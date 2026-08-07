*Terms and conditions apply. Enro Ltd t/a Superscript is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. FRN 656459.
Rent guarantee insurance covers any lost rent if your tenants don’t pay.
It also offers options to do more than just that - it can also cover the cost of:
Taking a defaulting tenant to court
Repossessing a property
Evicting squatters.
If you rely on your rental income to pay your mortgage, then getting insurance to cover the monthly rental payment from your tenants is worth considering.
Non-payment of rent can happen to any landlord, no matter how careful you are when choosing who lives in your property. It can even even happen if you use a lettings agent – although some agents may offer this cover as an added benefit.
Tenants failing to pay their rent is often more of a risk when the economy is stretched and money is tight. It doesn't have to be a malicious act, for example your tenants could fall on hard times and suddenly be unable to pay their rent.
If you’re a landlord, rent guarantee insurance is a way of protecting yourself. It helps you avoid serious financial challenges due to non-paying tenants and gives you peace of mind that you won’t default on your mortgage.
The price depends on the specific policy you choose, but it's worth noting the cost of rent guarantee insurance is tax-deductible against your rental income.
Superscript's rent guarantee insurance is charged at a flat rate of £9.95, per property, per month, regardless of property type, tenant type and monthly rent.
Remember to check whether you’ll need to pay an excess if you make a successful claim.
The table shows the total allowable expenses figures declared to HMRC by UK landlords. The largest amount was residential financial costs, accounting for 32% of all expense claims by individual landlords.
When it comes to finding the best rent protection insurance for you, there are a few things to look for:
A higher excess normally means a lower premium. But you'll have to pay more yourself if you do make a claim.
Make sure the policy you choose covers your circumstances - if not you might not get a payout.
Make sure the maximum payout will be enough to cover your needs.
Some types of tenant are excluded from some policies, for example students and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) are frequently not covered.
Insurance is a valuable tool, but make sure you're not paying over the odds for protection.
If you have a mortgage, you’ll need buildings insurance. This covers the cost of rebuilding your home if it’s damaged, and may also pay for temporary accommodation while repairs are carried out.
Contents insurance covers the cost of replacing furniture, appliances, carpets and more should they be stolen or damaged.
The earlier you take out rent guarantee insurance the better, because there are often limitations on when you can make claims. You can’t claim for events that occur within the first 90 days. So if the tenant fails to pay on day 30, but then you wait until day 91, the claim would still be denied.
You can only cover one property on a rent guarantee policy, so you need a policy for each property you want to cover. However, some insurers offer multi-property insurance policies.
It depends. Some insurers may charge an excess, while others won’t. Check the terms and conditions of your policy to see how much you would need to pay in the event of a successful claim.
This depends on the policy. It usually pays out up to an agreed amount per claim.
Yes, most rent guarantee policies need your tenants to be reference checked before cover starts. Some also ask your tenants to be credit checked.
Landlords must typically agree to obtain satisfactory references including background and identity checks on each tenant and each guarantor from a licensed referencing service before the tenancy agreement starts.
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website
Joe is an experienced writer, journalist and editor. He has written for the BBC, National Geographic, and the Observer. As a business expert, his work frequently spotlights the ventures and achievements of small business owners. He writes a weekly insight article for money.co.uk, published every Tuesday.
View Joe Phelan's full biography here or learn more about our editorial policy