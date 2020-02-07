Top 50 most viewed sports highlights

The sports industry is set to lose a whopping £50 billion at the end of 2020, according to Sports Data Analysts TwoCircles. Even with certain sports events starting back up again behind closed doors and for online viewing only, this is still a huge predicted loss, more than initially forecasted.

The nature of sporting events are unity, team play (whether on the pitch or off it) and a great social culture, which the UK has thrived on since anyone can remember. From regional and national football and rugby games to sun filled tennis and cricket matches — and lets not forget a fancy day at the races — Brits are missing their daily dose of watching their favourite teams play. A survey by Opinium showed that 30% of people miss activities related to sports, whether it was playing, watching or exercising in general.

A study conducted by YouGov showed that 52% of Brits are in agreement with the cancellation or postponement of sports, one thing we can all agree on is that 2020 certainly isn’t the year for many things.

Where to watch:

Now we're not travelling to grounds, arenas, stadiums or pitches we are turning to other sources to get our daily fix. Whether you're reading and watching content on sports news sites such as World in Sport, BBC Sports, Sky Sports or Goal, or simply wanting to rewatch your favourite past games