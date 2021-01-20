Moving house: change of address checklist

<Guides
Moving house checklist

Martin Lane Photo

Moving house can be challenging in the best of circumstances. With so many things to remember or take care of, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that needs to be done. This is why making checklists can be helpful in ensuring you don't miss anything.

Personal checklist

  • Employer

  • Healthcare providers: GP, dentist, optician and any specialists

  • Schools or childcare providers

  • Driving license and V5C logbook

  • Subscriptions: like magazines or meal kits

  • Online shopping accounts: Amazon, eBay etc.

  • Pet microchip registry

  • Royal mail redirect

  • Family and friends

Financial checklist

  • Mortgage provider or landlord

  • Council tax

  • Utilities: Gas, electricity, water and broadband providers

  • TV license

  • Electoral roll

  • Banks: Current accounts, credit cards and savings accounts

  • Pension

  • Insurance providers: Car, home, life, travel, pet and other insurances

  • Tax authorities: HMRC for tax credits, self-assessments etc.

  • Hire purchase providers

  • Student Loans Company

  • Loyalty cards

  • Share register

  • Premium bonds

How to set up a Royal Mail redirect

Although it costs money to redirect your post, it is worthwhile because it helps protect your identity and stops important documents (like new bank cards) from falling into the wrong hands.

You also get the peace of mind of knowing that you aren't missing out on any vital correspondence.

Even if you are confident you have given your new address to everyone who will want to get in touch, it is still easy for one or two to slip through the net.

You can find out how to set up a redirection and the cost by visiting the Royal Mail website.

20 things to do when moving house

Whether you are looking to move up the property ladder, downsize or just relocate we can help you find the right mortgage when you move home.

Compare mortgages

20 things to do when moving house

Moving home is one of the most stressful and financially draining things you can do, so here are our top 12 things to arrange before moving day to make your life easier.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

