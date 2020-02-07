3 holiday essentials for your travel wallet

Money

Even if you have booked an all-inclusive holiday, it is important to have cash available in case:

You want to eat out at a restaurant

You want to go on an excursion

You want to buy souvenirs

You want to tip anyone

You need it in an emergency

If your meals are not included as part of your holiday package, you will also need money for food and drinks. Work out how much you should take here.

For spending money abroad, your options include:

Taking foreign currency as cash

Using your debit card

Using your credit card

Using a prepaid card

Using a travellers cheque

Try to take at least two of these, so you have a backup in case of an emergency.

However, these options do not all cost the same, so make sure you shop around to find the best deal for your trip.

Travel insurance

If you are going on holiday within Europe, get a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). The EHIC gives you access to free local healthcare, so keep it on you at all times.

However, you should still get a travel insurance policy because there are restrictions on how you can use your EHIC. Learn more about why you should get one and how to use it here.

A travel insurance policy covers a much wider range of claims and medical expenses, wherever in the world you go on holiday.

There are different types of travel insurance you can get, which offer specialist cover for:

Make sure you take out the right level of cover, otherwise you could end up paying thousands if something goes wrong.

Car insurance

If you rent a car on your holiday, or plan to drive your own car abroad, you need to get the right type of car insurance cover.

If you are renting a car abroad : Most holiday companies offer you the option of arranging a rental car and insurance together when you book a holiday. If you are driving in Europe, you could shop around and try to get a cheaper insurance deal.

If you are taking your car abroad: Call your car insurer and ask them if they will cover you. They have to give you third party protection when you drive abroad, but you might be able to pay a fee to get comprehensive cover.

What else?

There may be travel restrictions and warnings depending on the country you are visiting.

GOV.UK offer up to date information about every country in the world, which tells you: