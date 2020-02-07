Internet Speeds Housing Index | compare internet speeds and house prices

Are internet speeds affecting house prices? The broadband experts at money.co.uk have conducted a study to find a link between house prices and broadband speeds across the USA.
Recent events have seen an increase in employees working from home across the US, with 44% now remote working 5+ days a week compared to just 17% before Covid-19, according to the latest figures by Statista.
Our study reveals that locations with the highest value homes are accessing up to 50% faster internet speeds, than those living in areas where properties are below national average price.
Internet users in states Virginia, District of Columbia, Massachusetts with homes all above the US national average of $244,539, enjoy peak speeds of between 66Mbps and 74Mbps, whilst those living in states Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, where the price of homes are far below the national average, experience half the speed between 34Mbps and 27Mbps.
Of the top 10 best locations for broadband speed, 80% are located in states where homes are valued higher than average - up to $306,261 more.
However, home internet speed may not be affected by the number of residents accessing the internet as the data only shows 0.3% difference in the percentage of the population using broadband across the fastest and slowest states.
Southern states tend to have the lowest internet speeds along with the lowest house prices - up to $145,539 cheaper than the national average.
Select your state and the sliding scale will reveal the average internet speed and average house prices for your area.
This interactive map shows the correlations between house prices and broadband speeds across the USA, based on average house prices, internet speed and the number of internet users per state.
We pulled multiple datasets to create this interactive tool. The first dataset lists the average house price for each US state, which is used as the benchmark when contrasting the second and third datasets. The second piece of data analyses the average peak speed (Mbps) for internet speed in each state.
The third and final dataset analyses the population percentage of each US state who are regular internet users. Comparing the first two datasets allows us to power the tool and to discover correlations between internet speeds and house prices in the US.