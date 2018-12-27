How to sell your house | money.co.uk

Selling your house is a big decision, and whether you're moving to a new home, downsizing, or looking to maximize your property's value, the process can feel overwhelming. In this guide, we'll walk you through everything you need to know about selling your house, from preparing your home for viewings to closing the deal with confidence.
An estate agent will value your house, but before settling on the asking price you should also compare the valuations from several different agents. When you've decided on the estate agent that's right for you, make sure to get the fees and conditions of the contract down in writing so you know exactly where you stand.
Research local property prices and check The Land Registry to see roughly how much your house might be worth. Pricing too high can deter buyers, while pricing too low may mean missing out on profit.
These estimates plus those supplied by your estate agents should give you a good foundation on which to set a reasonable price.
Remember that it's likely you will have to knock down your starting price (unless you make a very quick sale), particularly in a downturn when the power lies more with the buyer than the seller.
Advertising with an estate agent alone may not be enough, so advertising online could help you attract more buyers. Check if your estate agent's services includes listing your house on sites like Zoopla. Don't forget, before putting your property on the market you're legally required to get an Energy Performance Certificate. A registered energy assessor can do this for you - you can find one via the Landmarks website.
First impressions matter! Declutter, clean, and consider minor repairs or upgrades to make your home more appealing, ready for viewings. It's at this point that you'll need to stop seeing the house as 'your home' and think of it as a property that will soon belong to someone else.
Staging your home can also help attract potential buyers.
Once your property is on the market, you’ll start receiving offers from potential buyers. It’s important to evaluate each offer carefully, considering not just the price but also the buyer’s circumstances. Are they a cash buyer, part of a property chain, or reliant on mortgage approval? These factors can impact the speed and certainty of the sale.
Your estate agent can negotiate on your behalf to secure the best deal. You may counteroffer or request terms like a quicker completion or a non-refundable deposit.
Keep in mind that the highest offer isn’t always the best. A buyer who can move quickly with fewer contingencies may be a better choice than one offering more but with uncertain financing.
Once you've accepted an offer on your property and you're ready to sell, you'll need a conveyancing solicitor to complete the sale. The buyer of your property will also have a solicitor, and once you have agreed on the sale, the solicitors will draw up contracts for the property's transfer of ownership.
The contracts will be exchanged between the solicitors and a completion date will be agreed. This will be the date that the ownership of the property legally passes from you to the buyer.
At this point the property no longer belongs to you, so there's nothing left to do but set a date for your move.
Whether you are looking to move up the property ladder, downsize or just relocate we can help you find the right mortgage when you move home.
Extend: If you have the money and space, you can convert your loft, basement or garage into a room. You can also add extra rooms to your existing walls, like with a conservatory or a room above the garage. Extending can add value as it increases the space and size of the house.
Install central heating: If your home isn't centrally heated you can increase its value by installing this throughout the house.
Double-glaze: You can easily boost your properties value either by getting an extra pane of glass added to your windows or having completely new windows installed.
Add a parking space: Adding a parking space to your property can increase your home's value significantly. The value goes up even more if you can add a garage, too.
Improve your outside space: Resurfacing your driveway improves the selling potential of your home if you have a smooth, new driveway free of pockmarks.
Redecorate: Changing the decor of your house can raise the value, but be careful or your home could inadvertently drop in value. Choose neutral colours for walls and flooring to make the property more attractive to potential buyers.
Re-use existing space: Try to make use of any extra space you have. For example if you have a walk-in wardrobe that isn't being filled, converting it to an en-suite bathroom could bump up the value significantly.
