are some things you need to be aware of before taking out an home improvement loan

Penalties . If you don't keep up with repayments, you'll likely be charged penalties for missing payments.

Putting your home at risk. If your loan is secured against your home and you fail to keep up with repayments, the lender may repossess your home and sell it to recoup the debt.

Are there any alternatives to home improvement loans?

If you've been unable to be accepted for an home improvement loan, or you simply want to avoid getting one, there are some options you can consider: