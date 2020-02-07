Last updated: 26 August 2020

First you need to work out the right valuation for your house, which is how much you would reasonably like it to sell for.

You can get an idea of your home's worth by researching the price of homes in your area using sites like Zoopla.

Alternatively, you could contact estate agents in your local area to see if they will be happy to value your home without any commitment. Here is how to get your home valued for free.

How can you sell a house without an estate agent and save money?

The role of an estate agent can be broken down into several duties, some of which can be done yourself, for free or by using a cheaper specialist service.

Advertise your property for free

You can advertise your property without an estate agent as long as you are prepared to put some time and effort in.

Several sites allow you to list your house for free such as Property Sell and House Ladder, meaning you can expose your property to a huge web audience.

You can of course also advertise your home in your local paper for a small fee, and many supermarkets allow you to put up For Sale notices for free.

Use an online company

Some websites like Yopa offer most of the services you get from an estate agent for a fixed fee, which usually comes to less than traditional estate agents charge.

They advertise your home on a wide range of websites, including Rightmove, Zoopla and Prime Location. Some even provide a For Sale board outside in your front garden.

They also offer a free valuation, take photographs and create a floorplan.

Get an Energy Performance Certificate

You need to get an Energy Performance Certificate before you put your property on the market, so it is worth getting this done before you start advertising your home.

You will need to get a registered energy assessor to compile this for you — search for one on the EPC register website.

Arrange viewings

The answer to "can I sell my house without an estate agent?" is yes, but it will mean taking on some of that role yourself. You will need to arrange viewings for interested buyers yourself. Speak to them and agree on a time that is convenient to you before they come to see your house.

It is worth taking the time to make your house as visually appealing and as clean as possible before you start showing round potential buyers.

You will also have to be comfortable talking to potential buyers about all the different aspects of your house and why you are moving. It is also a good idea to have someone else in the house with you for security.

Do you need an estate agent to sell a house for the asking price?

Before entering into negotiations with a buyer, make sure you have decided on the lowest price you will drop to. This does not need to be the advertised asking price.

Do not drop below this, however tempted you might be to get the sale over with. If you have refused a low offer, you can always reconsider it if no other buyers come your way.