Matt Browning

Matt started his writing career in 2012 and has been a reporter on personal and business finance news for several years.

He joined the money.co.uk team in December 2025 to assist owners of small businesses in growing their companies, from what to do before trading to securing the best type of finance required once their idea is off the ground.

Matt developed his business finance knowledge at the Financial Ombudsman Service before his reporting career. He was editor at YourMoney after writing for The Evening Standard Magazine and The Mirror.

Away from business finance, Matt loves digging into his collection of disco records and keeping his Sunday league football career alive. You can follow Matt on LinkedIn.