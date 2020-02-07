<Credit Cards

Our credit card guides can help you decide which is the best type of card for your needs, be it a balance transfer, purchase, cashback or reward card. We also explain the legal protection available.

A stack of five credit cards

How to get a credit card if you have bad credit

If you have struggled with debt in the past, you may still be able to get a credit card. Here is how to get a card and start to rebuild your credit record instead of making it worse.

What is a credit record?

It is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.

Person ordering online using a laptop and a credit card

What are rewards credit cards?

You can get rewards like shopping vouchers for just spending on some credit cards. Here is how they work and how to choose a card with the rewards you want.

Man holding a credit card and a phone

What is a balance transfer credit card?

Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.

growing-business-tablet

What is interest?

Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.

Which Credit Card Is Best For Me? - Choose a card

Choosing the right type of credit card could save you money in interest, earn you rewards or help you get accepted. Here is how to pick the right one and where to find it.

Black woman with boyfriend using credit card to shop online

Can you transfer money from a credit card to your bank account

If you want to borrow a small sum of cash to repay a debt, or clear an overdraft, you can use a money transfer credit card to move credit into your current account.

A stack of five credit cards

When should you use a credit card or debit card?

When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.

Black and red scoring gauge

How to improve your credit score

You can take these steps to improve your credit score and increase your chances of getting accepted for credit in the future.