Moving house: change of address checklist

Personal checklist

Employer

Healthcare providers: GP, dentist, optician and any specialists

Schools or childcare providers

Driving license and V5C logbook

Subscriptions: like magazines or meal kits

Online shopping accounts: Amazon, eBay etc.

Pet microchip registry

Royal mail redirect

Family and friends

Financial checklist

Mortgage provider or landlord

Council tax

Utilities: Gas, electricity, water and broadband providers

TV license

Electoral roll

Banks: Current accounts, credit cards and savings accounts

Pension

Insurance providers: Car, home, life, travel, pet and other insurances

Tax authorities: HMRC for tax credits, self-assessments etc.

Hire purchase providers

Student Loans Company

Loyalty cards

Share register

Premium bonds

How to set up a Royal Mail redirect

Although it costs money to redirect your post, it is worthwhile because it helps protect your identity and stops important documents (like new bank cards) from falling into the wrong hands.

You also get the peace of mind of knowing that you aren't missing out on any vital correspondence.

Even if you are confident you have given your new address to everyone who will want to get in touch, it is still easy for one or two to slip through the net.

You can find out how to set up a redirection and the cost by visiting the Royal Mail website.

