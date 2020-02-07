Managing debt when living with a disability

Falling behind on payments

The first thing to do if you are falling behind on payments is to contact your creditor. Explain your personal circumstances and ask what alternative repayment schemes are available to those struggling with debt. The earlier you can get in touch, the more willing they will be to find a solution. Ask for your original credit agreement, so that you can be sure how much you owe.

They may be able to readjust your repayment schedule and tailor it to your personal circumstances, especially if your income has changed. If you know how much you can afford to pay back each month, they should plan out payments that are affordable. By reworking repaying your debt into an affordable process, you will greatly reduce the chance of missing repayments or defaulting – which will benefit you and your creditor.

There are downsides to lengthening the repayment process. Most notably, you will likely end up paying more in interest. However, if you are struggling with debt, meeting repayments should be your priority. Paying extra interest might feel frustrating, but in the long term it will be a better option than missing your repayments and damaging your credit score.

If changing the schedule is not enough to ensure you meet repayments, there are still further steps you can take.

What free advice is available?

Try to avoid contacting debt management agencies who charge for their advice. If you are already in debt, it is wise to avoid services that are going to increase that burden – especially when there are some great free services available.

If you're struggling with debt you can get free help from:

These services connect you to trained advisors who can give you practical advice on the steps you need to take to better manage your debt. By setting up a structured debt management plan with an expert, you can get to grips with your situation and plot a route out of debt.

Make sure any debt management advisor you speak to is aware of your disability, as it will have an impact on your rights and benefit entitlements.

An initial conversation with a debt adviser will likely involve:

Helping you understanding your personal circumstances and rights

Making a list your debts and creditors

Organising your income and expenses into a budget

If you need personal or emotional support, charities like Scope are committed to providing practical information and assistance to people with disabilities.

Practical help

If you need more practical help with your money – such as filling in important documents, attending meetings, using online services or getting access to cash – you can nominate someone to help you. It would need to be a person you trust completely.

If you need this kind of help, contact your bank to request a third-party mandate arrangement. If approved, this will give your nominated person access to most basic features of your bank account.

You could also consider setting up a power of attorney. This is a legal arrangement that allows someone else to make decisions for you. You can find out more here.

Allowing someone access to your finances is a huge decision, so you should only do so if you cannot manage, and only ask someone you trust completely.