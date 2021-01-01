Last updated: 15 September 2020

If you have a second property you use for holidays, it needs different cover to your main home. Specialist insurance for holiday homes should provide you with the cover you need.

This is because it may be left empty for long periods which means it is more at risk from theft or damage. You also need specific holiday home insurance if you rent the property out.

To find the best insurance for holiday homes you need to think about:

What do you need your holiday home insurance to cover?

Will you rent out your holiday home?

How often will your holiday home be empty?

When you purchase holiday home insurance, UK providers will usually offer the same cover as a standard policy, including:

Buildings insurance, which covers the bricks and mortar of your property

Contents insurance, which covers the personal belongings you keep in your home

Even if you have holiday home insurance, do not keep valuable items in your holiday home because they will be at greater risk of theft if the property is empty.

With holiday home insurance, UK providers can also give you extra protection specific to holiday homes:

Longer unoccupancy period : This covers your home when it is empty for more than 30 or 60 days. Some holiday home polices offer an unlimited period; this comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers.

Travel to your property: This covers the cost of travelling to your overseas holiday home if there has been an emergency. This comparison shows which policies cover properties abroad, and you can find out how to insure an overseas property here.

Do you rent out your holiday home?

If you do, holiday home insurance might not be enough. You also need to think about:

Public liability insurance

Loss of rent or income cover

Employer's liability insurance, e.g. if you employ gardeners or cleaners

Some holiday home insurance policies include this cover, but not all do so check the policy documents carefully before you buy. If they are not included in your holiday home insurance, you may be able to add them to your policy at an extra cost.

Here is more about what holiday home insurance cover you need if you want to rent out your holiday home.

Holiday home insurance FAQs

Q Do I need to have a holiday home insurance policy? A It is not a legal requirement to have holiday home insurance. UK mortgage providers, however, will usually insist you have buildings cover to protect their investment. Q How long can I leave my holiday home empty? A It depends, but many holiday home insurance providers cover your property no matter how long it is empty for. This comparison shows the unoccupancy period each policy offers. Q Can I insure my holiday home with a standard policy? A Not if it is left unoccupied for long periods, because most home insurance policies only cover an empty property for 30 or 60 days. To cover your property fully you would need holiday home insurance. Q Can I cover different types of properties? A Yes, most holiday home insurance policies can cover villas, chalets, apartments and static caravans in the UK or overseas. Q What countries can I insure my holiday home in? A Holiday home insurance providers can cover most major European countries like France, Spain and Italy. Here is more about what countries you can get insured in.

