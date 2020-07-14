Get quotes in minutes and you could pay £104.29 or less for buildings insurance*
Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more
*51% of customers received a quote of £104.29 or less for Buildings insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com
Last updated: 01 December 2020
Work out how much cover you need
Think about whether you need a non standard policy
Look for the right policy at the best price
Find a limit that matches your rebuild value, but avoid paying for more cover than you need.
Find out how to work out the rebuild value of your home here
Your cover should be at least equal to the rebuild value of your home. This is how much it would cost to rebuild your home and is not the same as the market value.
A thatched home, be
cause thatched roofs are more prone to fire, and can be expensive to repair.
A property with a flat roof, because they can be more susceptible to damage and give better access to thieves.
A listed property, because they are often hundreds of years old, and can cost more to repair and restore than standard homes.
A high net worth property, because they usually have high rebuild values, and some policies only cover homes with up to six bedrooms. This comparison shows how many bedrooms each insurer can cover.
Here is how to find home insurance if you have a non standard home
You can buy buildings insurance on its own, or as part of a combined home insurance policy with contents cover.
Having the right buildings insurance policy in place can cover the costs for you, even if your home needs to be rebuilt from scratch.
If you have a mortgage it will probably be a condition of the loan that you have a buildings insurance policy in place to protect your lender's investment.
Yes, you can buy a standalone buildings insurance policy, or you can get it with contents cover in a combined home insurance policy.
Yes, it can also cover any out buildings you own like sheds and garages. It can also cover things like footpaths, driveways and conservatories.
You can pay for a chartered surveyor for an accurate value, or use the free Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator for an estimate.
Shop around to find the best deal, or read these eight tips to cheaper home insurance.
Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.
Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.