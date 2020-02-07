What home insurance do students need?

What is student home insurance?

It is a policy designed for students living away from home in rented accommodation that can protect personal belongings against loss, theft or damage.

Student home insurance only covers your contents, and does not include buildings insurance. This is because your landlord is responsible for insuring the building you are renting against damage.

Here is everything a contents insurance policy should cover.

Who can get it?

Most insurers set certain rules you have to meet to get a student policy, including:

You must be in full time education at a university or college in the UK

You cannot insure any single items worth more than a set amount, often £1,000

You do not have any current criminal convictions

You will be asked to confirm what university you are attending and how long your course is when you apply for a student contents insurance quote.

Do you need it?

You should consider getting a student contents insurance policy if you:

Live in university halls of residence

Live in rented accommodation with other students

If you share a property, each student may need their own separate policy, but some insurers will cover all occupants together.

If you live at your family home while studying, you should be covered by your parents' home insurance policy.

Check your family's home insurance policy because some can cover your belongings while you are at university, even if you do not live at home.

Make sure the policy offers enough cover. If it does not, look at specialist student policies instead because they can give you more extensive protection.

What does it cover?

Student contents policies should protect your personal belongings against things like:

Fire

Theft

Flooding

Basic student contents policies cover your belongings including clothes, TV, books and other valuables.

Work out how much your belongings are worth carefully. Some insurers can cover your contents up to a total of £15,000, but not all offer this much so only look at polices that can protect all of your things.

This guide explains how to work out how to much your contents are worth so you get the right level of cover.

Adding extra cover

You need to add extra protection to some policies to cover specific items.

Gadgets cover: This protects things like your laptop, mobile phone or tablet if they are not covered as standard.

Musical instrument cover: This can cover the cost of replacing or repairing your instrument up to the sum insured, and some policies also protect accessories like pedals, stands or cases.

Room key cover: This can cover the cost of replacement locks and keys to your student house, and can pay for a locksmith in an emergency.

Tuition fee cover: This can cover your tuition fees and rent if you have to leave your course early due to accident or illness.

Some insurers cover these things as standard, but you can get extra protection like higher cover limits when you add benefits to your policy for an added cost.

Check for exclusions

All student policies include some items they do not cover, or situations where your cover would not be valid. These are known as policy exclusions and include:

Items like laptops and bikes are not covered unless you have added them to your policy

Theft is not covered where there is no evidence of forced entry

Cover during term holidays may not be included

Your door must have an approved lock in shared accommodation

You can find out what other common exclusions apply to contents insurance here.

How to find the best student home insurance

Think about what things you need to protect and then work out exactly how much they are worth, and make sure you find a policy that:

Can protect all of your belongings, or lets you add them to your policy as extra cover

Could replace all of your contents if they are stolen or damaged

Also look at the exclusions to make sure the policy will pay out if you need to make a claim.