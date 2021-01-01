MasterCard processes the transactions when you spend on your card and sends the money to the company you are buying from. MasterCard is not a credit card issuer.
Your credit card will be issued by a bank or financial company who also send you your monthly statement, take your bill payments, charge you fees and interest and handle any questions you have.
You can also get credit cards processed by Visa and American Express.
Should you choose a MasterCard credit card?
The main features you can only get from MasterCard credit cards are:
Fraud protection through its SecureCode scheme
Discounts and ticket promotions, plus further benefits through its World Elite MasterCard
However, American Express and Visa offer their own fraud protection and benefits schemes too.
Choose the best credit card by looking for the type of card that suits how you want to use it instead of only looking for a MasterCard.
What type of card is right for you?
Cards for spending
Spread the cost of your spending with a 0% purchases credit card
Spend outside the UK with a credit card that has low fees when you spend abroad
Cards with rewards
Earn money back on what you spend on a cashback credit card
Earn vouchers when you spend on a rewards credit card
Earn flights and holidays when you spend on an air miles credit card
Cards for paying off another balance
Pay off your old credit card's balance interest free with a 0% balance transfer
Pay off your overdraft or a loan interest free with a money transfer credit card.
Cards for bad credit or first time borrowers
Get a card if you have bad credit by looking for one designed to accept you
Get your first card by choosing one that could accept you and build your credit history.
How to get the best MasterCard, UK wide?
You can find the best MasterCard credit card, for your needs, by using our comparison table above.
You can use it to compare every MasterCard deal offered by UK credit card providers by:
Each card's representative APR
Each card's interest free purchases deals, if they offer them
Each card's balance transfer deals, if they offer them