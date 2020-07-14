Find a limit that matches your rebuild value, but avoid paying for more cover than you need.

Work out how much cover you need

Look for the right policy at the best price

Think about whether you need a non standard policy

Work out how much cover you need

To find the right buildings cover for your home:

How to get the right buildings insurance

Your cover should be at least equal to the rebuild value of your home. This is how much it would cost to rebuild your home and is not the same as the market value.

Think about a specialist policy

Some properties need more cover than others, so you may need a specific policy if you live in:

A thatched home , be cause thatched roofs are more prone to fire, and can be expensive to repair.

A property with a flat roof , because they can be more susceptible to damage and give better access to thieves.

A listed property , because they are often hundreds of years old, and can cost more to repair and restore than standard homes.

A high net worth property, because they usually have high rebuild values, and some policies only cover homes with up to six bedrooms. This comparison shows how many bedrooms each insurer can cover.

Do you need buildings cover?

If your home is damaged or destroyed by fire or flood the repair costs to put it right could be huge.