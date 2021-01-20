Moving house: change of address checklist

Moving house can be challenging in the best of circumstances. With so many things to remember or take care of, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that needs to be done. This is why making checklists can be helpful in ensuring you don't miss anything.
Employer
Healthcare providers: GP, dentist, optician and any specialists
Schools or childcare providers
Driving license and V5C logbook
Subscriptions: like magazines or meal kits
Online shopping accounts: Amazon, eBay etc.
Pet microchip registry
Royal mail redirect
Family and friends
Mortgage provider or landlord
Council tax
Utilities: Gas, electricity, water and broadband providers
TV license
Electoral roll
Banks: Current accounts, credit cards and savings accounts
Pension
Insurance providers: Car, home, life, travel, pet and other insurances
Tax authorities: HMRC for tax credits, self-assessments etc.
Hire purchase providers
Student Loans Company
Loyalty cards
Share register
Premium bonds
Although it costs money to redirect your post, it is worthwhile because it helps protect your identity and stops important documents (like new bank cards) from falling into the wrong hands.
You also get the peace of mind of knowing that you aren't missing out on any vital correspondence.
Even if you are confident you have given your new address to everyone who will want to get in touch, it is still easy for one or two to slip through the net.
You can find out how to set up a redirection and the cost by visiting the Royal Mail website.
