Non-payment of rent can happen to any landlord, no matter how careful you are when choosing who lives in your property. It can even even happen if you use a lettings agent – although some agents may offer this cover as an added benefit.

Tenants failing to pay their rent is often more of a risk when the economy is stretched and money is tight. It doesn't have to be a malicious act, for example your tenants could fall on hard times and suddenly be unable to pay their rent.

If you’re a landlord, rent guarantee insurance is a way of protecting yourself. It helps you avoid serious financial challenges due to non-paying tenants and gives you peace of mind that you won’t default on your mortgage.