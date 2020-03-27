Joel Kempson | Personal Finance Writer

Joel Kempson joined the money.co.uk team as a Personal Finance Writer in 2020. He’s our resident expert on wide-ranging topics including car and home insurance, travel money and low-allergen gardening. Joel writes and edits a host of pages and guides for money.co.uk — making sure all of our readers have the information they need to navigate the world of personal finance.

Before his time in financial services, Joel worked in publishing and broadcast media. After graduating from the University of Exeter with a degree in English, Joel began his writing career at encyclopedia publisher DK. There he honed his scribing skills writing about LEGO and comic books as the go-to guy on Batman, Superman and everyone in between. From heat vision to television, Joel next moved to Sky where he wrote summaries and reviews of every show under the sun, as well as interviewing an array of small screen stars.

Joel prides himself on always finding the best deal — not the cheapest, the best. Before joining the staff at money.co.uk, it was only his friends and family who could access a brain brimming with money-saving info, financial services knowledge and cricket statistics. Now he’s here to help you make informed decisions about your money.

When he’s not writing, Joel likes to spend his time playing sport and comparing mortgage interest rates.