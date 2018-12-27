How to sell your house | money.co.uk

5 steps to sell your house

1. Get a valuation, and set a price

An estate agent will value your house, but before settling on the asking price you should also compare the valuations from several different agents. When you've decided on the estate agent that's right for you, make sure to get the fees and conditions of the contract down in writing so you know exactly where you stand.

Research local property prices and check The Land Registry to see roughly how much your house might be worth. Pricing too high can deter buyers, while pricing too low may mean missing out on profit.

Should you sell at the valuation price?

These estimates plus those supplied by your estate agents should give you a good foundation on which to set a reasonable price.

Remember that it's likely you will have to knock down your starting price (unless you make a very quick sale), particularly in a downturn when the power lies more with the buyer than the seller.

2. Market your property

Advertising with an estate agent alone may not be enough, so advertising online could help you attract more buyers. Check if your estate agent's services includes listing your house on sites like Zoopla. Don't forget, before putting your property on the market you're legally required to get an Energy Performance Certificate. A registered energy assessor can do this for you - you can find one via the Landmarks website.

3. Prepare your property

First impressions matter! Declutter, clean, and consider minor repairs or upgrades to make your home more appealing, ready for viewings. It's at this point that you'll need to stop seeing the house as 'your home' and think of it as a property that will soon belong to someone else.

Staging your home can also help attract potential buyers.

4. Negotiate and Accept an Offer

Once your property is on the market, you’ll start receiving offers from potential buyers. It’s important to evaluate each offer carefully, considering not just the price but also the buyer’s circumstances. Are they a cash buyer, part of a property chain, or reliant on mortgage approval? These factors can impact the speed and certainty of the sale.

Your estate agent can negotiate on your behalf to secure the best deal. You may counteroffer or request terms like a quicker completion or a non-refundable deposit.

Keep in mind that the highest offer isn’t always the best. A buyer who can move quickly with fewer contingencies may be a better choice than one offering more but with uncertain financing.

5. Complete the legal process and exchange contracts

Once you've accepted an offer on your property and you're ready to sell, you'll need a conveyancing solicitor to complete the sale. The buyer of your property will also have a solicitor, and once you have agreed on the sale, the solicitors will draw up contracts for the property's transfer of ownership.

The contracts will be exchanged between the solicitors and a completion date will be agreed. This will be the date that the ownership of the property legally passes from you to the buyer.

At this point the property no longer belongs to you, so there's nothing left to do but set a date for your move.

